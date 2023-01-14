- Home
- /
- Hood River
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- pFriem Family Brewers
pFriem Family Brewers
2,065 Reviews
$$
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101
Hood River, OR 97031
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Fries
Traditional hand cut fries, house aioli, Portland ketchup (Gluten free, Vegetarian friendly, Vegan without aioli)
Bread & Butter
Grand Central Bakery seeded demi-baguette, seasonal compound butter (Vegetarian friendly, Vegan without butter)
Pickle Plate
Three seasonal house-pickles. (Gluten free, Vegan friendly)
Smoked Salmon Dip
Warmed house salmon spread, parmesan, fresh herbs, and toast
Mochiko Chicken
Rice marinated fried chicken bites, green onion, sesame seeds, pickled radish, apple-Ssamjang (Gluten Free w/o Ssamjang, Dairy free)
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of house made hot soup of the day.
Salmon Chowder
Smoked salmon, mirepoix, Yukon potatoes, cream, fresh herbs, bread
Salads
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, pickled carrots, seasonal vegetables, choice of dressing (All Dressing are vegan friendly and gluten free)
Arugula Salad
Wild arugula, shaved fennel bulb, pine nuts, Grana Padano cheese, lemon vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian friendly, Vegan without cheese)
Quinoa Squash Salad
Quinoa, roasted squash and hazelnuts, pickled peppers, crispy rosemary, sherry-herb dressing. (Vegan, Gluten free)
Beet & Pear Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, pears, hazelnut dukkah, radish, tahini-zaatar dressing
Entrees
Pimento Cheeseburger
Half-pound fresh beef patty, house pimento cheese and pickle chips, lettuce, sweet onion, house aioli, Grand Central bun, served with choice of side. *Consuming raw, under cooked meats and/or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Veggie Burger
House veggie patty, herbed vegan aioli, apple-onion chutney, wild arugula, sweet onion, Grand Central Bakery ciabatta. (Vegan)
Jagerschnitzle
House pork schnitzel, Yukon potatoes, bacon , mustard vinaigrette, hunter sauce, Blue Bus sauerkraut, lemon (Gluten Free)
Bratwurst Plate
House bratwurst, Yukon potatoes, bacon, mustard vinaigrette, curry mustard, Blue Bus sauerkraut, fresh herbs
Mac & Cheese
Gemelli pasta, creamy cheddar and Pilsner sauce, garlic breadcrumbs. (Vegetarian)
Vegan Mac & Cheese
Creamy nutritional yeast sauce, gemelli pasta, vegan mozzarella, Mama Lil's peppers, roasted mushrooms, fresh herbs, and breadcrumbs (Vegan)
Desserts
Kids Menu
Cans
Pilsner 6 Pack
The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish. 4.9%, 35 IBUs
IPA 6 Pack
When the first Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to arrive in India in the early 18th century, outcries of “Zounds! Jolly good! and Huzzah!” were heard across the East Indian subcontinent. Similar exclamations are to be expected when sniffing the piney aroma and tasting the big hops, huge citrus and candy-like malt of pFriem’s own IPA. Drink up, Guv’nor. 6.8%, 65 IBUs
Pale 6 Pack
Go beyond the pale, with aromas of berry and citrus, notes of mango, cantaloupe and a crisp, full, finish. 5.4%, 25 IBUs.
Hazy IPA 6 Pack
Seeking out some haze? pFriem Hazy IPA has tropical aromas of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya, and juicy notes of grapefruit, white grape, and whipped citrus. Creamsicle meringue rests atop a mysterious body of grilled mango and haze. If you’re looking for haze, you’re in the right place. Clearly! 6.8%, 35 IBUs.
Pilsner 24 Pack
The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish. 4.9%, 35 IBUs
IPA 24 Pack
When the first Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to arrive in India in the early 18th century, outcries of “Zounds! Jolly good! and Huzzah!” were heard across the East Indian subcontinent. Similar exclamations are to be expected when sniffing the piney aroma and tasting the big hops, huge citrus and candy-like malt of pFriem’s own IPA. Drink up, Guv’nor. 6.8%, 65 IBUs
Pale 24 Pack
Go beyond the pale, with aromas of berry and citrus, notes of mango, cantaloupe and a crisp, full, finish. 5.4%, 25 IBUs.
Hazy IPA 24 Pack
Seeking out some haze? pFriem Hazy IPA has tropical aromas of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya, and juicy notes of grapefruit, white grape, and whipped citrus. Creamsicle meringue rests atop a mysterious body of grilled mango and haze. If you’re looking for haze, you’re in the right place. Clearly! 6.8%, 35 IBUs.
Classic
500ml IPA
When the first Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to arrive in India in the early 18th century, outcries of “Zounds! Jolly good! and Huzzah!” were heard across the East Indian subcontinent. Similar exclamations are to be expected when sniffing the piney aroma and tasting the big hops, huge citrus and candy-like malt of pFriem’s own IPA. Drink up, Guv’nor. 6.8%, 65 IBUs.
500ml Pilsner
The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish. 4.9%, 35 IBUs.
Select
375ml Belgian Blonde Ale
Flemish Etiquette implores you to wait and see if your host offers a toast before sipping your drink. Where this Belgian Blonde Ale is concerned Pfriem sees things differently. Waiting to taste a perfect harmony of strength and elegance, while sniffing its pear and clove bouquet is like torture. Clean maltiness, invigorating effervescence and just enough bitterness wait for no one. 7.5%, 30 IBUs.
375ml Belgian Select
Dry hopped with Citra and Nelson Sauvin, pFriem Belgian Select is dynamic, unique, and inspired by a wave of new school Belgian produced beers. Tropical aromas entice exploration, and notes of lychee and clove lead to a warming finish in this New school Belgian-American flavor fest. 8.1%, 30 IBUs
375ml Belgian Strong Dark
Belgians say, “Op uw gezondheid” when toasting, but you don’t have to speak Flemish to appreciate the bold, complex flavors of fig dipped in dark chocolate, ripe fruit and toffee in this immense Ale. Op uw gezondheid! 10.0%, 38 IBUs.
375ml Bretta IV
375ml Coconut Stout
Coconut Stout imparts decadent notes of macaroons, roasted espresso and homemade brownies. It’s creamy and deep, with a toasty, smooth finish that begs for one more. Like comfort food you can drink. Pairs brilliantly with hearty meats and seafood, chocolate desserts and armchair wisdom. 8.6%, 40 IBU
375ml Orange Zest Golden Ale
375ml Pumpkin Bier
Each batch of pFriem Pumpkin Bier is made with fresh pumpkin and real spices in addition to the standard malt and hops. That’s why every pint is overflowing with aromas of vanilla, notes of cinnamon and touch of caramel. We think you’ll agree that it’s just as flavorful as mom’s pumpkin pie and there’s no baking required. 6.9%, 15 IBUs.
375ml Saison
Inspired by the farmhouse beers aged during the cold Belgian winters, pFriem Saison is a fragrant ale ready to warm any palate with tropical notes of guava and kumquats.
375ml Super Saison
Barrel-Aged
375ml Bosbessen
We combine fresh blueberries with our barrel-aged Lambic-style ale to make pFriem Bosbessen. Its aromas of ripe fruit, white pepper and tobacco lead to a bright, jammy flavor that finishes as tart and tangy as the berries themselves. 6.0%, 6 IBUs
375ml Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine
375ml Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout
Imperial Stout was invented for Czar Peter the Great. pFriem’s Barrel Aged version soaks an entire year, for roasted malt and cherry notes to make you feel like a monarch yourself!
375ml Cherry Brandy Barrel Aged BSD
375ml Cognac Barrel Aged Double Mash Imperial Stout
375ml Druif Rouge
Druif Rouge is our latest foray into the world of wine grapes. We paired our Lambic-inspired ale, aged in French Oak barrels, with Pinot Noir grapes from our friends at Trisaetum Winery. The happy result is Druif Rouge, featuring aromas of watermelon and dark berries, and notes of juniper, plum, and kiwi. Enjoy the union of grape and grain! 7.3%, 6 IBUs
375ml Flanders Blonde
Every batch of pFriem Flanders Blonde spends eighteen months in an oak barrel where it inherits the flavors and aromas of the Pinot Noir that was once aged in the very same cask. Now overflowing with notes of green apple, hints of lemon zest and a spritzy finish, this ale is definitely ready for a glass of its very own. 7.1%, 9 IBUs
375ml Flanders Red
375ml Frambozen
375ml La Baie Sauvage
This tart and untamable fruit is not cultivated anywhere in the world. Our berries, foraged in NW forests,are added to our 2-year-old, lambic-inspired ale to create a fruit-forward brew with notes of lemon zest and pineapple. La Baie Sauvage invites you, adventurous drinker, to take a walk on the wild side. Pairs well with wild game, rich desserts and a bit of Western swagger. Who’s your huckleberry now?
375ml Maple Barrel Aged Smoked Porter
pFriem Maple Barrel Aged Smoked Porter is a rich delight for the senses. Enjoy opulent aromas of vanilla, candied walnuts, and bourbon-spiked coffee. Cozy notes of pecan pie baking in a wood-fired oven, rich toffee, and dark chocolate delight the palate before giving way to a decadent finish. Go ahead, treat yourself. 9.1%, 45 IBUs
375ml Nectarine Golden Ale
We age pFriem Nectarine Golden Ale in fresh Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc barrels, before adding perfectly ripened Flavortop Nectarines, grown right down the road by our friends in Maryhill. After another six months of aging, the resulting aromas of marmalade, graham cracker and citrus zest, and notes of peach nectar, cantaloupe and Sauvignon Blanc practically leap from the glass. 7.1%, 9 IBUs
375ml Peche
When we add juicy, heirloom peaches to our year-old Lambic inspired ale, magic happens— they unite, gushing with bright acidity, nutty undertones and a tangy finish. It does take eight more months of aging, but it’s well worth the wait. 5.8%, 6 IBUs
375ml Port BA Doppelbock
375ml Pruim
375ml Rum Barrel Aged Porter
We age our Imperial Porter for a year in barrels kissed by the Caribbean, giving pFriem’s Rum Barrel Aged Porter notes of chocolate truffles, ripe cherries and vanilla beans. Drink in this captivating brew and taste luscious decadence. 9.5%, 45 IBUs
Crowlers
32oz Belgian Blonde Ale Crowler
A sip of pFriem Belgian Blonde Ale begins with notes of pear and cloves before segueing into a clean maltiness and ending with just enough bitterness to make you yearn for that first sip again. 7.5%, 30 IBUs.
32oz Belgian Strong Dark Crowler
Belgians say, “Op uw gezondheid” when toasting, but you don’t have to speak Flemish to appreciate the bold, complex flavors of fig dipped in dark chocolate, ripe fruit and toffee in this immense Ale. Op uw gezondheid! 10%, 38 IBUs.
32oz IPA Crowler
6.8% ABV, 65 IBU Citrus, Pine, Tropical Fruit
32oz Pilsner Crowler
4.9%, 35 IBU Crisp, Snappy, Floral Hops
32oz Pale Ale Crowler
5.4% ABV, 33 IBU Mango, Berry, Melon
Wine & Cider
Tieton Wild WA Apple Cider, 12oz Can
With pineapple aroma and a pronounced mineral quality that gives the cider a lively mouth feel. There are notes of green apple and preserved lemon. 6.9% ABV.
Son of Man Cider, 12oz Can
Tart, Fresh, Dry, and just a little Funk. Basque style cider.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Takeout hours: 11:00-8:45. Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window or bar to pick it up. All takeout orders will include a gratuity, which is distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River, OR 97031