Petra's Bistro & Wine Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A broad wine list & large fireplace welcome diners to this charming eatery with upscale bistro fare.
Location
6080 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
