Papa Gino's 1082 - N. Adams

390 Reviews

$

36 American Legion

North Adams, MA 01247

Order Again

Pizzas

Slice Cheese

$3.19

Hot and Ready Slice

Slice Pepperoni

$3.49

Cheese Pizza

$11.59+

Super Veggie

$17.69+

Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese

$17.69+

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.69+

Sausage Ricotta

$18.69+

The "Works"

$17.69+

Meat Combo

$18.69+

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$17.69+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.69+

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$20.69+

Mac & Cheese

$18.69+

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.29

GF Works

$20.29

GF Meat Combo

$21.39

GF Super Veggie

$20.29

GF Sausage Ricotta

$21.29

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Chz

$0.99

Italian Romano

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Vinaigrette

$0.99

Greek

$0.99

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

Marinara

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Red Chili

$0.99

Apps & Sides

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.49+

French Fries

$4.19+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.69

Syrian Bread

$1.49

2 Pack Sub Rolls

$2.29

Sub Roll

$1.49

Candy Bar

$1.87

Plain Wings

$12.49

Buffalo Wings

$12.49

Barbecue Wings

$12.49

Teriyaki Wings

$12.49

Sweet Red Chili Wings

$12.49

Plain Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Barbecue Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Sweet Red Chili Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Regular Lays

$2.29+

Lays Baked

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Sun Original

$2.29

Salt Vin

$2.29

Ms Vk BBQ

$2.29

Ms VK Reg

$2.29

Doritos

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Blaze

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.49

Candy Cookie

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Blondie Brownie

$2.49

Cinnamon Sticks*

$6.99

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Half Baked Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Choc Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Cherry Garcia Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Tonight Dough Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Choc Chip Dough Bites

$6.99

Subs & Pockets

Chicken Caesar Pocket

$10.89

Italian

$9.79+

Tuna

$9.79+

Turkey Club

$10.89+

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.89+

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.19+

Turkey Breast

$9.79+

BLT w/ Cheese

$9.79+

Crispy Chicken

$10.89+

Buffalo Chicken

$10.89+

Grilled Specials

Hot Dog

$5.29

Steak & Cheese

$10.89+

Super Steak

$11.79+

Hot Veggie

$7.69+

Classic w/ Fries

$10.49+

Hamburger w/ Fries

$9.99+

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$10.49+

Bacon Cheddar w/ Fries

$11.49+

Mushroom Cheddar w/ Fries

$10.99+

Pasta w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.99

Penne with Meatballs

$9.99

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$9.99

Pasta Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

Penne Marinara

$8.99

Fettuccine Marinara

$8.99

Pasta Chick Parm

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Penne Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Fettuccine Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Chick Broccoli Alfredo

Spaghetti Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Penne Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Fettuccine Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Papa Platter

Papa Platter - Spaghetti

$10.99

Papa Platter - Penne

$10.99

Papa Platter - Fettuccine

$10.99

Pasta Alfredo

Spaghetti Alfredo

$9.49

Penne Alfredo

$9.49

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.49

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$9.49

Pasta Sides

Chicken Parm Side

$4.49

Sausage Side

$3.49

Pasta Roll Side

$0.99

2 Meatballs Side

$2.99

Extras

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.99

Tea

$1.69

Combo Ups

Water Combo Up.

$3.99

Soda Combo Up

$3.99

Combo UP Juice

$4.49

Combo Up Tea

$4.49

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi Max

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi Max

$2.99

Mountain Dew Ice

$2.99

Bubly Strawberry

$2.99

Bubly Lemon Lime

$2.99

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Orange 2 Liter

$3.99

Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter

$3.99

Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

NCB

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Brisk

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Catering

CTR Spaghetti Marinara

$33.99

CTR Penne Marinara

$33.99

CTR Three Cheese Ravioli

$37.99

Serves 8 - 10 Made with Ravioli

CTR Mac & Cheese

$37.99

CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Spaghetti

$45.99

CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Penne

$45.99

CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti

$43.99

CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Penne

$43.99

CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Fettuccine

$43.99

CTR Spaghetti & Meatballs

$43.99

CTR Penne & Meatballs

$43.99

CTR Fettuccine & Meatballs

$43.99

CTR Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$45.99

CTR Bacon Mac & Cheese

$45.99

CTR Cheese Breadsticks

$11.59

CTR Meatballs

$29.99

CTR Garden Salad

$29.99

CTR Caesar Salad

$29.99

CTR Sandwich Box

$94.99

PG Sample Kit

$19.39

CTR Plain Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Buffalo Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Barbecue Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Teriyaki Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Sweet Red Chili Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Plain Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Buffalo Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Barbecue Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Teriyaki Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Sweet Red Chili Tenders Platter

$39.99

Dessert Combo Platter

$23.99

Brownie Platter

$23.99

Cookie Platter

$23.99

Pizzas

Bulk Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Bulk The "Works"

$19.99+

Bulk Meat Combo

$19.99+

Bulk Super Veggie

$19.99+

Bulk Sausage Ricotta

$19.99+

Bulk Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese

$19.99+

Bulk Grilled BBQ Chicken

$19.99+

Pizza

Official Pizza of New Englanders – no one does pizza like your neighborhood Papa Gino’s

Traditional Cheese/Build Your Own

$11.59+

A true classic. Our famous Traditional Thin Crust Pizza with Hand-Stretched Dough, Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce and our Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 170/ LG 230/ XL 300 , per slice)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$20.69+

Our Mac & Cheese Pizza topped with Spicy Buffalo Chicken (Cals: SM 250/ LG 360/ XL 470 , per slice)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$18.69+

Macaroni in a Cheese Sauce with American & Asiago Cheeses. (Cals: SM 210/ LG 290/ XL 390 , per slice)

Meat Combo

$18.69+

Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 240/ LG 390/ XL 440 , per slice)

Italian Sausage Ricotta

$18.69+

Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 270/ LG 380/ XL 550 , per slice)

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$17.69+

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Signature 3-Cheese Blend drizzled with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing. (Cals w/ BC: SM 260/ LG 370/ XL 470 w/ Ranch: SM 240/ LG 340/ XL 460, per slice)

Boss Barbecue Chicken

$17.69+

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing, & our signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 230/ LG 310/ XL 440 , per slice)

The Works

$17.69+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 220/ LG 310/ XL 430 , per slice)

Super Veggie

$17.69+

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 190/ LG 250/ XL 330 , per slice)

Gluten Free Cheese/Build Your Own

$15.29

Our Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust. (Cals: SM 140, per slice)

Gluten Free Italian Sausage Ricotta

$21.29

Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Meat Combo

$21.39

Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Super Veggie

$20.29

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Works

$20.29

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$3.19

A slice of Traditional Cheese Pizza. (Cals: 400)

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

$3.49

A slice of Traditional Pepperoni Pizza. (Cals: 410)

Family Meals & Catering

Game Day, Office Meeting, Big Family? You’re in the right place!

Cheese Ravioli Family Meal

$37.99

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 4910)

Pasta Marinara Family Meal

$33.99

A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 4630/4430)

Pasta with Meatballs Family Meal

$43.99

A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara and topped with Meatballs. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5660/5440)

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Family Meal

$45.99

Grilled Chicken and fresh Broccoli tossed with Spaghetti or Penne in a flavorful Alfredo Sauce. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5740/6080)

Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal

$43.99

Golden brown Chicken Parmigiana with your choice of Spaghetti or Penne Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5). (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5940/5710)

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$45.99

Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese, topped with Breaded Buffalo Chicken. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 6220)

Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$37.99

Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 5350)

Bacon Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$45.99

Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese topped with Bacon. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 5800)

Meatballs

$29.99

A delicious addition to our Pasta Marinara, Cheese Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana, or on their own. Includes 20 meatballs. (Cals: 5280) (Cals: 5280)

Sandwich Box

$94.99

Our Sandwich Box includes Tuna, Italian, and Cold Veggie options, all individually wrapped and served with Lettuce and Tomato. Condiments and paper goods are included. (Feeds Group of 10). (Cals: 5310)

Cheese Breadsticks

$11.59

Warm, soft breadsticks covered in our Signature 3-Cheese Blend, served with Marinara dipping sauce. (20 pieces). (Cals: 2300)

Dessert Platter

$23.99

An assortment of our jumbo Cookies, Brownies and Blondies. (Serves 10) (Cals: 3520/3550/3580)

Party Wings

$44.99+

Party-size crispy bone-in Chicken Wings. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. Available in small (36 Wings) and large (50 Wings) (Cals: Small 4840/ Large 6840)

Chicken Tenders

$39.99

Party-size crispy, breaded Chicken Tenders available in a variety of flavors. (24 pieces) (Cals: 2650)

Garden Salad - Catering

$29.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Crispy Croutons. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 800)

Caesar Salad - Catering

$29.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Served with Caesar Dressing. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 1000)

Extras

Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Barbecue Sauce

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Greek Dressing

$0.99

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

Italian Romano Dressing

$0.99

Light Olive Oil Vinaigrette

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.99

Jimmy Fund $1 Donation

$1.00

100% of your donation will go to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Lunch Specials

Available till 5 PM so don’t delay! Water or Soda of your choice too!

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Soda

$7.99

Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. (Cals: 800-1260)

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Soda

Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza. (Cals: 820-1280)

Tuna Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips

$10.79

Our Tuna Sandwich with small chips. (Cals: 610-1590)

Italian Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips

$10.79

Our Italian with small chips (Cals: 610-1590)

Meatball Parmigiana Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips

$11.79

Our Meatball Parmigiana Sub and a small bag of chips. (Cals: 1300-1760)

Chicken Caesar Pocket w/ Bottled Soda

$11.79

Our Chicken Caesar salad in a fresh-baked house-made Pocket. (Cals: 590-1040)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

36 American Legion, North Adams, MA 01247

Directions

Papa Gino's image

