Phase Three Brewing Company

Frog Stack: Pineapple Orange Coconut 4 Pack

$18.99

Over the holidays, as I scooped a second helping of ambrosia salad onto my plate at a family get-together, I thought to myself - this would make a delicious version of Frog Stack! The brew team said 'challenge accepted' and knocked it out of the park! Our fruited gose is back, this time with Pineapple, Orange, Marshmallow and Coconut.