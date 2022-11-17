Papa Gino's 1083 - S. Yarmouth

Pasta with Meatballs Family Meal

$43.99

A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara and topped with Meatballs. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5660/5440)