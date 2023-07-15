Petro's

Original Petro - Small

Original Petro - Small

$4.99

Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions

Original Petro - Medium

Original Petro - Medium

$6.29

Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions

Original Petro - Large

$7.99

Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions

Cheesy Queso Petro - Small

Cheesy Queso Petro - Small

$5.99

The Original Petro with Queso

Cheesy Queso Petro - Medium

Cheesy Queso Petro - Medium

$7.29

The Original Petro with Queso

Cheesy Queso Petro - Large

Cheesy Queso Petro - Large

$8.99

The Original Petro with Queso

Grilled Chicken Petro - Small

Grilled Chicken Petro - Small

$5.99

The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Petro - Medium

Grilled Chicken Petro - Medium

$7.29

The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Petro - Large

Grilled Chicken Petro - Large

$8.99

The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Small

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Small

$5.99

The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Medium

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Medium

$7.29

The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Large

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Large

$8.99

The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork

Baja Petro - Small

Baja Petro - Small

$5.99

The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole

Baja Petro - Medium

Baja Petro - Medium

$7.29

The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole

Baja Petro - Large

Baja Petro - Large

$8.99

The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole

Vegan Baja Petro - Small

Vegan Baja Petro - Small

$5.99

The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole

Vegan Baja Petro - Medium

Vegan Baja Petro - Medium

$7.29

The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole

Vegan Baja Petro - Large

Vegan Baja Petro - Large

$8.99

The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole

Hot Dogs

Single Hot Dog

$3.79

Choice of Single Hot Dog

Double Dog Deal

Double Dog Deal

$7.29

Choice of two hot dogs & bag of fritos

Baked Potato

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$6.29

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion

Petro Potato

Petro Potato

$7.29

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, tomato, green onion and fritos corn chips

Grilled Chicken Potato

Grilled Chicken Potato

$7.79

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onion, grilled chicken and choice of sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato

$7.79

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork and green onion

Vegan Baja Potato

Vegan Baja Potato

$7.79

Giant baked potato with vegetarian chili, tomato, green onion, salsa and guacamole

Nachos

Original Nachos

Original Nachos

$9.99

Chili, queso, cheese, tomato, sour cream and green onion

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Queso, cheese, tomato, bbq pulled pork, sour cream, green onion

Grilled Chicken Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce

Vegan Baja Nachos

Vegan Baja Nachos

$9.99

Vegetarian chili, tomatoes, salsa. guacamole and green onion

Sides & Desserts

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.89
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$3.89
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$3.89
Sweet Vinaigrette Cucumbers

Sweet Vinaigrette Cucumbers

$2.49+
Cookie

Cookie

$1.29

Baked in house chocolate chip cookie

3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$3.69

3 baked in house chocolate chip cookies

Wedges

Blue Cheese Wedge

Blue Cheese Wedge

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing

Petro Wedge

Petro Wedge

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, chili, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, sour cream, Fritos corn chips

BLT Wedge

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and ranch dressing

Kids Meal

Petro Meal

Petro Meal

$4.99

chips, chili and cheese served with drink orange wedges and cookie

Nacho Meal

$4.99

Tortilla chips, queo and cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie

Mac' n Cheese Meal

Mac' n Cheese Meal

$4.99

Mac' n cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie

Hot Dog' n Chips Meal

Hot Dog' n Chips Meal

$4.99

Hot dog served with drink, orange wedges and cookie

Beverages

Hint of Orange Tea

Hint of Orange Tea

$2.29+
Sunshine Tea

Sunshine Tea

$2.29+
Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.29+
Sparking Water

Sparking Water

$2.29+

Tea Bag

$12.95

Tea Tin

$14.95
Gallon Tea

Gallon Tea

$4.99

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Stadium/Tumbler Refill

$1.09

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Stainless Tumbler

$16.99

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Family Take Out

Family Pack

Family Pack

$29.99
Family Pack Plus

Family Pack Plus

$37.99

Chips & Salsa for 5

$6.99

Chips & Queso for 5

$8.99

Chips & Guacamole for 5

$8.99

Sweet Vinaigrette Cucumbers for 5

$7.99