Papa Gino's ZZ Closed - 1167 - N. Reading

Papa Gino's - N. Reading

review star

No reviews yet

103 Main Street

N. Reading, MA 01864

Pizzas

Slice Cheese

$3.19

Hot and Ready Slice

Slice Pepperoni

$3.49

Cheese Pizza

$11.59+

Super Veggie

$17.69+

Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese

$17.69+

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.69+

Sausage Ricotta

$18.69+

The "Works"

$17.69+

Meat Combo

$18.69+

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$17.69+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.69+

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$20.69+

Mac & Cheese

$18.69+

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.29

GF Works

$20.29

GF Meat Combo

$21.39

GF Super Veggie

$20.29

GF Sausage Ricotta

$21.29

Extras

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Chz

$0.99

Italian Romano

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Vinaigrette

$0.99

Greek

$0.99

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

Marinara

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Red Chili

$0.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Drink

$8.47

Spaghetti Pasta w/Meatballs

$8.98

Chicken Caesar Salad & Drink

$9.48

Italian Sub w/ Drink & Chips

$11.47+

Turkey Sub w/ Drink & Chips

$11.47+

Tuna Sub w/ Drink & Chips

$11.47+

Meatball Parm Sub w/ Drink and Chips

$11.47+

Value Slice Cheese

$2.00

Value Slice Roni

$2.00

Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Mist Twist 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew 20oz

$0.50

Orange 20oz

$0.50

Lemonade 20oz

$0.50

Root Beer 20oz

$0.50

Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew Ice 20oz

$0.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$0.20

Ocean Spray

$0.20

Gatorade

$0.20

Sobe Life Water

$0.20

Brisk

$0.20

Amp Energy Drink

$1.40

Kickstart Energy Drink

$1.40

Rockstar Energy Drink

$1.40

Bottled Water

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Lemon Lime

$0.50

Grapefruit

$0.50

Apps & Sides

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.49+

French Fries

$4.19+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.69

Syrian Bread

$1.49

2 Pack Sub Rolls

$2.29

Sub Roll

$1.49

Candy Bar

$1.87

Plain Wings

$12.49

Buffalo Wings

$12.49

Barbecue Wings

$12.49

Teriyaki Wings

$12.49

Sweet Red Chili Wings

$12.49

Plain Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Barbecue Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Sweet Red Chili Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Regular Lays

$2.29+

Lays Baked

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Sun Original

$2.29

Salt Vin

$2.29

Ms Vk BBQ

$2.29

Ms VK Reg

$2.29

Doritos

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Blaze

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.49

Candy Cookie

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Blondie Brownie

$2.49

Cinnamon Sticks*

$6.99

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Half Baked Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Choc Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Cherry Garcia Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Tonight Dough Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Pint

$6.99

Choc Chip Dough Bites

$6.99

Subs & Pockets

Chicken Caesar Pocket

$10.89

Italian

$9.79+

Tuna

$9.79+

Turkey Club

$10.89+

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.89+

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.19+

Turkey Breast

$9.79+

BLT w/ Cheese

$9.79+

Crispy Chicken

$10.89+

Buffalo Chicken

$10.89+

Grilled Specials

Hot Dog

$5.29

Steak & Cheese

$10.89+

Super Steak

$11.79+

Hot Veggie

$7.69+

Classic w/ Fries

$10.49+

Hamburger w/ Fries

$9.99+

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$10.49+

Bacon Cheddar w/ Fries

$11.49+

Mushroom Cheddar w/ Fries

$10.99+

Pasta w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.99

Penne with Meatballs

$9.99

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$9.99

Pasta Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

Penne Marinara

$8.99

Fettuccine Marinara

$8.99

Pasta Chick Parm

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Penne Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Fettuccine Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Chick Broccoli Alfredo

Spaghetti Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Penne Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Fettuccine Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Papa Platter

Papa Platter - Spaghetti

$10.99

Papa Platter - Penne

$10.99

Papa Platter - Fettuccine

$10.99

Pasta Alfredo

Spaghetti Alfredo

$9.49

Penne Alfredo

$9.49

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.49

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$9.49

Pasta Sides

Chicken Parm Side

$4.49

Sausage Side

$3.49

Pasta Roll Side

$0.99

2 Meatballs Side

$2.99

Extras

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.99

Tea

$1.69

Combo Ups

Water Combo Up.

$3.99

Soda Combo Up

$3.99

Combo UP Juice

$4.49

Combo Up Tea

$4.49

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi Max

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi Max

$2.99

Mountain Dew Ice

$2.99

Bubly Strawberry

$2.99

Bubly Lemon Lime

$2.99

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Orange 2 Liter

$3.99

Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter

$3.99

Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

NCB

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Brisk

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Catering

CTR Spaghetti Marinara

$33.99

CTR Penne Marinara

$33.99

CTR Three Cheese Ravioli

$37.99

Serves 8 - 10 Made with Ravioli

CTR Mac & Cheese

$37.99

CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Spaghetti

$45.99

CTR Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Penne

$45.99

CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti

$43.99

CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Penne

$43.99

CTR Chicken Parmigiana w/Fettuccine

$43.99

CTR Spaghetti & Meatballs

$43.99

CTR Penne & Meatballs

$43.99

CTR Fettuccine & Meatballs

$43.99

CTR Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$45.99

CTR Bacon Mac & Cheese

$45.99

CTR Cheese Breadsticks

$11.59

CTR Meatballs

$29.99

CTR Garden Salad

$29.99

CTR Caesar Salad

$29.99

CTR Sandwich Box

$94.99

PG Sample Kit

$19.39

CTR Plain Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Buffalo Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Barbecue Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Teriyaki Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Sweet Red Chili Wings Platter

$44.99+

CTR Plain Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Buffalo Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Barbecue Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Teriyaki Tenders Platter

$39.99

CTR Sweet Red Chili Tenders Platter

$39.99

Dessert Combo Platter

$23.99

Brownie Platter

$23.99

Cookie Platter

$23.99

Pizzas

Bulk Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Bulk The "Works"

$19.99+

Bulk Meat Combo

$19.99+

Bulk Super Veggie

$19.99+

Bulk Sausage Ricotta

$19.99+

Bulk Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese

$19.99+

Bulk Grilled BBQ Chicken

$19.99+

LIMITED CONTACT DELIVERY

LIMITED CONTACT DELIVERY

Pizza

Official Pizza of New Englanders – no one does pizza like your neighborhood Papa Gino’s

Traditional Cheese/Build Your Own

$11.59+

A true classic. Our famous Traditional Thin Crust Pizza with Hand-Stretched Dough, Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce and our Signature 3-Cheese Blend.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$20.69+

Our Mac & Cheese Pizza topped with Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$18.69+

Macaroni in a Cheese Sauce with American & Asiago Cheeses.

Meat Combo

$18.69+

Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend.

Italian Sausage Ricotta

$18.69+

Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$17.69+

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, & Signature 3-Cheese Blend drizzled with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Boss Barbecue Chicken

$17.69+

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Smokey Bacon, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing, & our signature 3-Cheese Blend.

The Works

$17.69+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend.

Super Veggie

$17.69+

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend.

Gluten Free Cheese/Build Your Own

$15.29

Our Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Italian Sausage Ricotta

$21.29

Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Asiago Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, Pizza Sauce & our Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Meat Combo

$21.39

Pepperoni, Capicola, Smoky Bacon, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Super Veggie

$20.29

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Gluten Free Works

$20.29

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Pizza Sauce & Signature 3-Cheese Blend on a Gluten Free Crust.

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$3.19

A slice of Traditional Cheese Pizza.

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

$3.49

A slice of Traditional Pepperoni Pizza.

Family Meals & Catering

Game Day, Office Meeting, Big Family? You’re in the right place!

Cheese Ravioli Family Meal

$37.99

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Pasta Marinara Family Meal

$33.99

A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Pasta with Meatballs Family Meal

$43.99

A generous portion of Spaghetti or Penne in our Classic Marinara and topped with Meatballs. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Family Meal

$45.99

Grilled Chicken and fresh Broccoli tossed with Spaghetti or Penne in a flavorful Alfredo Sauce. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal

$43.99

Golden brown Chicken Parmigiana with your choice of Spaghetti or Penne Marinara. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates, and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5).

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$45.99

Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese, topped with Breaded Buffalo Chicken. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$37.99

Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Bacon Mac & Cheese Family Meal

$45.99

Macaroni in a creamy Cheese Sauce with Asiago Cheese topped with Bacon. Each order served with a full order of our delicious Cheese Breadsticks. Serving tongs, plates and cutlery are also included. (Feeds Family of 5)

Meatballs

$29.99

A delicious addition to our Pasta Marinara, Cheese Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana, or on their own. Includes 20 meatballs.

Sandwich Box

$94.99

Our Sandwich Box includes Tuna, Italian, and Cold Veggie options, all individually wrapped and served with Lettuce and Tomato. Condiments and paper goods are included. (Feeds Group of 10).

Cheese Breadsticks

$11.59

Warm, soft breadsticks covered in our Signature 3-Cheese Blend, served with Marinara dipping sauce. (20 pieces).

Dessert Platter

$23.99

An assortment of our jumbo Cookies, Brownies and Blondies. (Serves 10)

Party Wings

$44.99+

Party-size crispy bone-in Chicken Wings. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. Available in small (36 Wings) and large (50 Wings)

Chicken Tenders

$39.99

Party-size crispy, breaded Chicken Tenders available in a variety of flavors. (24 pieces)

Garden Salad - Catering

$29.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Crispy Croutons. (Feeds Family of 5)

Caesar Salad - Catering

$29.99

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Served with Caesar Dressing. (Feeds Family of 5)

Extras

Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Barbecue Sauce

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Greek Dressing

$0.99

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

Italian Romano Dressing

$0.99

Light Olive Oil Vinaigrette

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.99

Jimmy Fund $1 Donation

$1.00

100% of your donation will go to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Lunch Specials

Available till 5 PM so don’t delay! Water or Soda of your choice too!

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Soda

$7.99

Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Cheese Pizza.

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Soda

Two slices of our Traditional Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza.

Tuna Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips

$10.79

Our Tuna Sandwich with small chips.

Italian Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips

$10.79

Our Italian with small chips

Meatball Parmigiana Sub w/ Bottled Soda & Chips

$11.79

Our Meatball Parmigiana Sub and a small bag of chips.

Chicken Caesar Pocket w/ Bottled Soda

$11.79

Our Chicken Caesar salad in a fresh-baked house-made Pocket.

Hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Main Street, N. Reading, MA 01864

Directions

Gallery
Papa Gino's image

Map
