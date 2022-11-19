Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petra's Bistro & Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

6080 Minaret Road

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Order Again

Appetizers

Duck Leg Confit

$19.00

Creamy Polenta, Red Cherry Merlot Reduction, Fried Shallots

Shrimp Cake

$19.00

Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Lemon Dill Aioli, Fresh Lemon

Gnocchi

$16.00

Sage Cream, Crimini Mushrooms, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

Smoked Salmon Trio

$17.00

Applewood Smoked Salmon Flake, Gravlax, Smoked Salmon Mousse, Dill Crème Fraiche, Fried Capers, Pickled Shallots, Cucumber, Grilled Pita Bread

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Brown Butter Poached, Shaved Pickled Cabbage & Red Onion, Spanish Romesco

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Share

Olives

$10.00

Marinated Blend and Fried Anchovy Stuffed Olives, Spice Roasted Nuts

Crispy Brussel Hearts

$14.00

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Petras Ahi Poke Salad, Hearts of Palm, Mandarin Orange, Wakami, Crispy Wontons, Tobiko, Soy Sesame Sauce

Mushrooms

$15.00

Sautéed Mixed Mushrooms, Fine Herbs, Shallot, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Butter, Chardonnay

Clams

$17.00

Vancouver Island, Garlic Confit, Shallot, Lemon Preserve, Fine Herbs, Roasted Red Pepper, Chardonnay, Toast Point

Bread

$3.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Caprese

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Bolognese

$33.00

Pappardelle Pasta, House Ground Pork, Beef and Italian Sausage, Parmesan, Garlic Bread

Vegetable Primavera

$35.00

Zucchini Noodles, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Summer Squash, Roasted Tomatoes, Haricot Vert, Baby Carrots, Artichoke Hearts, Shallots, White Wine, Garlic

Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Salmon

$39.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Red & White Quinoa, Asparagus, Tomato Tarragon Beurre Blanc

Chicken

$36.00

Pinot Noir Braised Chicken, Mushrooms, Pearl Onions, Baby Carrots, Lardons, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Pork Tenderloin

$36.00

Rib Eye Steak

$48.00

Grilled Rib Eye Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Cabernet Demi

Duck Confit Entree

$38.00

Gnocchi Entree

$32.00

Kid Bolognese

$13.00

Kid Pasta

$11.00

Halibut

$48.00Out of stock

Pasta Mainara

$22.00

Sides

Bread

$3.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Gratin

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Haricot Vert

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Cauliflower

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Carrots

$6.00

Kale

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Tuille Cookie Cup, Chantilly, Raspberry Coulis, Fresh Raspberries

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

Hazelnut Florentine

Cheesecake

$12.00

Fresh Blueberries, Blueberry Coulis, Spiced Crumble, Candied Lemon Peel

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Daily selections described by server

Sorbet

$6.00

Daily selections described by server

Fixed Menu

Soup

Salad

Vegetable Primavera

Chicken

Salmon

Pork Loin

Rib Eye

Mousse

Bread Pudding

Ice Cream

Sorbet

Stags Leap Chardonnay GLS

$13.50

Fossil Point PN GLS

$9.00

Double Canyon GLS

$15.00

BTL Stags' Leap Chardonnay 2019

$50.00

Fossil Point PN BTL

$32.00

BTL Double Canyon 2017

$54.00

Blueberry Basil Martini

$12.00

Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Fresh Muddled Blueberry & Basil

Barr Hill Breeze

$12.00

Barr Hill Gin, Muddled Mint and Cucumber, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Simple

Slater-Aid (AKA Margarita)

$11.00

Dos Armadillos Plata Tequila, Agave Nectar, Fresh Squeezed Lime

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$12.00

James E Pepper Rye Whiskey, Carpano Antica, Angostura Bitters, Amarena Cherry

Maple Vieux Carre

$13.00

Winter Food

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Mushroom Duxelles

$10.00

Arancini

$13.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Roger

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Bottled Water

Pana Water 750ML

$7.00

Feranelle Sparkling Water 750ML

$7.00

Feranelle Sparkling Water 330ML

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.75

Iced Tea

$4.75

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Misc

Bottle Corkage

$25.00

Virgin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A broad wine list & large fireplace welcome diners to this charming eatery with upscale bistro fare.

Location

6080 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Directions

