Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

964 west 31st street

chicago, IL 60608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicago Tavern Style Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Jugrnaut x PFCIC Collab

Jugrnaut x PFCIC Socks/white

Jugrnaut x PFCIC Socks/white

$15.00

Limited edition Jugrnaut x PFCIC Socks.

Jugrnaut x PFCIC Beanie

Jugrnaut x PFCIC Beanie

$30.00

Limited edition Jugrnaut x PFCIC beanie.

Pizza

Chicago Tavern Style Pizza

Chicago Tavern Style Pizza

$20.50

A 16" cracker thin crust pizza with our homemade red sauce a mozzarella cheese. The true pizza style of Chicago! (All of our pizzas come well done, as shown in photo) Sauce contains 0.001% anchovy.

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50+

Buttermilk battered and fried crispy Chicken Tenders with a side of honey mustard or buffalo ranch.

Oyster Mushroom "Tenders"

$7.50+Out of stock

Fried Oyster Mushroom "Tenders" with your choice of Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch sauce for dipping.

Fried Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Fried Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Buttermilk battered, locally grown, oyster mushrooms tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries.

Vegan Nuggets

$10.00+

Served with a side of fries

Lemon Pepper Wings 8 Piece With Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Handcut and fried in house.

Assorted Olives

Assorted Olives

$5.00

8 oz container of assorted whole Italian olives.

Pickles

$3.00Out of stock

A side of hand cut and house made pickles.

Giardiniera

Giardiniera

$3.00

An 8oz container of J.P. Graziano giardinera

Side of Buffalo Ranch

$1.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.50

Side of Korean Fire

$1.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Side of Gochujang Aioli

$1.50

Ice Cream - Pick-Up Only

Blue Moon Plant Pop

Blue Moon Plant Pop

$4.50Out of stock

A Midwestern flavor, blue moon is like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of Fruit Loops. Contains coconut. (Vegan, gluten free)

Dark Chocolate Plant Pop

Dark Chocolate Plant Pop

$4.50Out of stock

A creamy dark chocolate pop made with coconut cream, like the richest fudgesicle you've ever tasted. Contains soy. (Vegan, gluten free)

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$5.75Out of stock

Cream cheese ice cream in an orange magic shell with orange and white sprinkles. Contains dairy, soy. (gluten free)

Grasshopper

Grasshopper

$5.75Out of stock

Mint cookies and cream custard style ice cream dipped in Pretty Cool's signature chocolate shell with bits of crunchy chocolate wafers. Contains dairy, egg, soy. (gluten free)

Key Lime Piesicle

Key Lime Piesicle

$5.75Out of stock

Key lime pie flavored ice cream dipped in a cinnamon graham cracker shell. Made in collaboration with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits. Contains dairy, egg, soy. (gluten free)

Litchi Lemon Ice Pop

Litchi Lemon Ice Pop

$3.75

An popsicle style pop made with fresh squeezed lemonade and ice tea made with Rare Tea Cellar's Litchi Noir tea leaves. Contains caffine. (vegan, gluten free)

Marz Jungle Boogie Pop

Marz Jungle Boogie Pop

$5.75

Marz X Pretty Cool collaboration. Rooibos red tea ice cream dipped in a chocolate shell and with a Jungle Boogie sprinkle blend. Contains: dairy, soy (gluten free)

Rainbow Chip

Rainbow Chip

$5.75Out of stock

Birthday cake flavored ice cream dipped in a white chocolate shell covered in rainbow chips and sprinkles. Contains dairy, soy (gluten free)

Caramel Horchata Crunch

Caramel Horchata Crunch

$5.75Out of stock

Horchata ice cream flavored with cinnamon and vanilla dipped in a golden caramel shell with crispy rice pearls. Contains: Dairy, soy (gluten free)

Kimski Matcha Magic

Kimski Matcha Magic

$5.75Out of stock

Kimski X Pretty Cool collab. Vanilla bean ice cream dipped in a matcha shell with crispy rice pearls and a Kimski colored sprinkle blend. Contains: dairy, egg, soy (gluten free)

Peanut Butter Potato Chip

Peanut Butter Potato Chip

$5.75Out of stock

Peanut butter ice cream dipped in a chocolate shell with potato chips.

Frozen Hot Cocoa

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate ice cream dipped in chocolate shell with marshmallows and sprinkles.

Beverages

Juniper Fizz

$6.00

Beer

Marz Jungle Boogie

Marz Jungle Boogie

$6.00Out of stock

Jungle Boogie isn’t your typical wheat beer–which is why it consistently ranks among the top wheat beers in the country. Instead of a light and bready cracker profile, Jungle Boogie uses a grain bill of mixed wheat to provide a body of light caramel and amber sweetness. That sweetness provides the platform for the fruity Rooibos tea to build a tower full of ripe stone fruit. Finishing the fermentation with a minimal dry hop of Mosaic further buttresses the fruity characteristics of the tea, while providing a lightning rod to unite the whole with a vibrant current of bright flavor. Light and colorful, Jungle Boogie is the perfect beer to pair with almost any dish and a welcome libation to both longtime fans of craft beer as well as those averse to overly malty or hoppy brews.

Marz Chug Life

Marz Chug Life

$6.00Out of stock

Sparkling Lager 4.8% ABV. Chug Life is American style adjunct lager is a crisp, clean, carved-up, crusher of a beer. A semi-sweet malt character is balanced by a large amount of carbonic acid for a frothy, sparkling mouthfeel. Dry-hopped with just a touch of Centennial because we couldn’t help ourselves.

Merch

PFCIC Black Logo Shirt

PFCIC Black Logo Shirt

$25.00+

Black cotton short sleeve crew neck t-shirt with the PFCIC logo on the front.

PFCIC Tie Dye Shirt

PFCIC Tie Dye Shirt

$40.00+Out of stock

Super limited run of our PFCIC logo t-shirt in tie-dye! Colors vary.

REPPIN Enamel Pins
$10.00

REPPIN Enamel Pins

$10.00
PFCIC Coozie
$5.00

PFCIC Coozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is now open! Featuring a Chicago Tavern Style made by Eat Free Pizza, Fried Chicken by Kimski, and Ice Cream Pops by Pretty Cool Ice Cream. We are open Wednesday - Thursday 4-9 pm Friday - Saturday 4-10 pm and Sunday 3-8pm. Our outdoor patio is now closed for the season but indoor is open!

Location

964 west 31st street, chicago, IL 60608

Directions

