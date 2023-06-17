A map showing the location of Pezzo 20041 S Tamiami TrailView gallery

Pezzo 20041 S Tamiami Trail

20041 S Tamiami Trail

Estero, FL 33928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Antipasto

Burratta

$18.00

Fig, prosciutto

Baby Clazone

$12.00

Ham, Ricotta, Red Pepper Infused Honey, Powdered Sugar

Bruschetta

$10.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Prosciutto, Marinara, Mozzarella

Frittatini

$12.00

Sausage & Broccoli Raabi | Mortadella & Pistacchio

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Arugula, Lemon, EVOO

Giro D'Italia

$28.00

Italian Charcuterie

Salads

Caesar alla Limone

$12.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Crouton, Caesar Dresing, Lemon Squeeze

Della Casa

$12.00+

Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Crouton, Homemade Vinaigrette

Italian Summer

$14.00+

Spring Mix, Raspberry, Blackberry, Burrata, Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caprese

Classico

$12.00+

Buffala Mozzarella, Vine-Ripe Tomatoes, Basil EVOO

Peachy

$12.00+

Buffala Mozzarella, Peach, Mint, Red Pepper Infused Honey

Pizza

Margherita

$11.00+

Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato, Basil

The Don

$15.00+

Brocc Raabi, Sausage, Smoked Scamorza (Mozzarella)

La Parma

$14.00+

Burrata, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula, Lemon Infused EVOO

Spicy Baby

$13.00+

Pepperoni, Ricotta, Red Pepper Infused Honey

Genoa

$13.00+

Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano

Tartuffo

$16.00+

Porcini Mushroom, Tomato, Arugula Black Truffle Oil

Salumi

$15.00+

Italian Charcuterie, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chile

Potate

$14.00+

Creme Fraische, Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Potato

Pistacchio

$14.00+

Mortadella, Mozzarella, Pistachio Cream

La Bianca

$12.00+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

The Gardener

$13.00

Tomatoe, Olive, Peppers, Onion, Mozzarella

Be the Pizza Man

$10.00+

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Lasagnette

$24.00

Penne Marinara

$15.00

Pollo Longobardo

Breaded Chicken, Eggplant, Ricotta, Prosciutto, Marinara

Luigi's Rigatoni

$24.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Penne Siciliana

$20.00

Eggplant, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato

Gnocchi

$22.00

Tomato, Mozzarella

Dessert

You Are The Baker

$14.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Zeppole

$10.00

Chocolate Lava

$12.00

SOFT OPEN

Peachy Caprese

$8.00

Meatball e Ricotta

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Gnocchi

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$10.00

Spicy Baby 10"

$10.00

Margherita 10"

$10.00

Plain Cheese 10"

$10.00

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Belvedere

$17.00

DBL Chopin

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$17.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Gordons

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Beefeater

$17.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Gordons

$17.00

DBL Hendricks

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Meyers Silver

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$17.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$17.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Gosling'S

$17.00

DBL Meyers

$17.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$17.00

DBL Mount Gay

$17.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Diabolique

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Angels Envy

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Diabolique

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Makers 46

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

J & B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$14.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$17.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$35.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$28.00

DBL J & B

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$17.00

DBL Aperol

$17.00

DBL Campari

$17.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

DBL Cointreau

$17.00

DBL Drambuie

$17.00

DBL Frangelico

$17.00

DBLGodiva Chocolate

$17.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$17.00

DBL Irish Mist

$17.00

DBL Jagermeister

$17.00

DBL Kahlua

$17.00

DBL Lemoncello

$17.00

DBL Licor 43

$17.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$17.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$17.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Heinkin

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Moretti

$5.50

Wine

GLS House Red

$9.00

BTL House Red

$34.00

GLS House White

$8.00

BTL House White

$30.00

Super Tuscan Glass

$13.00

Alex Brown PN Glass

$12.00

Bonterra Merlot Glass

$10.00

Lodi Cab Glass

$10.00

Substance Cab Glass

$12.00

Campobello Chianti Glass

$10.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Rose St Marghetia Glass

$12.00

J. Lohr Reis Glass

$9.00

Yealands Sauv Glass

$10.00

Carnevale PG Glass

$8.00

Coppola Chard Glass

$9.00

Gnarly Head Chard Glass

$10.00

Chianti Campobello

$37.00

Super Tuscan Dogajolo

$43.00

PN Alexander Browh

$37.00

Merlot Bonterra

$37.00

Cab Ironstone

$37.00

Cab Substance

$43.00

Rose Santa Marg

$43.00

Reisling J. Lohr

$34.00

Sauv Blanc Yealands

$37.00

Pinot G Carnevale

$27.00

Chard Coppola

$34.00

Chard Gnarly Head

$37.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bicycle Thief

$12.00

Glitter mafia

$14.00

Italian Margherita

$12.00

Limoncello Spritz

$12.00

Negroni Blanco

$12.00

Sierra Norte

$12.00

Tell Me When To Stop...

$14.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Trip to Amalfi

$12.00

Upper Class Men

$12.00

We Found Gold

$12.00

Margherita Arrabiata

$12.00

Rizz Me Razz

$13.00

NA Beverages

PEPSI

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

ORANGE SODA

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

SODA WATER

$1.50

Espresso

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20041 S Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL 33928

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

