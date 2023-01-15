Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is now open! Featuring a Chicago Tavern Style made by Eat Free Pizza, Fried Chicken by Kimski, and Ice Cream Pops by Pretty Cool Ice Cream. We are open Wednesday - Thursday 4-9 pm Friday - Saturday 4-10 pm and Sunday 3-8pm. Our outdoor patio is now closed for the season but indoor is open!
Location
964 west 31st street, chicago, IL 60608
Gallery
