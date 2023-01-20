Restaurant header imageView gallery

PetroMax Deli

review star

No reviews yet

136 Preston Road

Griswold, CT 06351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese
1/4 lb Burger
Chicken Ceasar Salad

Breakfast

The BEST breakfast around! Fresh Cracked egg with many protein choices! Start exploring now!
Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Combo

$6.49+

Any of our fresh breakfast sandwiches with a fresh cup of Green Mountain Coffee! Choose from two sizes coffee.

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.49

Fresh egg and cheese on a hard roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.99
Kielbasa Egg & Cheese

Kielbasa Egg & Cheese

$5.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99
Ham Egg & Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.99
Turkey Egg & Cheese

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$6.49
Pastrami Egg & Cheese

Pastrami Egg & Cheese

$6.99
Roast Beef Egg & Cheese

Roast Beef Egg & Cheese

$6.99
3 Egg Omelette

3 Egg Omelette

$7.99
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.79
Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$1.50
Extra Bacon

Extra Bacon

$3.00
Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$1.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.49
Toast & Butter

Toast & Butter

$2.49

Small Grinders

Our sandwiches are made with freshly sliced Boar’s Head meats and cheese along with fresh veggies to satisfy your taste buds! Just tell us what you would like:
The Italian 6"

The Italian 6"

$9.49

Boar’s Head Genoa Salami, Spicy Capicol, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar and Salt and Pepper

Chicken Cutlet 6"

Chicken Cutlet 6"

$9.49

Boar’s Head breaded chicken and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Blazing Buffalo 6"

Blazing Buffalo 6"

$8.99

Boar’s Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken and 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Peppers and Chipotle Mayo

The Reuben 6"

The Reuben 6"

$9.49

Boar’s Head Pastrami OR Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese with Sauerkraut and Spicy Mustard

Roast Beef Special 6"

Roast Beef Special 6"

$9.49

Boar's Head London Broil Roast Beef and Swiss cheese with lettuce, roasted red pepper, and horseradish sauce.

Meatball 6"

Meatball 6"

$9.49

Meatball, Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese

Southwest Chicken 6"

Southwest Chicken 6"

$8.99

Boar’s Head Ever Roast Chicken and 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo

The American 6"

The American 6"

$9.49

Smoke Master Beechwood Blackforest Ham, London Broil Roast Beef, Genoa Salami and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Deli Mustard

The Maple 6"

The Maple 6"

$8.99

Boar’s Head Maple Honey Turkey, Maple Honey Ham and Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard

Tuna Salad 6"

Tuna Salad 6"

$8.99

House made Chunky Albacore Tuna Salad and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Chicken Salad 6"

Chicken Salad 6"

$8.99

House made Shredded Chicken Salad and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

BLT 6"

BLT 6"

$6.99
Veggie 6"

Veggie 6"

$6.99
Extra Meat Half

Extra Meat Half

$2.00
Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Large Grinders

The Italian 12"

The Italian 12"

$11.99

Boar’s Head Genoa Salami, Spicy Capicol, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar and Salt and Pepper

Chicken Cutlet 12"

Chicken Cutlet 12"

$11.99

Boar’s Head breaded chicken and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Blazing Buffalo 12"

Blazing Buffalo 12"

$10.99

Boar’s Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken and 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Peppers and Chipotle Mayo

The Reuben 12"

The Reuben 12"

$11.99

Boar’s Head Pastrami OR Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese with Sauerkraut and Spicy Mustard

Roast Beef Special 12"

Roast Beef Special 12"

$11.99

Boar’s Head London Broil Roast Beef and Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers and Horseradish Sauce

Meatball 12"

Meatball 12"

$11.99

Meatball, Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese

Southwest Chicken 12"

Southwest Chicken 12"

$10.99

Boar’s Head Ever Roast Chicken and 3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo

The American 12"

The American 12"

$11.99

Smoke Master Beechwood Blackforest Ham, London Broil Roast Beef, Genoa Salami and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Deli Mustard

The Maple 12"

The Maple 12"

$10.99

Boar’s Head Maple Honey Turkey, Maple Honey Ham and Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard

Tuna Salad 12"

Tuna Salad 12"

$10.99

House made Chunky Albacore Tuna Salad and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Chicken Salad 12"

Chicken Salad 12"

$10.99

House made Shredded Chicken Salad and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

BLT 12'

BLT 12'

$9.99
Vegetarian 12"

Vegetarian 12"

$8.99
Extra Meat Whole

Extra Meat Whole

$4.00
Extra Cheese

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Create your own Grinder

Get Creative! Make your own grinder/wrap! Premium includes : Bacon, Chicken Cutlet, Pastrami, Corned Beed, and Roast Beef
Create Your Own Grinder

Create Your Own Grinder

Create your own grinder choose your meat, cheese, toppings, and dressing!

Create Your Own Premium Grinder

Create Your Own Premium Grinder

Create your own Premium ( Pastrami, Corned Beef, Roast Beef)

Extra Meat Half

$2.00

Extra Meat Whole

$4.00

Hot Food

Fries

Fries

$2.49
Tenders

Tenders

$6.99
Tenders and Fries

Tenders and Fries

$7.99
1/4 lb Burger

1/4 lb Burger

$5.99
Burger, Fries and Fountain Drink

Burger, Fries and Fountain Drink

$8.49
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$4.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Beef Patty

$2.50

Kids Tendrers

$3.99

Pizza

Cheese 12"

Cheese 12"

$9.99
Vegetarian 12"

Vegetarian 12"

$10.99
Pepperoni/Ham/Meatball/Sausage 12"

Pepperoni/Ham/Meatball/Sausage 12"

$12.99
Pizza by the Slice

Pizza by the Slice

$2.49
Pizza Combo

Pizza Combo

$3.50

Slice of pizza and fountain soda!

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99
Chicken Ceasar Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.99
Salad + Protien

Salad + Protien

$10.99

Stok Cold Brew Coffee on Tap!

Stok 16oz Mocha

Stok 16oz Mocha

$3.29
Stoke 16oz Vanilla

Stoke 16oz Vanilla

$3.29
Stok 16 oz Black

Stok 16 oz Black

$3.29
Stok 24oz Mocha

Stok 24oz Mocha

$4.29
Stok 24oz Vanilla

Stok 24oz Vanilla

$4.29
Stok 24oz Black

Stok 24oz Black

$4.29

Fountain Drink

16oz Soda 2 Go

16oz Soda 2 Go

$1.79
24oz Soda 2 Go

24oz Soda 2 Go

$2.29

Soda Cooler

20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.49
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.49
20oz Ginger Ale

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.49
Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.69
Minute Maid Apple Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.69
Minute Maid Cranberry Juice

Minute Maid Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Green Mountain Coffee - Online

12oz Coffee

12oz Coffee

$1.39
16oz Coffee

16oz Coffee

$1.69
20oz Coffee

20oz Coffee

$2.19
24 oz Coffee

24 oz Coffee

$2.59

Frozen Drinks!

16oz Slushie

16oz Slushie

$1.99
24oz Slushie

24oz Slushie

$2.79
16 oz Frozen coffee

16 oz Frozen coffee

$1.99
24 oz frozen coffee

24 oz frozen coffee

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat fresh. Eat here. Breakfast ALL DAY, Green Mountain Coffee, Boars Head Meat & Cheeses, Grinders, Pizza, and more!

Location

136 Preston Road, Griswold, CT 06351

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taftville Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
500 Norwich Ave Taftville, CT 06380
View restaurantnext
Town Grill & Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 139
104 Beach Pond Rd # 1 Voluntown, CT 06384
View restaurantnext
G.O.A.T.S Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
287 Main Street Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Latin Quarters - 80 BROADWAY
orange star4.1 • 78
80 Broadway Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Prime 82
orange starNo Reviews
181 West Town St. Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
La Stella Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1 Market St Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Griswold
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Willimantic
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (26 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)