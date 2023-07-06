Main picView gallery

Pettaway Coffee 406 E 21st

review star

No reviews yet

406 E 21st

Little Rock, AR 72206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$5.50

Matcha

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Drinks

Filter

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Single Origin Batch Brew

$4.50

Batch Brew

$3.00+

Espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Macchitato

$3.25

Iced Latte

$5.50

Americano

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

Coffee Soda

Coffee Soda

$5.50

Tea & Others

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Matcha

$4.50

London Fog

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Food

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Lemon Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Blondie

$5.50Out of stock

Bundt Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50

Danish

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee - Beer & Wine - Non-Alcoholic Bar

Location

406 E 21st, Little Rock, AR 72206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashed N' Stacked - Pettaway Square
orange starNo Reviews
408 East 21st Street Little Rock, AR 72206
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
The Root Cafe - SoMa
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bread Company - Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1417 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Raduno
orange starNo Reviews
1318 S Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
El Sur Street Food Co - 1214 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1214 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Shorty Small's
orange star4.2 • 224
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock, AR 72212
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston