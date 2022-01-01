Papa Gino's 1112 - Sudbury
608 Reviews
$
104 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
Pizzas
Slice Cheese
Hot and Ready Slice
Slice Pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
Super Veggie
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Sausage Ricotta
The "Works"
Meat Combo
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Works
GF Meat Combo
GF Super Veggie
GF Sausage Ricotta
Extras
Apps & Sides
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Syrian Bread
2 Pack Sub Rolls
Sub Roll
Candy Bar
Plain Wings
Buffalo Wings
Barbecue Wings
Teriyaki Wings
Sweet Red Chili Wings
Plain Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Barbecue Chicken Tenders
Teriyaki Chicken Tenders
Sweet Red Chili Chicken Tenders
Regular Lays
Lays Baked
Sun Harvest
Sun Original
Salt Vin
Ms Vk BBQ
Ms VK Reg
Doritos
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Blaze
Sour Cream & Onion
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Candy Cookie
Brownie
Blondie Brownie
Cinnamon Sticks
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint
Half Baked Ice Cream Pint
Choc Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint
Cherry Garcia Ice Cream Pint
Tonight Dough Ice Cream Pint
Vanilla Ice Cream Pint
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Pint
Choc Chip Dough Bites
Ranch
Blue Chz
Italian Romano
1000 Island
Caesar
Honey Mustard
Vinaigrette
Greek
2 Breadsticks
Marinara
Buffalo
BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki
Red Chili
Subs & Pockets
Chicken Caesar Pocket
Italian
Tuna
Turkey Club
Chicken Parmigiana
Meatball Parmigiana
Turkey Breast
BLT w/ Cheese
Crispy Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Ranch
Blue Chz
Italian Romano
1000 Island
Caesar
Honey Mustard
Vinaigrette
Greek
2 Breadsticks
Marinara
Buffalo
BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki
Red Chili
Grilled Specials
Hot Dog
Steak & Cheese
Super Steak
Hot Veggie
Classic w/ Fries
Hamburger w/ Fries
Cheeseburger w/ Fries
Bacon Cheddar w/ Fries
Mushroom Cheddar w/ Fries
Ranch
Blue Chz
Italian Romano
1000 Island
Caesar
Honey Mustard
Vinaigrette
Greek
2 Breadsticks
Marinara
Buffalo
BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki
Red Chili
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Pasta Chick Parm
Chick Broccoli Alfredo
Cheese Ravioli
Extras
Drinks
Bottles
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Aquafina
Orange
Lemonade
Root Beer
Pepsi Max
Cherry Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Cherry Pepsi Max
Mountain Dew Ice
Bubly Strawberry
Bubly Lemon Lime
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Orange 2 Liter
Lemonade 2 Liter
Root Beer 2 Liter
Pepsi Max 2 Liter
Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter
Ginger Ale 2 Liter
Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter
Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter
Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz
Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz
Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz
Catering
CTR Spaghetti Marinara
CTR Penne Marinara
CTR Three Cheese Ravioli
Serves 8 - 10 Made with Ravioli
CTR Mac & Cheese
CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Spaghetti
CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Penne
CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti
CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Penne
CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Fettuccine
CTR Spaghetti & Meatballs
CTR Penne & Meatballs
CTR Fettuccine & Meatballs
CTR Buffalo Mac & Cheese
CTR Bacon Mac & Cheese
CTR Cheese Breadsticks
CTR Meatballs
CTR Garden Salad
CTR Caesar Salad
CTR Sandwich Box
PG Sample Kit
CTR Plain Wings Platter
CTR Buffalo Wings Platter
CTR Barbecue Wings Platter
CTR Teriyaki Wings Platter
CTR Sweet Red Chili Wings Platter
CTR Plain Tenders Platter
CTR Buffalo Tenders Platter
CTR Barbecue Tenders Platter
CTR Teriyaki Tenders Platter
CTR Sweet Red Chili Tenders Platter
Dessert Combo Platter
Brownie Platter
Cookie Platter
Ranch
Blue Chz
Italian Romano
1000 Island
Caesar
Honey Mustard
Vinaigrette
Greek
2 Breadsticks
Marinara
Buffalo
BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki
Red Chili
Pizza
Traditional Cheese/Build Your Own
A true classic. Our famous Traditional Thin Crust Pizza with Hand-Stretched Dough, Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce and our Signature 3-Cheese Blend.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Our Mac & Cheese Pizza topped with Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni in a Cheese Sauce with American & Asiago Cheeses.
Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend.
Italian Sausage Ricotta
Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Signature 3-Cheese Blend drizzled with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Boss Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing, & our signature 3-Cheese Blend.
The Works
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend.
Super Veggie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend.
Gluten Free Cheese/Build Your Own
Our Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Italian Sausage Ricotta
Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Super Veggie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Slice of Cheese Pizza
A slice of Traditional Cheese Pizza.
Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
A slice of Traditional Pepperoni Pizza.
Family Meals & Catering
Cheese Ravioli Family Meal
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Pasta Marinara Family Meal
A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Pasta with Meatballs Family Meal
A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara and topped with Meatballs. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Family Meal
Grilled Chicken and fresh Broccoli tossed with Spaghetti or Penne in a flavorful Alfredo Sauce. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal
Golden brown Chicken Parmigiana with your choice of Spaghetti or Penne Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5).
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Family Meal
Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese, topped with Breaded Buffalo Chicken. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Mac & Cheese Family Meal
Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Bacon Mac & Cheese Family Meal
Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese topped with Bacon. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)
Meatballs
A delicious addition to our Pasta Marinara, Cheese Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana, or on their own. Includes 20 meatballs.
Sandwich Box
Our Sandwich Box includes Tuna, Italian, and Cold Veggie options, all individually wrapped and served with Lettuce and Tomato. Condiments and paper goods are included. (Feeds Group of 10).
Cheese Breadsticks
Warm, soft breadsticks covered in our Signature 3-Cheese Blend, served with Marinara dipping sauce. (20 pieces).
Dessert Platter
An assortment of our jumbo Cookies, Brownies and Blondies. (Serves 10)
Party Wings
Party-size crispy bone-in Chicken Wings. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. Available in small (36 Wings) and large (50 Wings)
Chicken Tenders
Party-size crispy, breaded Chicken Tenders available in a variety of flavors. (24 pieces)
Garden Salad - Catering
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Crispy Croutons. (Feeds Family of 5)
Caesar Salad - Catering
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Served with Caesar Dressing. (Feeds Family of 5)
Extras
2 Breadsticks
Marinara Sauce
Barbecue Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Greek Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Italian Romano Dressing
Light Olive Oil Vinaigrette
Ranch
Sweet Chili Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Jimmy Fund $1 Donation
100% of your donation will go to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Lunch Specials
2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Soda
Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Cheese Pizza.
2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Soda
Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza.
Tuna Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
Our Tuna Sandwich with small chips.
Italian Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
Our Italian with small chips
Meatball Parmigiana Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
Our Meatball Parmigiana Sub and a small bag of chips.
Chicken Caesar Pocket w/ Bottled Soda
Our Chicken Caesar salad in a fresh-baked house-made Pocket.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
104 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776