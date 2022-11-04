Main picView gallery

Petty Cash Taqueria 7360 Beverly Boulevard

7360 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauliflower Nachos
Baja Fish Taco
Chicken Taco

Munchies

Guacamole

Guacamole

$15.00

Avocado, Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Salsa Verde, Chips And Salsa

Frijoles Refritos

Frijoles Refritos

$8.00

Pinto or Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Jack Cheese, Cilantro

Seafood Coctel

Seafood Coctel

$16.00

Tomato, Prawns, Rockfish, Avocado

Empanadas

Empanadas

$15.00Out of stock

Smoke Beef Short Rib, Refried Beans, Jack Cheese, Morita Salsa

1/2 Cauliflower Nachos

1/2 Cauliflower Nachos

$11.00

Poblano Crema, Kale, Jack Cheese

Cauliflower Nachos

$17.00

Poblano Crema, Kale, Jack Cheese

Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

$16.00

Pork Shoulder, Nopales, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa Roja

Zucchini Quesadilla

Zucchini Quesadilla

$17.00

Seasonal Vegetables

La Nina

$10.00

1/2 La Nina

$5.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$9.00

Pinto Beans, Guacmole, Salsa Roja

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$8.00

Adobo Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, Avocado, Pineapple

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$8.00

Guacmole, Pickled Onion, Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$8.00

Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro

Octopus Taco

Octopus Taco

$9.00

Tomatillo Pico, Castigo Azteca, Peanuts

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$9.00

Beer-Battered Rockfish, Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Crema

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$7.00

Roasted Sweet Potato, Avocado, Salsa Verde, Pepitas

Dorados

Dorados

$8.00

Weiser Family Farm Potatoes, Queso Oaxaca, Avocado Salsa, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

$8.00

Horchata

$8.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$8.00

Cucumber NA

$9.00

Sprite 355 ml

$7.00

Coke 355 ml

$7.00

Topo Chico 12 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Mineragua

$6.00

Cocktails

4oz Petty Cash Margarita

$14.00

16oz Petty Cash Margarita

$45.00

4oz Pineapple Habanero Margarita

$14.00

16oz Pineapple Habanero Margarita

$48.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Petty Cash is the much-loved Los Angeles taqueria by Chef Walter Manzke, famous for bold Mexican flavor and the highest quality ingredients. Whether it’s flavorful tacos, our famous cauliflower nachos, or a library-like agave list you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. We are open Tuesday through Sunday on Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax and La Brea.

Location

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

