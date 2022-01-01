Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pharr Aquatic Center 2

review star

No reviews yet

-1000 S. Fir Street

Pharr, TX 78577

Admissions

Weekday Waterpark

$5.00+

Weekend Waterpark

$10.00+

Lap Swimming

$2.00+

Lockers

$3.00

Water Diapers

$1.00

Ice Chest

$5.00

TAAF Swim

$5.00

TAAF Swim meet

$4.00+

New Nat

$5.00+

Concessions

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Gatorade/Powerade

$2.00

Nachos

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Candy

$1.00

Pickle

$1.00

Ice

$2.00

Hot Dog

$1.50

Corn Nuts

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pharr Aquatic Center is a new and beautiful South Texas attraction that is enjoyed by residents of Pharr and surrounding cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

-1000 S. Fir Street, Pharr, TX 78577

