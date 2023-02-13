- Home
Phantom Farms
2920 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Online Ordering Coming January 16! In the mean time, feel free to browse our menu! More
Drinks
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Lattes/Espresso
Small Hot Latte
$3.69
Espresso with steamed milk
Medium Hot Latte
$4.19
Espresso with steamed milk
Large Hot Latte
$4.69
Espresso with steamed milk
Small Iced Latte
$3.99
Espresso with milk
Medium Iced Latte
$4.49
Espresso with milk
Large Iced Latte
$4.99
Espresso with milk
Single Espresso
$1.99
Doppio Espresso
$3.49
Extra Espresso Shot
$0.99
Small Hot Chai
$2.99
Chai powder with steamed milk
Medium Hot Chai
$3.59
Chai powder with steamed milk
Large Hot Chai
$4.29
Chai powder with steamed milk
Small Iced Chai
$3.29
Chai powder with milk
Medium Iced Chai
$3.99
Chai powder with milk
Large Iced Chai
$4.79
Chai powder with milk
Small Steamed Milk
$2.99
Small Cappuccino
$3.69
Medium Cappucino
$4.19
Large Cappucino
$4.69
Tea/Lemonade
Small Hot Tea
$2.29
Medium Hot Tea
$2.59
Large Hot Tea
$2.99
Small Iced Tea
$2.49
Medium Iced Tea
$2.99
Large Iced Tea
$3.59
Small Arnold Palmer
$2.79
Iced tea with lemonade
Medium Arnold Palmer
$3.29
Iced tea with lemonade
Large Arnold Palmer
$3.79
Iced tea with lemonade
Small Lemonade
$2.79
Medium Lemonade
$3.29
Large Lemonade
$3.79
Frozen Drinks
Cider
Bakery
Muffins
Banana Nut Muffin
$2.39
Blueberry Corn Muffin
$2.39
Blueberry Muffin
$2.39
Blueberry Peach Muffin
$2.39
Carrot Bran Muffin
$2.39
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.39
Coffee Cake Muffin
$2.39
Corn Muffin
$2.39
Day Old Muffin
$1.19
Double Chocolate Muffin
$2.39
French Vanilla Muffin
$2.39
GF Single Muffin
$2.99
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
$2.39Out of stock
Pistachio Muffin
$2.39
Triple Berry Muffin
$2.39
Donuts
Bagels
Scones
Dry Pastry
Cookies
Cupcakes/Cakes
Cold Pastry Case
Pumpkin Mousse Roll 2pk
$7.99
Our soft pumpkin cake rolled with cream cheese filling
Cheese Danish 2pk
$5.99
Our puff pastry filled with cream cheese
Tiramisu 2pk
$7.99
Mini Chocolate Whoopie Pies 3pk
$6.99
Coffee Cake 2pk
$5.99
Carrot Cake 2pk
$7.99
Cookie Bar Combo
$5.99
Cannoli 2pk
$5.99
Cherry Cheesecake 2pk
$7.99
Lemon Meringue 2pk
$5.99
Gluten Free Brownies 3pk
$5.99
Gluten Free Mini Chocolate Whoopie Pies 3pk
$7.99
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.99
Chocolate Cream Tart
$7.99
Turtle Cheesecake
$7.99
Fudge
Truffle
Amaretto - Dark - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Artison Heart Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Asiago-Amore - Milk - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Aztec Gold - Dark - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Bacon - Dark - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Bananas Foster - Truffle
$3.49
Black Forest - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Blackberry Blast - Milk - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Blissfully Blueberry - Dark - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Chocolate Thunder Heart - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Cinn-sationally Cinnamon - Dark - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Coconut - Milk - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Coffee-n-Toffee - Milk - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Cookies and Cream - Dark/White - Truffle
$3.49
Dark Champagne - Truffle
$3.49
Dark Chocolate Overboard - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Dark Salted to Die For - Truffle
$3.49
Dulce de Leche - Truffle
$3.49
Grand Marnier - Truffle
$3.49
Irish Cream - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Jack Daniels - Truffle
$3.49
Jalapeno - Dark - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Jameson Whiskey - Milk - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Kahlua - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Key Lime - White - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Lemon - White - Truffle
$3.49Out of stock
Maple Walnut - Milk - Truffle
$3.49
Marvelous Mint - Dark Truffle
$3.49Out of stock