Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

Marz Jungle Boogie

Jungle Boogie isn’t your typical wheat beer–which is why it consistently ranks among the top wheat beers in the country. Instead of a light and bready cracker profile, Jungle Boogie uses a grain bill of mixed wheat to provide a body of light caramel and amber sweetness. That sweetness provides the platform for the fruity Rooibos tea to build a tower full of ripe stone fruit. Finishing the fermentation with a minimal dry hop of Mosaic further buttresses the fruity characteristics of the tea, while providing a lightning rod to unite the whole with a vibrant current of bright flavor. Light and colorful, Jungle Boogie is the perfect beer to pair with almost any dish and a welcome libation to both longtime fans of craft beer as well as those averse to overly malty or hoppy brews.