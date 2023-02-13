Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phantom Farms

review star

No reviews yet

2920 Diamond Hill Road

Cumberland, RI 02864

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.49

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.89

Large Hot Coffee

$3.09

Small Iced Coffee

$2.99

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.39

Large Iced Coffee

$4.09

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Our dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Our dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Our dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk

Lattes/Espresso

Small Hot Latte

$3.69

Espresso with steamed milk

Medium Hot Latte

$4.19

Espresso with steamed milk

Large Hot Latte

$4.69

Espresso with steamed milk

Small Iced Latte

$3.99

Espresso with milk

Medium Iced Latte

$4.49

Espresso with milk

Large Iced Latte

$4.99

Espresso with milk

Single Espresso

$1.99

Doppio Espresso

$3.49

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.99

Small Hot Chai

$2.99

Chai powder with steamed milk

Medium Hot Chai

$3.59

Chai powder with steamed milk

Large Hot Chai

$4.29

Chai powder with steamed milk

Small Iced Chai

$3.29

Chai powder with milk

Medium Iced Chai

$3.99

Chai powder with milk

Large Iced Chai

$4.79

Chai powder with milk

Small Steamed Milk

$2.99

Small Cappuccino

$3.69

Medium Cappucino

$4.19

Large Cappucino

$4.69

Tea/Lemonade

Small Hot Tea

$2.29

Medium Hot Tea

$2.59

Large Hot Tea

$2.99

Small Iced Tea

$2.49

Medium Iced Tea

$2.99

Large Iced Tea

$3.59

Small Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Iced tea with lemonade

Medium Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Iced tea with lemonade

Large Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Iced tea with lemonade

Small Lemonade

$2.79

Medium Lemonade

$3.29

Large Lemonade

$3.79

Frozen Drinks

Small Smoothie

$4.99

Medium Smoothie

$5.99

Large Smoothie

$6.99

Small Frosted Cider

$3.79

Medium Frosted Cider

$4.49

Large Frosted Cider

$4.49

Small Frozen Lemonade

$3.59

Medium Frozen Lemonade

$4.29

Large Frozen Lemonade

$5.29

Cider

Small Hot Cider

$2.29

Medium Hot Cider

$2.79

Large Hot Cider

$3.29

Small Iced Cider

$2.79

Medium Iced Cider

$3.29

Large Iced Cider

$3.99

Milk

Small Cold Milk

$2.99

Medium Cold Milk

$3.79

Large Cold Milk

$4.99

Bakery

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.39

Blueberry Corn Muffin

$2.39

Blueberry Muffin

$2.39

Blueberry Peach Muffin

$2.39

Carrot Bran Muffin

$2.39

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.39

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.39

Corn Muffin

$2.39

Day Old Muffin

$1.19

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.39

French Vanilla Muffin

$2.39

GF Single Muffin

$2.99

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.39Out of stock

Pistachio Muffin

$2.39

Triple Berry Muffin

$2.39

Donuts

Apple Cider Donut

$1.99

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

$1.59

Blueberry Bagel

$1.59

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.59

Everything Bagel

$1.59

French Toast Bagel

$1.59

Plain Bagel

$1.59

Spinach Bagel

$1.59

Sundried Tomato Bagel

$1.59

Day Old Bagels (6pk)

$3.99Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Peach Scone

$2.29

Rasp White Chocolate Scone

$2.29

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$2.29

Raisin Scone

$2.29

Fruit Scone

$2.29

Gluten Free Cinnamon Chip Scone

$2.99

Gluten Free Blueberry Scone

$2.99

Dry Pastry

Chocolate Danish

$2.79

Raspberry Danish

$2.79

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Bear Claw

$2.79

Apple Turnover

$2.39

Apple Dumpling

$3.29

Biscotti

$3.89

Cinnamon Twist

$2.39

Raspberry Twist

$2.39

Eccles

$2.39

Croissant

$3.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.49

Red Velvet Crinkle

$1.49

M&M Cookie

$1.49

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.49

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.49

Sugar Cookie

$1.49

Double Chocolate Cookie

$1.49

Hermit Cookie

$1.49

Cupcakes/Cakes

Single Cupcake

$2.39

8 pk Mini Decorated Cupcakes

$14.99

8 pk Mini Basic Cupcakes

$12.99

non-decorated

Single GF Cupcake

$3.19

8 pk Mini GF Cupcakes

$16.99

12 pk Cupcakes

$23.99

8 pk Mini GF Basic Cupcakes

$14.99

non-decorated

6" Chocolate Cake

$15.99Out of stock

6" Vanilla Cake

$15.99Out of stock

Cake Pop

$2.49

Cold Pastry Case

Pumpkin Mousse Roll 2pk

$7.99

Our soft pumpkin cake rolled with cream cheese filling

Cheese Danish 2pk

$5.99

Our puff pastry filled with cream cheese

Tiramisu 2pk

$7.99

Mini Chocolate Whoopie Pies 3pk

$6.99

Coffee Cake 2pk

$5.99

Carrot Cake 2pk

$7.99

Cookie Bar Combo

$5.99

Cannoli 2pk

$5.99

Cherry Cheesecake 2pk

$7.99

Lemon Meringue 2pk

$5.99

Gluten Free Brownies 3pk

$5.99

Gluten Free Mini Chocolate Whoopie Pies 3pk

$7.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Chocolate Cream Tart

$7.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.99

Fudge

Chocolate Fudge

$15.00

Priced per pound

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

$15.00

Priced per pound

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

$15.00

Priced per pound

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Fudge

$15.00

Priced per pound

Penuche Fudge

$15.00

Priced per pound

Vanilla Fudge

$15.00

Priced per pound

Fudge Special

$20.00

Priced per pound

Truffle

Amaretto - Dark - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Artison Heart Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Asiago-Amore - Milk - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Aztec Gold - Dark - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Bacon - Dark - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Bananas Foster - Truffle

$3.49

Black Forest - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Blackberry Blast - Milk - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Blissfully Blueberry - Dark - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Chocolate Thunder Heart - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Cinn-sationally Cinnamon - Dark - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Coconut - Milk - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Coffee-n-Toffee - Milk - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Cookies and Cream - Dark/White - Truffle

$3.49

Dark Champagne - Truffle

$3.49

Dark Chocolate Overboard - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Dark Salted to Die For - Truffle

$3.49

Dulce de Leche - Truffle

$3.49

Grand Marnier - Truffle

$3.49

Irish Cream - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Jack Daniels - Truffle

$3.49

Jalapeno - Dark - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Jameson Whiskey - Milk - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Kahlua - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Key Lime - White - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Lemon - White - Truffle

$3.49Out of stock

Maple Walnut - Milk - Truffle

$3.49

Marvelous Mint - Dark Truffle

$3.49Out of stock