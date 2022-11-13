Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1210 Higuera St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Chicken Shawarma Plate
Gyro Plate
Gyro Sandwich

PLATES

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.00

Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Vegetarian deep fried balls made with garbanzo beans, onions, and fresh parsley. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

Grilled Veggie Plate

$14.00

Sautéed bell peppers, squash, mushrooms, onions, eggplant, and zucchini. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

Gyro Plate

$16.00

Mixture of Beef/Lamb. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

Lamb Shawarma Plate

$18.00

Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

Tri-Tip Shawarma Plate

$18.00

Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

KABOBS

Chicken Kabob Plate

$18.70+

Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

Beef Kabob Plate

$18.70+

Grilled Marinated Beef Skewer. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tomatoes, Tahini and Pita Bread.

Kofta Kabob Plate

$18.70+

Grilled spiced ground beef. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, fresh tomatoes and pita bread.

Combo Kabob Plate

$20.00

Choose 2 of 3 skewers. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.

SANDWICHES

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Falafel Sandwich

$11.00

Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Feta in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Mixture of Beef/Lamb. Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Lamb Sandwich

$14.00

Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Tri-Tip Shawarma Sandwich

$14.00

Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.

PIZZAS

SM Chicken & Garlic Pizza(8")

$12.00
SM Greek Feta Pizza(8")

$12.00
SM Tri-Tip Pizza(8")

$12.00
SM Supreme Pizza(8")

$12.00
SM Gyro Pizza(8")

$12.00
SM BBQ Cilantro Chicken(8")

$12.00

SM Custom Pizza(8")

$9.00
MED BBQ Cilantro Chicken(12")

$22.00
MED Gyro Pizza(12")

$22.00
MED Chicken & Garlic Pizza(12")

$22.00
MED Supreme Pizza(12")

$22.00
MED Tri-Tip Pizza(12")

$22.00
MED Greek Feta Pizza(12")

$22.00

MED Custom Pizza(12")

$16.00
LG BBQ Cilantro Chicken(15")

$28.00
LG Gyro Pizza(15")

$28.00
LG Chicken & Garlic Pizza(15")

$28.00
LG Supreme Pizza(15")

$28.00
LG Tri-Tip Pizza(15")

$28.00
LG Greek Feta Pizza(15")

$28.00

LG Custom Pizza(15")

$20.00

LG Half and Half

$28.00

SIDES

Fries w/ Garlic Dip

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries w/ Chipotle

$4.00
Falafel (2)

$3.00

Vegetarian deep fried balls made with garbanzo beans, onions, and fresh parsley. Comes with Tahini Sauce.

Dolmas (3)

$3.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves(Rice)

Pita + Hummus

$3.00+

Select Size

Pita Bread (Homemade)

$1.00+

Select Quantity

Pita + Baba Ghanoush

$3.00+

Select Size

Pita + Tzatziki

$3.00+

Select Size

Pita + Tabouleh

$3.00+

Tabouleh is a salad made mostly of finely chopped parsley, with tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and sweet pepper

Pita + Garlic Sauce

$3.00+

Select Size

Pita + Tahini Sauce

$3.00+

Select Size

Turmeric Rice

$3.00+

Yellow jasmine rice.

Side Kabob (1)

$6.00

Skewer A La Carte

Gyro

$7.00+

A La Carte

Chicken

$7.00+

A La Carte

Lamb

$8.00+

A La Carte

Tri Tip

$8.00+

A La Carte

Grilled Veggie

$6.00+

A La Carte