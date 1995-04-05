Papa Gino's imageView gallery
Pizza

Papa Gino's 3506 - Ludlow Pike

142 Reviews

$

Milepost Marker 60 Mass Pike

Ludlow, MA 01056

Slices

Slice Cheese

$4.49

Hot and Ready Slice

Slice Pepperoni

$4.79

Slice the Works

$4.99

Slice Meat Combo

$4.99

Slice Super Veggie

$4.99

Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.49

PizzasLUD

Cheese Pizza

$20.79

Super Veggie

$26.99

The "Works"

$26.99

Meat Combo

$26.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.49

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.29

GF Works

$20.29

GF Meat Combo

$20.29

GF Super Veggie

$20.29

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Bottled Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Bottled Drink

$10.19

Multi-Top Pizza & Bottled Drink

$10.99

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza & Drink

$9.99

2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza & Drink

$10.18

#3 Multi-Top Pizza

$10.99

Value Slice Cheese

$2.99

Value Slice Roni

$2.99

Value Multi-Top Slice

$3.19

Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Mist Twist 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew 20oz

$0.50

Orange 20oz

$0.50

Lemonade 20oz

$0.50

Root Beer 20oz

$0.50

Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$0.50

Ginger Ale 20oz

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi Max 20oz

$0.50

Mountain Dew Ice 20oz

$0.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$0.20

Ocean Spray

$0.20

Gatorade

$0.20

Sobe Life Water

$0.20

Brisk

$0.20

1Ltr Sobe Life Water

$1.50

Amp Energy Drink

$1.40

Kickstart Energy Drink

$1.40

Rockstar Energy Drink

$1.40

Bottled Water

$0.50

Apps & Sides

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.49+

French Fries

$4.19+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.69

Plain Chicken Tender

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender

$10.99

Barbecue Chicken Tender

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken Tender

$10.99

Sweet Red Chili Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Plain Tenders w/Fries Basket

$13.19

Buffalo Tenders w/Fries Basket

$13.19

BBQ Tenders w/Fries Basket

$13.19

Regular Lays

$2.29+

Lays Baked

$2.29

Sun Harvest

$2.29

Sun Original

$2.29

Salt Vin

$2.29

Ms Vk BBQ

$2.29

Ms VK Reg

$2.29

Doritos

$2.29

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.29

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.49

Candy Cookie

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Blondie Brownie

$2.49

Cinnamon Sticks*

$6.99

Pasta w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.99

Penne with Meatballs

$9.99

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$9.99

Pasta Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.49

Penne Marinara

$8.49

Fettuccine Marinara

$8.49

Pasta Chick Parm

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Penne Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Fettuccine Chicken Parmigiano

$10.99

Chick Broccoli Alfredo

Spaghetti Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Penne Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Fettuccine Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Pasta Sides

Chicken Parm Side

$4.49

Sausage Side

$3.49

2 Meatballs Side

$2.99

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.99

Tea

$1.69

Combo Ups

Water Combo Up

$3.99

Soda Combo Up

$3.99

NCB Combo UP

$4.49

Combo Up Tea

$4.49

Combo Up Sobe 1Ltr

$4.49

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Pepsi Max

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi Max

$2.99

Mountain Dew Ice

$2.99

Bubly Strawberry 20oz

$2.59

Bubly Lemon Lime 20oz

$2.59

Bubly Grapefruit 20oz

$2.59

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Orange 2 Liter

$3.99

Lemonade 2 Liter

$3.99

Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter

$3.99

Sweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

Sweet Lemon Pure Leaf Tea 64oz

$3.99

NCB

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Brisk

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Sobe 1 Ltr

$3.19

Pizza - Ludlow.

Cheese Slice

$5.49

Pepproni Slice

$5.89

Traditional Thin - Build Your Own Pizza - XL

$25.29

Gluten Free - Build Your Own Pizza - Small

$18.49

Pasta - Ludlow.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.69

Fettuccine with Meatballs

$12.69

Penne with Meatballs

$12.69

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.49

Fettuccine Marinara

$11.49

Penne Marinara

$11.49

Spaghetti Chicken Parmigiana

$13.89

Fettuccine Chicken Parmigiana

$13.89

Penne Chicken Parmigiana

$13.89

Spaghetti Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$14.59

Fettuccine Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$14.59

Penne Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$14.59

Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.59

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.59

Appetizers & Desserts - Ludlow.

Plain Chicken Tenders

$13.29

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.29

BBQ Chicken Tenders

$13.29

Sweet Red Chilli Chicken Tenders

$13.29

Teriyaki Chicken Tenders

$13.29

Cheese Breadsticks

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.69

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.89

Chocolate Brownie

$3.19

Blondie Brownie

$3.19

Chocolately Chunk Cookie

$3.19

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.19

Candy Cookie

$3.19

Classic Lays Chips - Small

$2.89

Classic Lays Chips - Large

$5.09

Baked Lays - Small

$2.89

Doritos - Small

$2.89

Drinks - Ludlow.

2 Liter Soda

$4.99

20oz Soda

$3.79

Aquafina

$3.79

Combo Up Chips & Bottled Soda

$5.09

Combo Up Chips & Bottled Water (Aquafina)

$5.09
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Milepost Marker 60 Mass Pike, Ludlow, MA 01056

Papa Gino's image

