Papa Gino's & D'Angelo 1166 - Foxboro, Rt. 1 Dual
226 Reviews
$
211 North St
Foxboro, MA 02035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizzas
Slice Cheese
Hot and Ready Slice
Slice Pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
Super Veggie
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Sausage Ricotta
The "Works"
Meat Combo
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Works
GF Meat Combo
GF Super Veggie
GF Sausage Ricotta
Extras
Salads
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Entree Chicken Caesar Salad
Entree Chicken Cobb BLT Salad
Entree Greek Salad
Entree Lobster Garden Salad
Entree Steak Greek Salad
Sml Family Meal Deal
Lg Family Meal Deal
Garden Salad FMD
Caesar Salad FMD
Cheese Ravioli FMD
Fettuccini & Meatballs FMD
Penne & Meatballs FMD
Fettuccini Chick Parm FMD
Penne Chickn Parm FMD
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
Penne Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
Mac & Cheese FMD
Buffalo Mac & Cheese FMD
Meatballs FMD
Apps & Sides
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries
Syrian Bread
T-Shirt
Plain Wings
Buffalo Wings
Barbecue Wings
Teriyaki Wings
Sweet Red Chili Wings
Plain Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Barbecue Chicken Tenders
Teriyaki Chicken Tenders
Sweet Red Chili Chicken Tenders
Regular Lays
Lays Baked
Sun Harvest
Sun Original
Salt Vin
Ms Vk BBQ
Ms VK Reg
Doritos
Large Doritos
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Blaze
Ruffles
Sour Cream & Onion
Lays Baked Sour Crm
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Candy Cookie
Brownie
Blondie Brownie
Cinnamon Sticks*
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice cream Pint
Half Baked Ice cream Pint
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice cream Pint
Cherry Garica Ice cream Pint
Tonight Dough Ice cream Pint
Vanilla Ice cream Pint
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Pint
Choc Chip Dough Bites
Ranch
Blue Chz
Italian Romano
1000 Island
Caesar
Honey Mustard
Vinaigrette
Greek
2 Breadsticks
Marinara
Buffalo
BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki
Red Chili
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Pasta Chick Parm
Chick Broccoli Alfredo
Cheese Ravioli
Family Meal Deal A La Carte
Garden Salad FMD
Caesar Salad FMD
Cheese Ravioli FMD
Fettuccini & Meatballs FMD
Penne & Meatballs FMD
Fettuccini Chick Parm FMD
Penne Chickn Parm FMD
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
Penne Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
Mac & Cheese FMD
Buffalo Mac & Cheese FMD
Bacon Mac & Cheese FMD
Meatballs FMD
Extras
Drinks
Bottles
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Aquafina
Orange
Lemonade
Root Beer
Pepsi Max
Cherry Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Cherry Pepsi Max
Mountain Dew Ice
Bubly Strawberry
Bubly Lemon Lime
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Orange 2 Liter
Lemonade 2 Liter
Root Beer 2 Liter
Pepsi Max 2 Liter
Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter
Ginger Ale 2 Liter
Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter
Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter
Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz
Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz
Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz
Thanksgiving Toasted
Meatball & Cheese
Chicken Parm
Veggie
Toasted BLT
Italian Toasted
Pastrami & Swiss
Grilled Sandwiches
Hot Dog
Chicken w/ Cheese
Steak w/ Cheese
Chicken Number 9
Steak Number 9
Chicken Bomb
Steak Bomb
Chicken Vermonter
Steak Vermonter
Chicken Teriyaki
Steak Teriyaki
Chicken BBQ Cheddar
Steak BBQ Cheddar
Chicken Korean BBQ
Steak Korean BBQ
Chicken Double Peppercorn
Steak Double Peppercorn
Chicken Southwestern
Steak Southwestern
Cheeseburger Sub
Catering
CTR Spaghetti Marinara
CTR Penne Marinara
CTR Three Cheese Ravioli
Serves 8 - 10 Made with Ravioli
CTR Mac & Cheese
CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Spaghetti
CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Penne
CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti
CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Penne
CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Fettuccine
CTR Spaghetti & Meatballs
CTR Penne & Meatballs
CTR Fettuccine & Meatballs
CTR Buffalo Mac & Cheese
CTR Bacon Mac & Cheese
CTR Cheese Breadsticks
CTR Meatballs
Hot Sandwich Box
Cold Deli Sandwich Box
Lobster Sandwich Box
Cold Deli Great Divide
Hot Grilled Great Divide
+5 Cookies
+5 Brownies
+5 Mixed Desserts
+5 Grilled Sandwiches
+5 Deli Sandwiches
PG Sample Kit
DA Sample Kit
CTR Plain Wings Platter
CTR Buffalo Wings Platter
CTR Barbecue Wings Platter
CTR Teriyaki Wings Platter
CTR Sweet Red Chili Wings Platter
CTR Plain Tenders Platter
CTR Buffalo Tenders Platter
CTR Barbecue Tenders Platter
CTR Teriyaki Tenders Platter
CTR Sweet Red Chili Tenders Platter
Dessert Combo Platter
Brownie Platter
Cookie Platter
CTR Chicken Number 9 Bowl
CTR Chicken BBQ Steak Bowl
CTR Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
CTR Chicken South Western Bowl
CTR Steak Number 9 Bowl
CTR Steak BBQ Steak Bowl
CTR Steak Teriyaki Bowl
CTR Steak South Western Bowl
Ranch
Blue Chz
Italian Romano
1000 Island
Caesar
Honey Mustard
Vinaigrette
Greek
2 Breadsticks
Marinara
Buffalo
BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki
Red Chili
Pizza
Traditional Cheese/Build Your Own
A true classic. Our famous Traditional Thin Crust Pizza with Hand-Stretched Dough, Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce and our Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 170/ LG 230/ XL 300 , per slice)
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Our Mac & Cheese Pizza topped with Spicy Buffalo Chicken (Cals: SM 250/ LG 360/ XL 470 , per slice)
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni in a Cheese Sauce with American & Asiago Cheeses. (Cals: SM 210/ LG 290/ XL 390 , per slice)
Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 240/ LG 390/ XL 440 , per slice)
Italian Sausage Ricotta
Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 270/ LG 380/ XL 550 , per slice)
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Signature 3-Cheese Blend drizzled with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing. (Cals w/ BC: SM 260/ LG 370/ XL 470 w/ Ranch: SM 240/ LG 340/ XL 460, per slice)
Boss Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing, & our signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 230/ LG 310/ XL 440 , per slice)
The Works
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 220/ LG 310/ XL 430 , per slice)
Super Veggie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend. (Cals: SM 190/ LG 250/ XL 330 , per slice)
Gluten Free Cheese/Build Your Own
Our Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust. (Cals: SM 140, per slice)
Gluten Free Italian Sausage Ricotta
Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Super Veggie
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Gluten Free Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.
Slice of Cheese Pizza
A slice of Traditional Cheese Pizza. (Cals: 400)
Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
A slice of Traditional Pepperoni Pizza. (Cals: 410)
D'Angelo Sandwiches
Southwestern
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Charred Corn, Black Bean & Pepper Salad, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Chipotle Sauce, Ranch Dressing. (Cals: 660/ 960/ 1360/ 1550)
Cheeseburger Sub
Fresh Beef Patties, American Cheese. (Cals: 630/ 930/ 1240/ 1610)
Double Peppercorn
Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Mushrooms, Black Pepper, Cracked Peppercorn Dressing, Lettuce, American Cheese. (Cals: 670/ 1020/ 1390/ 1580)
Steak or Chicken & Cheese
D'Angelo's best-selling Classic Steak & Cheese Sandwich is a classic New England favorite! Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken topped with melted American Cheese.
Number 9®
The one that put D'Angelo on the board - literally! Our famous Number 9® was the 9th item on our menu when we first opened in 1967. Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese.
Korean BBQ
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Korean BBQ Sauce, Cilantro, Sriracha Cole Slaw, American Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
Bomb
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese
BBQ Cheddar
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese.
Teriyaki
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Teriyaki, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, American Cheese.
Vermonter
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard.
Meatball & Cheese
Italian Meatballs made with a blend of Pork and Beef simmered in Marinara Sauce, topped with melted Provolone Cheese. (Cals: 670/1250/1550)
Classic Veggie
Freshly Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions, with Melted Provolone & American Cheese. (Cals: 390/580/780)
Toasted BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo, on a Toasted Roll. (Cals: 630/950/1260)
Italian Toasted
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar, toasted to perfection. (Cals: 810/1140/1500)
Pastrami & Swiss
Deli-Style Grilled Pastrami topped with Melted Swiss Cheese. (Cals: 720/930/1430)
Thanksgiving Toasted
Our D'Angelo Thanksgiving Toasted sandwich is epic! Hand-sliced Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce & Mayo, served with a side of Hot Gravy, toasted to perfection.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded Chicken, Aged Provolone Cheese, topped with Marinara Sauce.
Classic Hot Dog
A Classic Hot Dog, served on a Grilled Roll.
Ham & Cheese
Thin-sliced Black Forest Ham, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. (Cals: 440/520, 650/760, 880/1040)
Italian
A D'Angelo favorite! Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella & Provolone Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar. (Cals: 810/1170, 1140/1620, 1500/2090)
Tuna Salad
Made in-house with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. (Cals: 660/520, 990/1620, 880/1040)
Turkey & Cheese
Hand-sliced Turkey Breast, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. (Cals: 510650, 760/990, 1010/1310)
Chicken Salad
Made in-house with White and Dark Chicken, Celery Salt, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. (Cals: 760/1160, 1050/1740, 1400/2310)
Lobster Roll
It doesn't get any more New England than this!. A New England Classic. D'Angelo's 100% real lobster, lightly tossed with Mayo on a bed of crisp Lettuce. Served on a grilled hot dog roll.
Lobster Sandwich
It doesn't get any more New England than this! A New England Classic. D'Angelo's 100% Real Lobster lightly tossed with Mayo on a bed of crisp Lettuce. Served on our Italian Sub Roll
Lobster BLT
Crispy bacon, sliced Tomatoes and fresh Lettuce atop our 100% Real Lobster.
Twin Lobster Roll Deal
Two of our Classic New England Lobster Rolls at a discounted price!
Twin Lobster Sandwich Deal
Two of our Classic New England Lobster Sandwiches at a discounted price!
D'Angelo Soups & Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers and Cucumbers.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Home-Style Croutons and our Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Greek Steak Salad
What makes a Greek Salad better? Top it with D'Angelo's Freshly Grilled Steak. Grillelujah! Romaine Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Banana Peppers, Black Olives and Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hot Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Home-Style Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Chicken Cobb BLT Salad
Hot Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Large, Tender Chunks of White Meat Chicken in a Chicken Broth with Vegetables and Pasta.
New England Clam Chowder
Nothing goes better with your favorite sandwich from your favorite New England sandwich shop than a cup or bowl of delicious authentic New England Clam Chowder. Made with Sweet Cream and Clam Broth, loaded with Tender Chunks of Clams and Potatoes
Lobster Bisque Soup
A Perfect Blend of Sweet Lobster Meat simmered in Rich Cream and Sherry
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Creamy Sharp Cheddar Cheese Soup with Generous Pieces of Broccoli and a touch of spice.
Lunch Specials
2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Soda
Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. (Cals: 800-1260)
2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Soda
Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza. (Cals: 820-1280)
Italian Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
Our Italian with small chips
Tuna Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
Our Tuna Sandwich with small chips.
Meatball Parmigiana Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
Our Meatball Parmigiana Sub and a small bag of chips.
Turkey Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips
: Our Turkey Sandwich with small chips.
Chicken Caesar Salad w/Bottled Soda
Family Meals & Catering
Cheese Ravioli Family Meal
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 4910)
Pasta Marinara Family Meal
A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 4630/4430)
Pasta with Meatballs Family Meal
A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara and topped with Meatballs. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5660/5440)
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Family Meal
Grilled Chicken and fresh Broccoli tossed with Spaghetti or Penne in a flavorful Alfredo Sauce. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5740/6080)
Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal
Golden brown Chicken Parmigiana with your choice of Spaghetti or Penne Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5). (Penne/Spaghetti Cals: 5940/5710)
Mac & Cheese Family Meal
Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 5350)
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Family Meal
Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese, topped with Breaded Buffalo Chicken. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 6220)
Bacon Mac & Cheese Family Meal
Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese topped with Bacon. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 5800)
Meatballs
A delicious addition to our Pasta Marinara, Cheese Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana, or on their own. Includes 20 meatballs. (Cals: 5280) (Cals: 5280)
Cheese Breadsticks
Warm, soft breadsticks covered in our Signature 3-Cheese Blend, served with Marinara dipping sauce. (20 pieces). (Cals: 2300)
Cold Deli Sandwich Box
Includes Turkey & Cheese, Tuna Salad, Italian, Ham & Cheese and Chicken Salad. All sandwiches include lettuce & tomato. Choice of 10 Chips, 10 Cookies, or 5 Chips & 5 Cookies.
Lobster Sandwich Box
10 of our irresistible Lobster Rolls made with 100% real Lobster, lightly tossed with Mayo and served on a bed of crisp Lettuce. Choice of 10 Chips, 10 Cookies, or 5 Chips & 5 Cookies.
Grilled Sandwich Box
Includes Steak & Cheese, Steak Number 9®, Chicken Number 9®, Chicken Vermonter and Classic Veggie. Choice of 10 chips, 10 Cookies, or 5 chips & 5 Cookies.
Cold Deli 29" Great Divide
Includes Turkey & Cheese, Tuna Salad, Italian, Ham & Cheese and Chicken Salad. All sandwiches include Lettuce & Tomato. Choice of 10 Chips, 10 Cookies, or 5 Chips & 5 Cookies.
Hot Grilled 29" Great Divide
Choose any of the sandwiches listed below as either a whole Great Divide or mix and match with 1, 2, 3 or 4 flavor
Lobster 29" Great Divide
Party Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Banana Peppers, Black Olives and Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 940)
Party Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Home-Style Croutons and Creamy Caesar Dressing (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 680)
Party Chicken Caesar Salad
Hot Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Home-Style Croutons and Caesar Dressing (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 980)
Party Chicken Cobb Salad
Hot Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Served with Honey Mustard Dressing. (Feeds Family of 5) (Cals: 1200)
Deli Sandwich Lunch Boxes
Give each person exactly what they want with our individually packaged personal Lunch Boxes. Each Lunch Box comes with choice of a Deli Sandwich, Chips, and a Cookie. (Minimum Order of 5 required)
Party Wings
Party-size crispy bone-in Chicken Wings. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. Available in small (36 Wings) and large (50 Wings) (Cals: Small 4840/ Large 6840)
Chicken Tenders
Party-size crispy, breaded Chicken Tenders available in a variety of flavors. (24 pieces) (Cals: 2650)
New England Clam Chowder
Extras
2 Breadsticks
Marinara Sauce
Barbecue Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Greek Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Italian Romano Dressing
Light Olive Oil Vinaigrette
Ranch
Jimmy Fund $1 Donation
100% of your donation will go to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
@Rice & Grain Bowls - All Sizes (Copy)
Steak with Cheese Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken with Cheese Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Number 9 Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Number 9 Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Bomb Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Bomb Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Vermonter Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Vermonter Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Teriyaki, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grain Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Teriyaki, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grain Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak BBQ Cheddar Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grain Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken BBQ Cheddar Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grain Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Korean BBQ & Cheese Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Korean BBQ Sauce, Cilantro, Sriracha Cole Slaw, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Korean BBQ & Cheese Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Korean BBQ Sauce, Cilantro, Sriracha Cole Slaw, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Double Peppercorn Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Mushrooms, Black Pepper, Cracked Peppercorn Dressing, Lettuce, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Double Peppercorn Bowl
Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Mushrooms, Black Pepper, Cracked Peppercorn Dressing, Lettuce, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Steak Southwestern Bowl
When you don't want your sandwich to have bread, D'Angelo's Southwestern Rice & Grain Bowl is a hearty meal. Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Charred Corn, Black Bean & Pepper Salad, Ranch Dressing. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice. baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Chicken Southwestern Bowl
When you don't want your sandwich to have bread, D'Angelo's Southwestern Rice & Grain Bowl is a hearty meal. Choice of Freshly Grilled Steak or Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Charred Corn, Black Bean & Pepper Salad, Ranch Dressing. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice. baby lentils and long-grain rice.
Cheese Hamburger Bowl
Fresh Beef Patties, American Cheese. Served over our Rice & Grains Blend with quinoa, Colusari red rice, red jasmine rice, baby lentils and long-grain rice.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
211 North St, Foxboro, MA 02035