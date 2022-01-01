Papa Gino's imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Papa Gino's 3502 - Westboro Mass Pike West

review star

No reviews yet

West Mile Post 105

Westboro, MA 01561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Slices

Slice Cheese

$4.49

Hot and Ready Slice

Slice Pepperoni

$4.79

Slice the Works

$4.99

Slice Meat Combo

$4.99

Slice Super Veggie

$4.99

PizzasPK

Cheese Pizza

$20.79

Super Veggie

$26.99

The "Works"

$26.99

Meat Combo

$26.99

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.29

GF Works

$20.29

GF Meat Combo

$20.29

GF Super Veggie

$20.29

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Drink

$10.18

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Drink

$10.19

#3 Multi-Top Pizza

$10.99

Multi-Top Pizza & Bottled Drink

$10.99

Value Slice Cheese

$2.99

Value Slice Roni

$2.99

Value Multi-Top Slice

$3.19

Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Mist Twist 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew 20oz

$0.50

Orange 20oz

$0.50

Lemonade 20oz

$0.50

Root Beer 20oz

$0.50

Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew Ice 20oz

$0.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$0.20

Ocean Spray

$0.20

Gatorade

$0.20

Sobe Life Water

$0.20

Brisk

$0.20

1Ltr Sobe Life Water

$1.50

Amp Energy Drink

$1.40

Kickstart Energy Drink

$1.40

Rockstar Energy Drink

$1.40

Bottled Water

$0.50

Apps & Sides

Regular Lays

$2.29+

Lays Baked

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Sun Original

$2.29

Salt Vin

$2.29

Ms Vk BBQ

$2.29

Ms VK Reg

$2.29

Doritos

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Doritos Blaze

$2.29

Ruffles

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

Lays Baked Sour Crm

$2.29

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.49

Candy Cookie

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Blondie Brownie

$2.49

Cinnamon Sticks*

$6.99

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Chz

$0.99

Italian Romano

$0.99

1000 Island

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Vinaigrette

$0.99

Greek

$0.99

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

Marinara

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

Red Chili

$0.99

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.99

Tea

$1.69

Combo Ups

Water Combo Up

$3.99

Soda Combo Up

$3.99

NCB Combo UP

$4.49

Combo Up Tea

$4.49

Combo Up Sobe 1Ltr

$4.49

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi Max

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi Max

$2.99

Mountain Dew Ice

$2.99

Bubly Strawberry 20oz

$2.59

Bubly Lemon Lime 20oz

$2.59

Bubly Grapefruit 20oz

$2.59

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Orange 2 Liter

$3.99

Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter

$3.99

Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

NCB

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Brisk

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Sobe 1 Ltr

$3.19

Deli

Lobster Roll

$18.89+

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.79+

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich gd

$38.79

Italian Sandwich

$8.79+

Italian Sandwich gd

$38.79

Tuna Sandwich

$8.79+

Tuna Sandwich gd

$38.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.79+

Chicken Salad Sandwich gd

$38.79

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.79+

Ham & Cheese Sandwich gd

$38.79

Plain Italian

$8.39+

Lobster BLT

$20.49+

Lobster BLT gd

$90.99

Lobster

$18.89+

Lobster gd

$95.49

Lobster Roll

$18.89+

Thanksgiving Toasted

Thanksgiving Toasted

$9.59+

Meatball & Cheese

Meatball & Cheese

$8.59+

Veggie

Veggie

$7.59+

BLT

Toasted BLT

$8.59+

Italian Toasted

Italian Toasted

$8.79+

Italian Toasted gd

$44.09

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami

$9.99+

Grilled Sandwiches*

Chicken w/ Cheese !!!

$9.99+

Steak w/ Cheese

$9.99+

Chicken Number 9

$9.99+

Steak Number 9

$9.99+

Chicken Bomb

$9.99+

Steak Bomb

$9.99+

Chicken Vermonter

$9.99+

Steak Vermonter

$9.99+

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.99+

Steak Teriyaki

$9.99+

Chicken BBQ Cheddar

$9.99+

Steak BBQ Cheddar

$9.99+

Chicken Korean BBQ

$9.99+

Steak Korean BBQ

$9.99+

Chicken Double Peppercorn

$9.99+

Steak Double Peppercorn

$9.99+

Chicken Southwestern

$9.99+

Steak Southwestern

$9.99+

Bowls

Chicken w/Cheese Bowl

$11.99+

Steak w/Cheese Bowl

$10.49+

Chicken Number 9 Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Number 9 Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Bomb Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Bomb Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Vermonter Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Vermonter Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken BBQ Cheddar Bowl

$11.99+

Steak BBQ Cheddar Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Korean BBQ Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Korean BBQ Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Double Peppercorn Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Double Peppercorn Bowl

$11.99+

Chicken Southwestern Bowl

$11.99+

Steak Southwestern Bowl

$11.99+

Thanksgiving Toasted Bowl

$12.59+

LIMITED CONTACT DELIVERY

LIMITED CONTACT DELIVERY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

West Mile Post 105, Westboro, MA 01561

Directions

Gallery
Papa Gino's image

Map
