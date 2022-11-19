Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pham’s Sandwich Shop 3544 Youree Dr

review star

No reviews yet

3544 Youree Dr

Shreveport, LA 71105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SF1 Pad Thai
P5 Lemongrass beef sandwich(banh Mi Bo)
PH6 Chicken Pho (pho ga)

Appetizers

F1 Spring Rolls

$6.49

F2 Eggroll

$7.49

F3 Crawfish Rangoon(4psc)

$6.49

F4 Dumpling

$6.49

F5 French Fries

$6.95

F6 Chicken Wings

$8.49

F7Chicken Fingers

$8.49

F8 Edamame

$6.49

Salad

S1 Cucumber salad( Xa Lach Dua Leo )

$10.49

cucumber, lettuce, carrot, pickles, peanut, shallot

S2 Chicken salads( Xa Lach Ga)

$12.49

S3 Pork chop salad( Xa Lach Heo )

$12.49

S4 Beef salad( Xa Lach Bo)

$13.49

S5 Veggie salad with tofu and mushroom( Xa Lach Nam Dau Hu)

$12.49

S6 Grilled shrimp salad( Xa Lach Tom )

$13.49

S7 Salmon Salad(xa Lach ca hoi)

$15.49

Sandwiches-Bánh Mỳ

P1 Pham's special (Dac Biet)

$10.69

Pork loin & ham, pate. All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P2 Pork meatball sandwich(xiu mai)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P3 Garlic chicken sandwich (Banhmi Ga)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P4 Smoked turkey sandwich(Ga Xong Khoi)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P5 Lemongrass beef sandwich(banh Mi Bo)

$10.69

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P6 Grilled shrimp sandwich(Tom Nuong)

$10.69

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P7 Pork chop sandwich (Banh Mi Cot Let )

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P8 Mushroom & tofu sandwich(Nam & Dau Hu)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P9 Roasted eggplant sandwich( Ca Tim)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P10 Spicy tuna sandwich( Ca Ngu Hop)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

P11 Spicy italian pork sasauge sandwich(xuc Xich Y)

$9.49

All Sandwiches served with fries (cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)

Stir Fry Noodles

SF1 Pad Thai

$14.95

SF2 Stir Fry Rice Noodles

$13.95

RICE PLATE

R1 Lemongrass Pork Chop with egg( Com Heo Nuong Trung Chien)

$12.49

(STEAM RICE OR HOME MADE FRIED RICE )

R2 Lemongrass Chicken with egg( Com Ga Voi Trung Opla)

$12.49

(STEAM RICE OR HOME MADE FRIED RICE )

R3 Grilled shrimp with egg( Com Tom Nuong )

$13.69

(STEAM RICE OR HOME MADE FRIED RICE )

R4 Stir fry Beef with egg( Com Bo Xao )

$13.69

(STEAM RICE OR HOME MADE FRIED RICE )

R5 Grilled Salmon with Egg(ca hoi nuong)

$17.49

R6 ShortRibs with egg

$20.49

FRIED RICE

$14.49

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

D1 Pork chop & Eggrolls( Bun Heo Cha Gio )

$13.99

D2 Grilled shrimp & Eggrolls( Bun Tom Cha Gio)

$14.99

D3 Garlic chicken & Eggrolls (Bun Ga Cha Gio )

$13.49

D4 Lemongrass Beef & Eggrolls ( Bun Bo Cha Gio )

$13.99

D5 Mushroom & tofu rice noodle ( Bun Nam Rom Dau Hu )

$13.95

D6 Roasted eggplant rice noodle( Bun Ca Tim)

$12.95

D7 Grilled Salmon rice noodles(bun ca hoi)

$17.95

BIMBIMBAP

VB1 Chicken Bibimbap

$13.95

served with steam rice , seaweed ,lettuce , pickle , cucumber,herb, peanut , fried oinon , and egg.

VB2 Pork Bibimbap

$13.95

served with steam rice , seaweed ,lettuce , pickle , cucumber,herb, peanut , fried oinon , and egg.

VB3 Beef Bibimbap

$14.49

served with steam rice , seaweed ,lettuce , pickle , cucumber,herb, peanut , fried oinon , and egg.

VB4 Shrimp Bibimbap

$14.49

served with steam rice , seaweed ,lettuce , pickle , cucumber,herb, peanut , fried oinon , and egg.

VB5 Mushroom & Tofu Bibimbap

$13.49

served with steam rice , seaweed ,lettuce , pickle , cucumber,herb, peanut , fried oinon , and egg.

VB6 Salmon Bibimbap

$17.95

Phở (Noodle Soup)

PH1 Combination pho( Pho Dac Biet)

$14.99

brisket, sliced rare beef, beef balls

PH2 Beef pho( Pho Nam )

$13.49

brisket only

PH3 Rare beef pho( Pho Tai )

$13.49

PH4 Meat balls pho( Pho Bo Vien )

$13.49

PH5 Shrimp pho( Pho Tom)

$14.49

PH6 Chicken Pho (pho ga)

$13.49

PH7 Beef Spicy Noodles

$14.49

add brisket

$4.00

add rare beef

$4.00

ADD SMALL BROTH

$2.00

ADD LARGE BROTH

$5.00

Daily Special

Fried Rice

$14.49

Vegetables fried rice

$13.49

SP1 SEAWEED SALAD

$7.49Out of stock

SP A RED CURRY

SP B GREEN CURRY

SP C YELLOW CURRY

Add On

add egg

$1.00

add shrimp

$4.00

add beef

$4.00

add mushroom and tofu

$4.00

add pork

$3.00

ADD SMALL BROTH

$2.00

ADD LARGE BROTH

$4.00

ADD STEAM RICE

$2.00

ADD SIDE OF FRIED RICE

$3.00

ADD NOODLES

$3.00

ICE WATER

ICE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

Vietnamese Cofee

C1 Ice coffee

$5.95

C2 Hot coffee

$5.95

C3 Ice Hazelnut coffee

$6.95

C4 Ice Salted Caramel coffee

$6.95

Boba tea

BT1 Milk tea boba

$6.99

TEA

T1 Ice Lemon Tea

$4.50

T2 Jasmine Tea

$3.50

T3 Thai Boba Tea

$6.99

T4 Milk Tea Boba

$6.99

T5a Sweet Tea

$2.50

T5b Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Yogurt Drinks

Y1 plain yogurt drink

$4.99

Y2 strawberry yogurt drink

$5.99

Y3 Lychee yogurt drink

$5.99

Y4 Peach yogurt drink

$5.99

Y5 Passionfruite yogurt drink

$5.99

Y6 Mango yogurt drink

$5.99

Fresh Juice

J1 Apple Juice

$6.50

J2 Orange juice

$6.50

J3 Carrot Juice

$6.50

J4 Antioxidants Juice(apple,orange,carrot)

$7.50

J5 ABCJuice (apple,beetroot,carrot)

$7.50

J6 Avocado smoothie

$7.50

Soda

SD1 strawberry soda drink

$5.49

SD2 Lychee soda drink

$5.49

SD3 Peach soda drink

$5.49

SD4 Mango soda drink

$5.49

SD5 Pomelo Soda drink

$5.49

SD6 Passionfruite Soda drink

$5.49

SD7 Lemon Soda drink

$5.49

Soft Drinks

$2.50

special drink

open item

Anniversary avocado smoothie

Out of stock

Anniversary berries smoothie

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Vietnamese - Asian Cuisine We

Website

Location

3544 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105

Directions

Gallery
Pham’s Sandwich Shop image
Pham’s Sandwich Shop image
Pham’s Sandwich Shop image

Popular restaurants in Shreveport

Crawdaddy's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Road Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Crawdaddy's Kitchen - FOOD TRUCK
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Gibbons Fine Grill
orange star4.6 • 777
1714 East 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Yeero Yeero
orange star4.3 • 533
4511 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shreveport
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston