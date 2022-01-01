Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique
1,442 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood
No Reviews
8755 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
More near West Hollywood