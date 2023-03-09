Peytons Place
No reviews yet
5210 Schubert Rd suite c
Knoxville, TN 37912
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
12 Jumbo Chicken Wings
Set of twelve with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mild, 911, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Pepper, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
6 Jumbo Chicken Wings
Set of six with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mild, 911, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Pepper, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
Bloomin Onion
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & Cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Chips & Salsa
Served with Sour Cream, add a side of queso for $3
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles
Loaded Cheese Fries
Loaded with cheese, tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of bacon or chili
Loaded Potato Skins
Mile High Nachos
Topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenoes, salsa, sour cream and your choice of chicken or chili. Make it both for an additional $3
Mozzarella Sticks
Peyton's Chili
Loaded with onions, cheese, & sour cream
Plain Quesadilla
Sampler
Choice of Mozzarella Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Wings, Mushrooms, Fried Pickles, Chicken Quesadilla
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots & cheese
Chef Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with grilled chicken
Granny Smith Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions & pepperoncinis
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, blended cheeses, and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Veggie Wrap
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, & Greek dressing
Pepper Jack Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & honey mustard
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Sandwiches
Philly Steak & Cheese
Your choice of thinly sliced steak or chicken, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a hoagie bun
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & American cheese, ham, bacon, fried egg, & tomato on Texas toast
Rueben
Thinly sliced corn beef piled high, sauerkraut & 1000 island topped with melted Swiss cheese served on grilled Rye bread
Loaded BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar & Swiss cheese served on wheat-berry bread
Hot Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham, melted Swiss & cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast
Fish Sandwich
Fried White fish, coleslaw, & sriracha mayo on a hoagie bun
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & American on Texas toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded pulled pork sauced up with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw, and tomatoes
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Hand patted patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Bacon Cheddar Burger
The classic cheeseburger with bacon & topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Jalapeno Bacon Burger
Make it spicy with our cheeseburger topped with jalapeno bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
The classic topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, mayo
The Peyton's Burger
All the way hamburger loaded with mustard, chili, onion, & coleslaw
Carolina Gold Burger
American cheese, bacon, fried egg, onion ring, topped with Carolina Gold BBQ sauce
Patty Melt
A traditional staple, topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, & 1000 island served on toasted Rye bread
Cheeseburger Sliders
Set of three topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion & pickle
Pulled Pork Sliders
Set of three topped with fried onions
Black & Blue Burger
Platters
Chicken Tender Platter
Fried to perfection, with the option to toss in any wing sauce
Chicken & Shrimp Platter
Fried White fish & shrimp, served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Fried Fish Platter
White fish fried golden brown served over a bed of fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Fried Shrimp Platter
12 hand breaded, golden fried shrimp served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Seafood Platter
Fried White fish & shrimp, served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Taco Platter
Three soft shell tacos with your choice of chicken, fish, or shrimp; served with lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, & salsa
Double Dog Platter
Served all the way with mustard, chili, coleslaw, & onion; or top it your way: ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, kraut, chili, slaw, sweet relish, jalapenos
Chili Cheese Dog Platter
Two beef hot dogs topped with chili & cheese
Sides
Dressings
Beverages
Third Party
Starters (Deep Copy)
12 Jumbo Chicken Wings
Set of twelve with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mild, 911, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Pepper, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
6 Jumbo Chicken Wings
Set of six with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mild, 911, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Pepper, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, or Plain
Bloomin Onion
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & Cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Chips & Salsa
Served with Sour Cream, add a side of queso for $3
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles
Loaded Cheese Fries
Loaded with cheese, tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of bacon or chili
Loaded Potato Skins
Mile High Nachos
Topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenoes, salsa, sour cream and your choice of chicken or chili. Make it both for an additional $3
Mozzarella Sticks
Peyton's Chili
Loaded with onions, cheese, & sour cream
Plain Quesadilla
Sampler
Choice of Mozzarella Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Wings, Mushrooms, Fried Pickles, Chicken Quesadilla
Salads (Deep Copy)
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots & cheese
Chef Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with grilled chicken
Granny Smith Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions & pepperoncinis
Wraps (Deep Copy)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, blended cheeses, and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Veggie Wrap
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, & Greek dressing
Pepper Jack Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & honey mustard
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Sandwiches (Deep Copy)
Philly Steak & Cheese
Your choice of thinly sliced steak or chicken, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a hoagie bun
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & American cheese, ham, bacon, fried egg, & tomato on Texas toast
Rueben
Thinly sliced corn beef piled high, sauerkraut & 1000 island topped with melted Swiss cheese served on grilled Rye bread
Loaded BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar & Swiss cheese served on wheat-berry bread
Hot Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham, melted Swiss & cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast
Fish Sandwich
Fried White fish, coleslaw, & sriracha mayo on a hoagie bun
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & American on Texas toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shredded pulled pork sauced up with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw, and tomatoes
Burgers (Deep Copy)
Cheeseburger
Hand patted patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Bacon Cheddar Burger
The classic cheeseburger with bacon & topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Jalapeno Bacon Burger
Make it spicy with our cheeseburger topped with jalapeno bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
The classic topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, mayo
The Peyton's Burger
All the way hamburger loaded with mustard, chili, onion, & coleslaw
Carolina Gold Burger
American cheese, bacon, fried egg, onion ring, topped with Carolina Gold BBQ sauce
Patty Melt
A traditional staple, topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, & 1000 island served on toasted Rye bread
Cheeseburger Sliders
Set of three topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion & pickle
Pulled Pork Sliders
Set of three topped with fried onions
Black & Blue Burger
Platters (Deep Copy)
Chicken Tender Platter
Fried to perfection, with the option to toss in any wing sauce
Chicken & Shrimp Platter
Fried White fish & shrimp, served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Fried Fish Platter
White fish fried golden brown served over a bed of fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Fried Shrimp Platter
12 hand breaded, golden fried shrimp served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Seafood Platter
Fried White fish & shrimp, served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw
Taco Platter
Three soft shell tacos with your choice of chicken, fish, or shrimp; served with lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, & salsa
Double Dog Platter
Served all the way with mustard, chili, coleslaw, & onion; or top it your way: ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, kraut, chili, slaw, sweet relish, jalapenos
Chili Cheese Dog Platter
Two beef hot dogs topped with chili & cheese
Sides (Deep Copy)
Dessert (Deep Copy)
Dressings (Deep Copy)
Kids Menu (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5210 Schubert Rd suite c, Knoxville, TN 37912