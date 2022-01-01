Papa Gino's & D'Angelo 1047 - Wareham Dual

Steak Southwestern Bowl

$13.29

When you don't want your sandwich to have bread, D'Angelo's Southwestern Rice & Grain Bowl is a hearty meal. Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Charred Corn, Black Bean & Pepper Salad, Ranch Dressing. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice. baby lentils and long-grain rice.