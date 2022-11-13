- Home
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
No reviews yet
1210 Higuera St.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Popular Items
PLATES
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Falafel Plate
Vegetarian deep fried balls made with garbanzo beans, onions, and fresh parsley. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Grilled Veggie Plate
Sautéed bell peppers, squash, mushrooms, onions, eggplant, and zucchini. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Gyro Plate
Mixture of Beef/Lamb. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Lamb Shawarma Plate
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Tri-Tip Shawarma Plate
Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tahini, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
KABOBS
Chicken Kabob Plate
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Garlic Sauce, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
Beef Kabob Plate
Grilled Marinated Beef Skewer. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tomatoes, Tahini and Pita Bread.
Kofta Kabob Plate
Grilled spiced ground beef. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, fresh tomatoes and pita bread.
Combo Kabob Plate
Choose 2 of 3 skewers. Served with a side of Tzatziki, Hummus, Tomatoes and Pita Bread.
SANDWICHES
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Falafel Sandwich
Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Feta in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Gyro Sandwich
Mixture of Beef/Lamb. Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Lamb Sandwich
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
Tri-Tip Shawarma Sandwich
Garlic Sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tahini Sauce in our Homemade Pita Bread.
PIZZAS
SM Chicken & Garlic Pizza(8")
SM Greek Feta Pizza(8")
SM Tri-Tip Pizza(8")
SM Supreme Pizza(8")
SM Gyro Pizza(8")
SM BBQ Cilantro Chicken(8")
SM Custom Pizza(8")
MED BBQ Cilantro Chicken(12")
MED Gyro Pizza(12")
MED Chicken & Garlic Pizza(12")
MED Supreme Pizza(12")
MED Tri-Tip Pizza(12")
MED Greek Feta Pizza(12")
MED Custom Pizza(12")
LG BBQ Cilantro Chicken(15")
LG Gyro Pizza(15")
LG Chicken & Garlic Pizza(15")
LG Supreme Pizza(15")
LG Tri-Tip Pizza(15")
LG Greek Feta Pizza(15")
LG Custom Pizza(15")
LG Half and Half
SIDES
Fries w/ Garlic Dip
Sweet Potato Fries w/ Chipotle
Falafel (2)
Vegetarian deep fried balls made with garbanzo beans, onions, and fresh parsley. Comes with Tahini Sauce.
Dolmas (3)
Stuffed Grape Leaves(Rice)
Pita + Hummus
Select Size
Pita Bread (Homemade)
Select Quantity
Pita + Baba Ghanoush
Select Size
Pita + Tzatziki
Select Size
Pita + Tabouleh
Tabouleh is a salad made mostly of finely chopped parsley, with tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and sweet pepper
Pita + Garlic Sauce
Select Size
Pita + Tahini Sauce
Select Size
Turmeric Rice
Yellow jasmine rice.
Side Kabob (1)
Skewer A La Carte
Gyro
A La Carte
Chicken
A La Carte
Lamb
A La Carte
Tri Tip
A La Carte
Grilled Veggie
A La Carte