Phase Three Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
We genuinely strive to give you beer that is hand-crafted with quality ingredients, by honest people. We want our beer to be a companion for celebrating life’s ordinary to extraordinary moments. Whether you sit down and have a beer with your friends, or you open a beer to celebrate your first child being born, we want to be with you while you enjoy those experiences.
Location
932 Donata Court, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Gallery