Brewpubs & Breweries
American

pFriem Family Brewers

2,065 Reviews

$$

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101

Hood River, OR 97031

Small Plates

Fries

$6.00

Traditional hand cut fries, house aioli, Portland ketchup (Gluten free, Vegetarian friendly, Vegan without aioli)

Bread & Butter

$7.00

Grand Central Bakery seeded demi-baguette, seasonal compound butter (Vegetarian friendly, Vegan without butter)

Pickle Plate

$7.00

Three seasonal house-pickles. (Gluten free, Vegan friendly)

Smoked Salmon Dip

$11.00

Warmed house salmon spread, parmesan, fresh herbs, and toast

Mochiko Chicken

$12.00

Rice marinated fried chicken bites, green onion, sesame seeds, pickled radish, apple-Ssamjang (Gluten Free w/o Ssamjang, Dairy free)

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of house made hot soup of the day.

Salmon Chowder

$11.00

Smoked salmon, mirepoix, Yukon potatoes, cream, fresh herbs, bread

Salads

Simple Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, pickled carrots, seasonal vegetables, choice of dressing (All Dressing are vegan friendly and gluten free)

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Wild arugula, shaved fennel bulb, pine nuts, Grana Padano cheese, lemon vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian friendly, Vegan without cheese)

Quinoa Squash Salad

$14.00

Quinoa, roasted squash and hazelnuts, pickled peppers, crispy rosemary, sherry-herb dressing. (Vegan, Gluten free)

Beet & Pear Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, roasted beets, pears, hazelnut dukkah, radish, tahini-zaatar dressing

Entrees

Pimento Cheeseburger

$18.00

Half-pound fresh beef patty, house pimento cheese and pickle chips, lettuce, sweet onion, house aioli, Grand Central bun, served with choice of side. *Consuming raw, under cooked meats and/or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

House veggie patty, herbed vegan aioli, apple-onion chutney, wild arugula, sweet onion, Grand Central Bakery ciabatta. (Vegan)

Jagerschnitzle

$18.00

House pork schnitzel, Yukon potatoes, bacon , mustard vinaigrette, hunter sauce, Blue Bus sauerkraut, lemon (Gluten Free)

Bratwurst Plate

$16.00

House bratwurst, Yukon potatoes, bacon, mustard vinaigrette, curry mustard, Blue Bus sauerkraut, fresh herbs

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Gemelli pasta, creamy cheddar and Pilsner sauce, garlic breadcrumbs. (Vegetarian)

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Creamy nutritional yeast sauce, gemelli pasta, vegan mozzarella, Mama Lil's peppers, roasted mushrooms, fresh herbs, and breadcrumbs (Vegan)

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Flourless Valrhona chocolate torte, vanilla bean whipped cream, barrel-aged salted beer caramel

Kids Menu

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Gemelli pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

Kid Apples & Nutella

$8.00

NW apples and house made chocolate-hazlenut spread

Cans

Pilsner 6 Pack

$11.00

The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish. 4.9%, 35 IBUs

IPA 6 Pack

$12.00

When the first Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to arrive in India in the early 18th century, outcries of “Zounds! Jolly good! and Huzzah!” were heard across the East Indian subcontinent. Similar exclamations are to be expected when sniffing the piney aroma and tasting the big hops, huge citrus and candy-like malt of pFriem’s own IPA. Drink up, Guv’nor. 6.8%, 65 IBUs

Pale 6 Pack

$11.00

Go beyond the pale, with aromas of berry and citrus, notes of mango, cantaloupe and a crisp, full, finish. 5.4%, 25 IBUs.

Hazy IPA 6 Pack

$12.00

Seeking out some haze? pFriem Hazy IPA has tropical aromas of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya, and juicy notes of grapefruit, white grape, and whipped citrus. Creamsicle meringue rests atop a mysterious body of grilled mango and haze. If you’re looking for haze, you’re in the right place. Clearly! 6.8%, 35 IBUs.

Pilsner 24 Pack

$44.00

The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish. 4.9%, 35 IBUs

IPA 24 Pack

$48.00

When the first Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to arrive in India in the early 18th century, outcries of “Zounds! Jolly good! and Huzzah!” were heard across the East Indian subcontinent. Similar exclamations are to be expected when sniffing the piney aroma and tasting the big hops, huge citrus and candy-like malt of pFriem’s own IPA. Drink up, Guv’nor. 6.8%, 65 IBUs

Pale 24 Pack

$44.00

Go beyond the pale, with aromas of berry and citrus, notes of mango, cantaloupe and a crisp, full, finish. 5.4%, 25 IBUs.

Hazy IPA 24 Pack

$48.00

Seeking out some haze? pFriem Hazy IPA has tropical aromas of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya, and juicy notes of grapefruit, white grape, and whipped citrus. Creamsicle meringue rests atop a mysterious body of grilled mango and haze. If you’re looking for haze, you’re in the right place. Clearly! 6.8%, 35 IBUs.

Classic

500ml IPA

$4.00Out of stock

When the first Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to arrive in India in the early 18th century, outcries of “Zounds! Jolly good! and Huzzah!” were heard across the East Indian subcontinent. Similar exclamations are to be expected when sniffing the piney aroma and tasting the big hops, huge citrus and candy-like malt of pFriem’s own IPA. Drink up, Guv’nor. 6.8%, 65 IBUs.

500ml Pilsner

$4.00Out of stock

The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish. 4.9%, 35 IBUs.

Select

375ml Belgian Blonde Ale

$6.00

Flemish Etiquette implores you to wait and see if your host offers a toast before sipping your drink. Where this Belgian Blonde Ale is concerned Pfriem sees things differently. Waiting to taste a perfect harmony of strength and elegance, while sniffing its pear and clove bouquet is like torture. Clean maltiness, invigorating effervescence and just enough bitterness wait for no one. 7.5%, 30 IBUs.

$6.00Out of stock

Dry hopped with Citra and Nelson Sauvin, pFriem Belgian Select is dynamic, unique, and inspired by a wave of new school Belgian produced beers. Tropical aromas entice exploration, and notes of lychee and clove lead to a warming finish in this New school Belgian-American flavor fest. 8.1%, 30 IBUs

375ml Belgian Strong Dark

$6.00

Belgians say, “Op uw gezondheid” when toasting, but you don’t have to speak Flemish to appreciate the bold, complex flavors of fig dipped in dark chocolate, ripe fruit and toffee in this immense Ale. Op uw gezondheid! 10.0%, 38 IBUs.

375ml Bretta IV

$6.00Out of stock
375ml Coconut Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Stout imparts decadent notes of macaroons, roasted espresso and homemade brownies. It’s creamy and deep, with a toasty, smooth finish that begs for one more. Like comfort food you can drink. Pairs brilliantly with hearty meats and seafood, chocolate desserts and armchair wisdom. 8.6%, 40 IBU

375ml Orange Zest Golden Ale

375ml Pumpkin Bier

$6.00Out of stock

Each batch of pFriem Pumpkin Bier is made with fresh pumpkin and real spices in addition to the standard malt and hops. That’s why every pint is overflowing with aromas of vanilla, notes of cinnamon and touch of caramel. We think you’ll agree that it’s just as flavorful as mom’s pumpkin pie and there’s no baking required. 6.9%, 15 IBUs.

375ml Saison

$6.00

Inspired by the farmhouse beers aged during the cold Belgian winters, pFriem Saison is a fragrant ale ready to warm any palate with tropical notes of guava and kumquats.

375ml Super Saison

$6.00Out of stock

Barrel-Aged

375ml Bosbessen

$12.00

We combine fresh blueberries with our barrel-aged Lambic-style ale to make pFriem Bosbessen. Its aromas of ripe fruit, white pepper and tobacco lead to a bright, jammy flavor that finishes as tart and tangy as the berries themselves. 6.0%, 6 IBUs

375ml Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine

$10.00

375ml Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout

$10.00

Imperial Stout was invented for Czar Peter the Great. pFriem’s Barrel Aged version soaks an entire year, for roasted malt and cherry notes to make you feel like a monarch yourself!

375ml Cherry Brandy Barrel Aged BSD

$10.00

375ml Cognac Barrel Aged Double Mash Imperial Stout

$10.00Out of stock
375ml Druif Rouge

$12.00

Druif Rouge is our latest foray into the world of wine grapes. We paired our Lambic-inspired ale, aged in French Oak barrels, with Pinot Noir grapes from our friends at Trisaetum Winery. The happy result is Druif Rouge, featuring aromas of watermelon and dark berries, and notes of juniper, plum, and kiwi. Enjoy the union of grape and grain! 7.3%, 6 IBUs

375ml Flanders Blonde

$10.00Out of stock

Every batch of pFriem Flanders Blonde spends eighteen months in an oak barrel where it inherits the flavors and aromas of the Pinot Noir that was once aged in the very same cask. Now overflowing with notes of green apple, hints of lemon zest and a spritzy finish, this ale is definitely ready for a glass of its very own. 7.1%, 9 IBUs

375ml Flanders Red

$10.00

375ml Frambozen

$12.00
375ml La Baie Sauvage

$12.00

This tart and untamable fruit is not cultivated anywhere in the world. Our berries, foraged in NW forests,are added to our 2-year-old, lambic-inspired ale to create a fruit-forward brew with notes of lemon zest and pineapple. La Baie Sauvage invites you, adventurous drinker, to take a walk on the wild side. Pairs well with wild game, rich desserts and a bit of Western swagger. Who’s your huckleberry now?

375ml Maple Barrel Aged Smoked Porter

$10.00

pFriem Maple Barrel Aged Smoked Porter is a rich delight for the senses. Enjoy opulent aromas of vanilla, candied walnuts, and bourbon-spiked coffee. Cozy notes of pecan pie baking in a wood-fired oven, rich toffee, and dark chocolate delight the palate before giving way to a decadent finish. Go ahead, treat yourself. 9.1%, 45 IBUs

375ml Nectarine Golden Ale

$12.00

We age pFriem Nectarine Golden Ale in fresh Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc barrels, before adding perfectly ripened Flavortop Nectarines, grown right down the road by our friends in Maryhill. After another six months of aging, the resulting aromas of marmalade, graham cracker and citrus zest, and notes of peach nectar, cantaloupe and Sauvignon Blanc practically leap from the glass. 7.1%, 9 IBUs

375ml Peche

$12.00

When we add juicy, heirloom peaches to our year-old Lambic inspired ale, magic happens— they unite, gushing with bright acidity, nutty undertones and a tangy finish. It does take eight more months of aging, but it’s well worth the wait. 5.8%, 6 IBUs

375ml Port BA Doppelbock

$10.00Out of stock

375ml Pruim

$12.00
375ml Rum Barrel Aged Porter

$10.00

We age our Imperial Porter for a year in barrels kissed by the Caribbean, giving pFriem’s Rum Barrel Aged Porter notes of chocolate truffles, ripe cherries and vanilla beans. Drink in this captivating brew and taste luscious decadence. 9.5%, 45 IBUs

Crowlers

32oz Belgian Blonde Ale Crowler

$19.00

A sip of pFriem Belgian Blonde Ale begins with notes of pear and cloves before segueing into a clean maltiness and ending with just enough bitterness to make you yearn for that first sip again. 7.5%, 30 IBUs.

32oz Belgian Strong Dark Crowler

$24.00

Belgians say, “Op uw gezondheid” when toasting, but you don’t have to speak Flemish to appreciate the bold, complex flavors of fig dipped in dark chocolate, ripe fruit and toffee in this immense Ale. Op uw gezondheid! 10%, 38 IBUs.

32oz IPA Crowler

$15.00

6.8% ABV, 65 IBU Citrus, Pine, Tropical Fruit

32oz Pilsner Crowler

$15.00

4.9%, 35 IBU Crisp, Snappy, Floral Hops

32oz Pale Ale Crowler

$15.00

5.4% ABV, 33 IBU Mango, Berry, Melon

Wine & Cider

Tieton Wild WA Apple Cider, 12oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

With pineapple aroma and a pronounced mineral quality that gives the cider a lively mouth feel. There are notes of green apple and preserved lemon. 6.9% ABV.

Son of Man Cider, 12oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Tart, Fresh, Dry, and just a little Funk. Basque style cider.

N/A Beverages

Honest Kids Juice

$3.00

Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice

Cola

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola

Limonata

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon Soda

Root Beer

$3.50

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

Blue Bus Elderberry Rose Kombucha

$5.00
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Takeout hours: 11:00-8:45. Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window or bar to pick it up. All takeout orders will include a gratuity, which is distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.

pFriem Family Brewers image
pFriem Family Brewers image
pFriem Family Brewers image

