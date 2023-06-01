Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petro's Chili & Chips Seymour TN

No reviews yet

10708 chapman hwy

seymour, TN 37865

Original Petro's

Original Petro - Small

Original Petro - Small

$5.29

Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions

Original Petro - Medium

Original Petro - Medium

$6.79

Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions

Original Petro - Large

$7.99

Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions

Cheesy Queso Petro's

Cheesy Queso Petro - Small

Cheesy Queso Petro - Small

$6.78

The Original Petro with Queso

Cheesy Queso Petro - Medium

Cheesy Queso Petro - Medium

$8.28

The Original Petro with Queso

Cheesy Queso Petro - Large

Cheesy Queso Petro - Large

$9.48

The Original Petro with Queso

Grilled Chicken Petro's

Grilled Chicken Petro - Small

Grilled Chicken Petro - Small

$6.79

The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Petro - Medium

Grilled Chicken Petro - Medium

$8.28

The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Petro - Large

Grilled Chicken Petro - Large

$9.48

The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro's

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Small

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Small

$6.78

The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Medium

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Medium

$8.29

The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Large

BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Large

$9.48

The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork

Baja Petro's

Baja Petro - Small

Baja Petro - Small

$6.78

The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole

Baja Petro - Medium

Baja Petro - Medium

$8.28

The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole

Baja Petro - Large

Baja Petro - Large

$9.48

The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole

Vegan Baja Petro's

Vegan Baja Petro - Small

Vegan Baja Petro - Small

$6.78

The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole

Vegan Baja Petro - Medium

Vegan Baja Petro - Medium

$8.28

The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole

Vegan Baja Petro - Large

Vegan Baja Petro - Large

$9.48

The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole

Hot Dogs

Single Hot Dog

$3.89

Choice of Single Hot Dog

Double Dog Deal

Double Dog Deal

$7.49

Choice of two hot dogs & bag of fritos

Baked Potato

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$6.49

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion

Petro Potato

Petro Potato

$7.99

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, tomato, green onion and fritos corn chips

Grilled Chicken Potato

Grilled Chicken Potato

$7.99

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onion, grilled chicken and choice of sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato

$7.99

Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork and green onion

Vegan Baja Potato

Vegan Baja Potato

$7.99

Giant baked potato with vegetarian chili, tomato, green onion, salsa and guacamole

Nachos

Original Nachos

Original Nachos

$9.99

Chili, queso, cheese, tomato, sour cream and green onion

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Queso, cheese, tomato, bbq pulled pork, sour cream, green onion

Grilled Chicken Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce

Vegan Baja Nachos

Vegan Baja Nachos

$9.99

Vegetarian chili, tomatoes, salsa. guacamole and green onion

Sides & Desserts

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.89
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$3.89
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$3.89
Sweet Vinaigrette Cucumbers

Sweet Vinaigrette Cucumbers

$2.49+
Cookie

Cookie

$1.49

Baked in house chocolate chip cookie

3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$3.99

3 baked in house chocolate chip cookies

Wedges

Blue Cheese Wedge

Blue Cheese Wedge

$6.49

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing

Petro Wedge

Petro Wedge

$6.89

Iceberg lettuce, chili, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, sour cream, Fritos corn chips

BLT Wedge

$6.49

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge

$7.69

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and ranch dressing

Kids Meal

Petro Meal

Petro Meal

$4.99

chips, chili and cheese served with drink orange wedges and cookie

Nacho Meal

$4.99

Tortilla chips, queo and cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie

Mac' n Cheese Meal

Mac' n Cheese Meal

$4.99

Mac' n cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie

Hot Dog' n Chips Meal

Hot Dog' n Chips Meal

$4.99

Hot dog served with drink, orange wedges and cookie

Beverages

Hint of Orange Tea

Hint of Orange Tea

$2.29+
Sunshine Tea

Sunshine Tea

$2.29+
Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.29+
Sparking Water

Sparking Water

$2.29+

Tea Bag

$12.95

Tea Tin

$14.95
Gallon Tea

Gallon Tea

$4.99

Bag of Ice

$2.29

Stadium/Tumbler Refill

$1.10

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Stainless Tumbler

$16.99

Cup of ice

$1.00

32/ 20 ounce

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Queso

$1.25

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Frito Bag

$2.00

Family Take Out

Family Pack

Family Pack

$32.99
Family Pack Plus

Family Pack Plus

$37.99

Chips & Salsa for 5

$7.99

Chips & Queso for 5

$9.99

Chips & Guacamole for 5

$10.99

Sweet Vinaigrette Cucumbers for 5

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10708 chapman hwy, seymour, TN 37865

Directions

