Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106

San Antonio, TX 78205

Popular Items

Side Salmon
Sweet Potato Kitchari
Thai Zucchini Noodle Salad_D

Starters

Ginger Meal Starter

$3.00

Spoon of house-pickled ginger, lime juice, turmeric, raw local honey, Himalayan salt & fresh herbs All six flavors in the Ayurvedic flavor wheel to jump start digestion

Flight of Wellness Shots

$12.00

Each of our good for you shots deliver anti-inflammatory ingredients: House ginger, turmeric, beet, and green shots

Individual Wellness Shot

$3.50

Fresh house made: ginger, turmeric , beet, and green shot

Appetizers

Cilantro Coconut Guacamole

$14.00

Hass avocados, cilantro, ginger, coconut, lime, collard leaf shells, heirloom corn tortillas, super-seed garnish

Israeli Style Hummus & Vegetables

$16.00

Garbanzos, organic tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, cauliflower shawarma, beets, pepita muhammara

Peruvian Ceviche

$15.00

Flash-marinated Scottish Faro Isle salmon tiradito, leche de tigre, sweet potato purée, toasted sesame oil

Mushroom Ceviche

$12.00

Locally sourced smoked mushrooms, tamari leche de tigre, sweet potato purée, toasted sesame oil

Gravlax Board (Ora King Salmon)

$25.00

Beet-stained Ora King salmon gravlax, almond nut cheese, citrus pickled vegetables and ferments Vegan Option: local mushroom ceviche

Small Plates

Sweet Potato Kitchari

$16.00

Curried red lentils, seasonal greens and squash, red cabbage slaw, cilantro coconut chutney, pepitas

Main Norwegian Salmon

$32.00

Dusted with Za'atar, seared in cast iron skillet, served with muhamarra served and herb cucumber salad

Grass Fed Beef Short Ribs

$26.00

Braised 44 Farms boneless beef short ribs, seasonal greens. Georgian tomato ragout, red cabbage slaw, sauerkraut

Spicy Red Curry

$14.00Out of stock

Braised Squid & Black Rice

$22.00Out of stock

Confit Oyster Mushrooms & Black Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Green Goddess Salad_D

$16.00

Local greens, roasted vegetables, hemp seeded avocado, red cabbage fennel slaw, pepita seeds, green goddess cashew tahini dressing

Seeded Salad

$13.00

Seasonal greens, fresh herbs, radishes, cucumbers, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds with euphrates mint citrus vinaigrette

Thai Zucchini Noodle Salad_D

$16.00

Zucchini noodles, local greens, Asian pickled carrot slaw, fresh herbs, coconut cashew crumble, almond butter pad Thai sauce

Vegan Soup (Squash Moqueca) Cup- $5.00 / Bowl- $7.00)

Pureed soup made with local produce!

Add Your Own Protein

Persian Chicken

$6.00

Cooks Venture chicken marinated in parsley, onion and garlic

Beef Kefta

$6.00

Pure Pastures regenerative grass-fed beef, Persian spices

Hemp Seed Avocado

$5.00

Half hemp seeded avocado with hemp seeds

Farm Egg

$3.00

Locally sourced farm egg

Side Salmon

$11.00

3oz Seared Scottish Faro Isle Salmon

Side Lox

$8.00

Sides

Asian Carrots

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Aged basmati rice, cooked with spices

Black Beans

$5.00

Sprouted black beans cooked with digestive herbs and spice

Dill Sauerkraut

$4.00

We proudly source fermented products from Happy Gut- Dill Sauerkraut

Flatbread

$5.00

Lavash Flatbread *Contains gluten*

Heirloom Corn Tortillas (2)

$3.00

Organic No -GMO tortillas from La Margarita Tortillas

House Pickles

$8.00

Lime Pickled Red Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Nut Cheese

$3.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Roasted seasoned with with spices

Side of Collard Green Leaf Tortillas

$3.00

Side of Hummus

$4.00

Side of Lentils

$3.00

Side of sliced limes

$1.00

Sliced Cucumbers

$3.00

Sliced jalapeno

$1.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Sumac Onions

$4.00

Sweet Potato Rice

$6.00

Grated sweet potato rice roasted and seasoned with spices

Desserts

Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob Glutten Free

Brazilian Spiced Pineapple

$6.00

Star anise, clove, allspice, ceylon cinnamon The perfect digestif!

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Avocados, cacao powder, citrus juice, vanilla, coconut, almond milk, beet sugar

Ginger Snap Mesquite cookie

$3.00

Mesquite flour, gluten free oats, tahini, dairy free chocolate, coconut sugar

Golden Milk & Mesquite Cookie Combo

$7.00

Mesquite flour chocolate chip cookie served with our house golden milk! Glutten free, contains almonds, sesame, dairy free chocolate

Mesquite Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Dressings/ Sauces

Green Goddess

$2.00

Lemon Sumac

$2.00

Pad Thai

$2.00

Citrus Vinaigrette

$2.00

Mole Verde

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$2.00

HOT Sauce

$2.00

Bulk food/ merchandise

Spices

$11.99

Canned Beer & Seltzer

Anderson Valley Gose 'Framboise'

$6.00Out of stock

Boulder 'Shake' Porter - 12oz

$6.00

East Brother - Red Lager

$8.00

East Brothers Red Lager - 16oz

$8.00

Eggenberg Radler: Lemon Elderberry

$8.00

Equal Parts 'Vernal' Marzen - 12oz

$7.00

Equilibrium Astrophysics IPA - 16oz

$9.00

Fair State Pils - 16oz

$8.00

Garden Path Saison

$10.00

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale - 12oz

$7.00

Seltzer: Untitled 'Blood Orange Pom' - 12oz

$8.00

Seltzer: Untitled 'Pineapple Mango' - 12oz

$8.00

Canned Cider

ANXO 'Pride' - 12oz

$7.00

Aval Rosé Cidre

$7.00

Seltzer: Untitled `Pineapple Mango` 12oz

$8.00

Son of Man 'Basajaun' - 16oz

$12.00Out of stock

Wine

Amontillado Sherry NV Valdespino

$50.00

Blanc de Blancs 2019 Raventos

$42.00

Brand Pet Nat Blanc

$65.00Out of stock

Champagne - AR Lenoble NV Grand Cru

$98.00

Cremant NV Brézé - Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Fino Sherry NV El Maestro Sierra

$30.00

Lini Lambrusco Rosé

$40.00

Mistinguett Cava

$25.00

Prosecco Rosé 2019 Laluca

$40.00

Albariño 2021 Santiago Ruiz

$50.00

Aligote 2020 Pierre Morey

$55.00

Chardonnay 2020 Clothide Davenne

$72.00

Chardonnay 2020 Vasse Felix 'Filius

$48.00

Dry Riesling 2017 Domaine Weinbach

$65.00Out of stock

Friulano Blend 2015 Borgo Del Tiglio

$88.00

Furmint 2019 Királyudvar

$52.00

Pinot Grigio 2020 Venica

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Mary Taylor

$40.00

Gamay Rosé - Dupeuble

$40.00

Grecanico 2020 Catina Marilina 'Sikele' Orange

$48.00

Grolleau Blend 2020 Marie Thibault Rosé

$68.00

Riesling Blend 2021 Weingut Beurer

$50.00

Tsolikouri 2021 Baia's Wine

$52.00

Zweigelt 2021 Christina

$50.00

Aglianico 2015 Antonio Caggiano

$74.00

Cabernet Franc 2018 Olga Raffault

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Blend 2020 Tournelles - Bottle

$50.00

Gamay 2020 Nicole Chanrion

$58.00

Malbec 2019 Clos la Coutale

$52.00

Montepulciano 2016 Le Terrazze

$64.00

Montepulciano Blend 2020 Montepeloso

$62.00Out of stock

Nebbiolo Blend - Vajra (Bottle)

$50.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir 2018 Domaine Arlaud

$85.00

Pinot Noir 2018 Gunther Steinmetz

$65.00Out of stock

Sangiovese 2020 Caparzo Montalcino

$48.00

Schiava 2021 Abbazia di Novacella - bottle

$48.00

Syrah 2019 Syrocco

$58.00

Tempranillo Blend 2017 CVNE

$44.00

Zero Proof

Flight of Wellness Shots

$12.00

Each of our good for you shots deliver anti-inflammatory ingredients: House ginger, turmeric, beet, and green shots

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Pure Japanese matcha powder, house chai, golden milk (almond milk) Rich in antioxidants

Individual Wellness Shot

$3.50

Fresh house made: ginger, turmeric , beet, and green shot

Turmeric-Ginger Beer

$7.00

turmeric, ginger, citrus, served on draft

Wellness Highballs

$6.00

wellness shots + mineral water

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Tea of the Day (Morroccan Mint)

$4.00

Kombucha (Mountain Oolong)

$4.00

Filled with billions of probiotic rich cultures.

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Golden Milk

$6.00

Homemade golden almond milk infused with dry toasted spices, dates, saffron and turmeric

Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water

$3.50

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shot golden milk

$2.50

Shot almond milk

$1.00

Shot of Oat Milk

$1.00

Sangre Verde

$7.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

San Pelegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Acqua Panna Spring water

$6.00

Hot Drinks

House Chai

$7.00

Asamblea black tea infused with Ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and turmeric. Served with golden milk.

Golden Milk

$6.00

Ginger Honey Lemon Drop Tea

$6.00

Fresh ginger, turmeric, raw honey and lemon juice. Combats digestion

CCCF Digestive Hot Tea

$5.00

Cumin, coriander, fennel seeds and cardamom pods. Aides digestion

Herbal Blend (333)

$5.00

Supports focus and concentration, without added caffeine, aides focus

Jasmine Green

$5.00

Sencha green tea and Moroccan mint. Rich in antioxidants.

Earl Grey

$5.00

Turmeric, dandelion root, burdock, milk thistle. Aids liver health.

English Breakfast

$5.00

Tisane (fresh garden herbs

$5.00

Oat Milk 8oz

$4.50

Espresso Machine

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$3.00

Mesquite Latte

$7.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Herati Saffron

$9.99

Za'atar

$9.99

Wild Mesquite

$9.99

Cured Sumac

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:49 pm, 3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:49 pm, 3:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

LOCALLY SOURCED, GLOBALLY INSPIRED

Location

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

