  • Home
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Petworth Social Bar and Grill - 821 Upshur Street Northwest
Main picView gallery

Petworth Social Bar and Grill 821 Upshur Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

821 Upshur Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dessert

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie Parfait

$7.00Out of stock
Warm Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Sauce

Warm Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Sauce

$8.00

Peach Cobbler Trifle

$7.00

test dessert

$0.01Out of stock

Entree

Shrimp Etouffee

$27.00

Classic Louisiana shrimp stew made with traditional dark roux and shellfish broth served over rice

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Cajun seasoned cornmeal batter fried shrimp served on French sub roll, letttuce, tomato, onion, and remoulade' sauce

"Swamp Thing"

$30.00

Shrimp & crawfish in a Creole mustard sauce served over collard greens with crispy squash blended vegetable on top

Homemade Meatballs

$19.00

With classic marinara sauce, linguini and garlic Bread

Seared Blackened Salmon

$25.00

With sauteed spinach, seasoned rice and Creole sauce

Vegetarian Linguine

$17.00

With asparagus, spinach, portobello mushroom, onion & tomato in a savory white sauce served with garlic bread

Crescent City Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine salad mix, griddled Cajun chicken, tomato, egg, avocado, aged cheddar, red onion, applewood bacon with green goddess herb dressing

Kids Menu

Mozzarella Sticks (4) w/ Fries

$8.00

Fried mozzarella cheese and homemade fresh cut fries

PB&J w/ Fruit Cup

$6.00

Peanut butter and jelly on fresh bread with fruit cup

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Grilled ? cheese on ? bread with homemade fresh cut fries

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries and BBQ Dipping Sauce

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders and homemade fresh cut fries served with BBQ dipping sauce

Linguine Alfredo w/ Garlic Bread

$9.00

Linguine with savory white sauce with garic bread

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Honey Butter Cornbread

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Starters

Bayou Cajun-Maple Wings

$13.00

Served with carrot sticks, ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

With maple butter sauce, grated parmesan

Fried Catfish Fingers

$11.00

With blended cornmeal flour, Chef's seasonings with homemade remoulade' sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Homemade fresh cut fries, chipotle aioli, ranch dressing, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and chopped green onion

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado spread on toasted ciabatta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic chips, red onion, grated parmesan, scallions, EVOO & balsamic glaze

Cajun Red Beans & Rice

$9.00

Slow cooked red beans in ham hock stock, tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity vegetables, served with cornbread

Soup and Sandwiches

She-Crab Chowder

$10.00

Cream Base with Crab Meat, Corn, Red Pepper, Potato, Trinity Vegetables, Clam Stock, Herbs, Chef Seasoning and thickened with Butter Roux

The "Club"

$18.00

Smoked Turkey, Applewood Bacon, LTO, Avocado, Swiss and Horsey Dijon Mayonnaise served on Ciabatta Bread

Petworth All-Day Burger

$18.00

Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Applewood Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Onion Pepper Jam on Brioche Bun

Beer

Bud light

$7.50

Vienna Lager

$7.50

Goose Island IPA

$7.50

Sapporo

$7.50

Modelo

$7.50

High Noon Hard Seltzer

$7.50

Hazy IPA, Feather Duster

$7.50

Equal Marriage, Blond Wheat

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Raised By Wolves

$7.50

DC Brau Pilsner

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.00+

Pinot Noir

$40.00+

Chardonnay

$37.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00+

WhiteCliffe

$8.00

Liquor

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Rum

$9.00

Gin

$8.00

Topaz Tequila

$8.00

Glenlivet Scotch

New Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Test 1

$0.01

French 75

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Stilled Bottled Water

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Stilled Bottled Water

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.85

Diet Coke

$3.85

Ginger Ale

$3.85

Sprite

$3.85

Soda Water

$3.85

Sparkling Water

$3.85

Stilled Bottled Water

$3.30

Mango Lassi

$6.05
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fun place for the whole family

Location

821 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Timber Pizza Co. - 809 Upshur St NW
orange starNo Reviews
809 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Little Food Studio
orange starNo Reviews
849 Upshur Street NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
orange starNo Reviews
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Menya Hosaki
orange star4.5 • 130
845 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
1865 Steak|Seafood & Cigars - 3813 GEORGIA AVE NW
orange starNo Reviews
3813 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Little Vietnam
orange starNo Reviews
828 Upshur St. NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston