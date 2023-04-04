Restaurant header imageView gallery

PEZ

review star

No reviews yet

20 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33135

BOTANAS

GUACAMOLE & TOTOPOS

$14.00

ATUN CHINA-LOA

$24.00

CHICHARRON DE PULPO

$22.00

CHILES GUERITOS CAPEADOS

$16.00

BURRITOS GOBERNADOR

$18.00

BARRA CRUDA

AGUACHILE

$22.00

TOSTADA CLASICA DE PESCADO

$14.00

TOSTADA DE ATUN CON MACHACA

$17.00

TOSTADA VERDE DE CAMARON

$16.00

CALLO DE HACHA

$65.00

COCTELITO DE CARRETA

$8.00

TACOS

ESTILO ENSENADA

$7.00

COCHIPULPO

$7.00

QUESATACO DE MARLIN

$7.00

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$7.00

TIJUANERO

$7.00

PLATILLOS

CALDO LEVANTA MUERTOS

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Mariscos Chingones

Location

20 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33135

Directions

