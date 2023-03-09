Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peytons Place

5210 Schubert Rd suite c

Knoxville, TN 37912

Food

Starters

12 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$17.00

Set of twelve with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mild, 911, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Pepper, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, or Plain

6 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$9.00

Set of six with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mild, 911, Teriyaki, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Pepper, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, or Plain

Bloomin Onion

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken & Cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Served with Sour Cream, add a side of queso for $3

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Loaded with cheese, tomatoes, green onions, & your choice of bacon or chili

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Mile High Nachos

$12.00

Topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenoes, salsa, sour cream and your choice of chicken or chili. Make it both for an additional $3

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Peyton's Chili

$4.00+

Loaded with onions, cheese, & sour cream

Plain Quesadilla

$5.00

Sampler

$16.00

Choice of Mozzarella Sticks, Loaded Potato Skins, Wings, Mushrooms, Fried Pickles, Chicken Quesadilla

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots & cheese

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with grilled chicken

Granny Smith Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions & pepperoncinis

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, blended cheeses, and ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, & Greek dressing

Pepper Jack Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Sliced turkey, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & honey mustard

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Your choice of thinly sliced steak or chicken, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a hoagie bun

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar & American cheese, ham, bacon, fried egg, & tomato on Texas toast

Rueben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corn beef piled high, sauerkraut & 1000 island topped with melted Swiss cheese served on grilled Rye bread

Loaded BLT

$10.00

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar & Swiss cheese served on wheat-berry bread

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Thinly sliced ham, melted Swiss & cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fried White fish, coleslaw, & sriracha mayo on a hoagie bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar & American on Texas toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Shredded pulled pork sauced up with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, coleslaw, and tomatoes

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hand patted patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00

The classic cheeseburger with bacon & topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$13.00

Make it spicy with our cheeseburger topped with jalapeno bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

The classic topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, mayo

The Peyton's Burger

$11.00

All the way hamburger loaded with mustard, chili, onion, & coleslaw

Carolina Gold Burger

$13.00

American cheese, bacon, fried egg, onion ring, topped with Carolina Gold BBQ sauce

Patty Melt

$11.00

A traditional staple, topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, & 1000 island served on toasted Rye bread

Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.00

Set of three topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion & pickle

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Set of three topped with fried onions

Black & Blue Burger

$12.00

Platters

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.00

Fried to perfection, with the option to toss in any wing sauce

Chicken & Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Fried White fish & shrimp, served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw

Fried Fish Platter

$14.00

White fish fried golden brown served over a bed of fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.00

12 hand breaded, golden fried shrimp served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$18.00

Fried White fish & shrimp, served with fries, hushpuppies, & coleslaw

Taco Platter

$13.00

Three soft shell tacos with your choice of chicken, fish, or shrimp; served with lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, & salsa

Double Dog Platter

$9.00

Served all the way with mustard, chili, coleslaw, & onion; or top it your way: ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, kraut, chili, slaw, sweet relish, jalapenos

Chili Cheese Dog Platter

$9.00

Two beef hot dogs topped with chili & cheese

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Grilled Zucchini & Squash

$4.00

Hot Chips

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Seasonal Desserts

$5.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Fat Free Raspberry

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5210 Schubert Rd suite c, Knoxville, TN 37912

