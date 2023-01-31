Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phase Three Brewing Company

932 Donata Court

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

To-Go Beer

DDH Cryptid Haze 4 Pack

DDH Cryptid Haze 4 Pack

$16.99

It’s a double dry-hop creature feature! Some say that Bigfoot, Loch Ness Monster, and Mothman don't exist. For those who want to believe, we've got DDH Cryptid Haze, a 7.7% Double IPA featuring Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin and Mosaic hops. This beer is also for those who don't want to believe.

DDH Linear Gradient 4 Pack

DDH Linear Gradient 4 Pack

$16.99

DDH Linear Gradient is a 7.7% Hazy DIPA Hazy Double IPA loaded with Citra, Motueka and Amarillo. Soft and airy, expect a tropical lime citrus flavor explosion.

Winters Bone 4 Pack

Winters Bone 4 Pack

$10.99

Winter's Bone is a 7% Winter Warmer winter warmer we brewed in collaboration with our friends at Skeleton Key Brewery. Expect a robust, complex and rich malt character with subtle, nutty warming bitterness.

Frog Stack: Pineapple Orange Coconut 4 Pack

Frog Stack: Pineapple Orange Coconut 4 Pack

$18.99

Over the holidays, as I scooped a second helping of ambrosia salad onto my plate at a family get-together, I thought to myself - this would make a delicious version of Frog Stack! The brew team said 'challenge accepted' and knocked it out of the park! Our fruited gose is back, this time with Pineapple, Orange, Marshmallow and Coconut.

DDH Perpetual Sounds 4 Pack

DDH Perpetual Sounds 4 Pack

$16.99Out of stock

DDH Perpetual Sounds is a favorite around the brewery and we are glad to have this 7.7% Double IPA back. A tried and true Pacific Northwest hop combination of Mosaic and Amarillo pull flavors of blueberry, peach and grapefruit.

Black Bouquet 4 Pack

Black Bouquet 4 Pack

$16.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go 8% Hazy DIPA collaboration with BlackStack Brewing out of Minnesota. They're our friends and make great beer, so we figured we'd combine our brain power into a super explosive, fruity double dry hopped potion. This one features two generous helpings of mosaic, talus, idaho-7 and strata hops, which combine to produce notes of guava, berry, and tangerine.

Unused PTO 4 Pack

Unused PTO 4 Pack

$16.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go Unused PTO is a new Double IPA featuring the hop combination of Mosaic, Vic Secret and Strata. Don't let your vacation time go to waste!

Pixel Density 4 Pack

Pixel Density 4 Pack

$15.99

6.5% IPA 4 Pack 16oz Cans All Hand Selected Citra Hopped. Our year round hoppy staple.

Pixel Density Lite 4 Pack

Pixel Density Lite 4 Pack

$10.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go Pixel Density Lite is a riff off of our mainstay takes the ABV down a couple notches to 4.5% without any sacrifice to the flavor.

DDH Crome 4 Pack

DDH Crome 4 Pack

$16.99

8% Hazy DIPA Double IPA featuring a delicious combination of Vic Secret, Motueka, Citra and Mosaic hops. Expect fresh pineapple, mango skin, dandelion and lime in the flavor profile. 16oz 4 Pack Cans

Double Orange Chantilly 4 Pack

Double Orange Chantilly 4 Pack

$17.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go 9% Milkshake DIPA is Loaded with extra creamy vanilla and Orange, this double version of our Chantilly milkshake IPA series will give you those Creamsicle vibes you are looking for.

Symmetrical Design 4 Pack

Symmetrical Design 4 Pack

$12.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go 8% American DIPA born out of a trip to the Yakima Valley this year for hop selection. We had a great time with Yakima Chief Hops and Double R Hop Ranches, and were in love with the fresh Idaho 7 + Pahto hops we selected, which is where this 8% American DIPA collaboration was born

Geographic Reference 4 Pack

Geographic Reference 4 Pack

$12.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go Geographic Reference is a West Coast Pilsner hopped with Citra and Mosaic. This hybrid pulls from the strengths of our hoppy and lager side of expertise. Dry, hoppy, bitter, quenching, delicious, and memorable.

P3 Japanese-Style Rice Lager 4 Pack

P3 Japanese-Style Rice Lager 4 Pack

$10.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go P3 Japanese Rice Lager is a welcome addition to our lager program. Built from a mash of premium pilsner malt with a heavy hand of jasmine rice and spiced with noble hops in the kettle. Incredibly clean with notes of toasted cereal, delicate, but fragrant rice and herbal hops. Low ABV and a zippy, refreshing body for high drinkability.

P3 Pils 4 Pack

P3 Pils 4 Pack

$9.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go 4.7% American Pilsner 4 Packs American-Style pilsner is lightly-hopped to provide great balance to the malt. This beer isn’t hoppy or malty, it’s just simple at its core. Load up your icebox with these crispy boys!

Double Nectar Boysenberry//Black Currant//Blackberry 4 Pack

Double Nectar Boysenberry//Black Currant//Blackberry 4 Pack

$20.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go Blackberry, Boysenberry and Black Currant come together to form a delicious dark fruit version of Double Nectar. Super jammy, with light tartness.

Perception of Depth 4 Pack

Perception of Depth 4 Pack

$10.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go 6.5% Brown Ale Let's shine a light on malt. For Perception of Depth, our new 6.5% Brown Ale, we shift the emphasis away from hops and on to the malt profile of the beer. Delicious, complex, yet accessible - this is for the no-frills crowd with good taste.

Warmest Wishes 4 Pack

Warmest Wishes 4 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

16oz 4 Pack To Go 7.3% Stout This is a beer that we hope to bring back annually, and this year's version highlights why - a perfect blend of roasted malts, milk sugar creaminess and baker's chocolate.

P3 Baltic Porter 4 Pack

P3 Baltic Porter 4 Pack

$13.99

16oz 4 Pack To Go P3 Baltic Porter is a monstrous 10.5% take on a black lager. Super smooth for the elevated ABV, cold-fermented with some roast, a testament to patience, time, and built for the dark days of winter.

Pressed Reserve 2 Pack

Pressed Reserve 2 Pack

$12.99

Pressed - Reserve is a 12% imperial porter with Tugboat Coffee. For this year's batch, we are using Bali Blue Moon from Kintamani Highlands, farmed in the Subak Abian volcanic soil, Bourbon and Typica varieties. The resulting beer is rich, lush, and coffee forward, for a roasty delight of a beer perfect for an icy winter evening.

Imperial Niu 2 Pack

Imperial Niu 2 Pack

$12.99

Imperial Niu is a beefed up version of our year-round porter. This version is rocking a 12% ABV, and has a substantial amount of toasted coconut to go along the chocolatey imperial porter base.

Cozy on Up 6 Pack

Cozy on Up 6 Pack

$10.99

6.5% Coffee Porter

Niu Variety 4 Pack

Niu Variety 4 Pack

$14.99

Mixed 4 pack with Niu, Double Coconut Niu, Chocolate Cinnamon Niu, & Chocolate Vanilla Niu

Niu 4 Pack

Niu 4 Pack

$12.99

A full flavorful Coconut porter at a sessionable 6.5%. Niu (Nee-You) means coconut in Hawaiian. 4 Pack 16oz cans

Lulz: Crisp Apple 6 Pack

Lulz: Crisp Apple 6 Pack

$12.99

12oz 6 Pack to-go 5% Hard Seltzer LULZ Crisp Apple is back! This bright, bubbly, and refreshing real apple hard seltzer is exactly what you need to unwind.

Lulz Smoothie: R&R 4 Pack

Lulz Smoothie: R&R 4 Pack

$16.99

12oz 4 Pack To Go 5% Smoothie Style Hard Seltzer R & R takes this smoothie Hard Seltzer to another tropical place with insane amounts of Pineapple, Coconut, Guava, and Orange added to this Dairy Free Gluten free flavor explosion.

Lulz: Blueberry Lemonade 6 Pack

Lulz: Blueberry Lemonade 6 Pack

$12.99

12oz 6 Pack to-go LULZ Blueberry Lemonade is a fresh, new 5% hard seltzer with lemonade and blueberries! This seasonal seltzer will be with us through the end of the year, and it's got the sweet refreshing flavor of blueberry with a tart, tangy lemonade finish.

Overlaid 4 Pack

Overlaid 4 Pack

$16.99

Overlaid is a hazy Double IPA featuring Citra and Sultana hops. 7.8% with pineapple, pine and bright citrus notes, expect to make lots of people happy with those flavor characteristics.

Baby Clothes

Embroidered Onesie (6 Month)

Embroidered Onesie (6 Month)

$14.00
Embroidered Onesie (12 Month)

Embroidered Onesie (12 Month)

$14.00
Embroidered Onesie (24 Month)

Embroidered Onesie (24 Month)

$14.00
Toddler Camo T-Shirt (3T)

Toddler Camo T-Shirt (3T)

$15.00
Toddler Camo T-Shirt (4T)

Toddler Camo T-Shirt (4T)

$15.00
Toddler Pink T-Shirt (2T)

Toddler Pink T-Shirt (2T)

$15.00
Youth Camo T-Shirt (XS)

Youth Camo T-Shirt (XS)

$15.00
Youth Camo T-Shirt (M)

Youth Camo T-Shirt (M)

$15.00
Youth Camo T-Shirt (L)

Youth Camo T-Shirt (L)

$15.00
Youth Camo T-Shirt (XL)

Youth Camo T-Shirt (XL)

$15.00
Youth Pink T-Shirt (XS)

Youth Pink T-Shirt (XS)

$15.00
Youth Pink T-Shirt (M)

Youth Pink T-Shirt (M)

$15.00
Youth Pink T-Shirt (L)

Youth Pink T-Shirt (L)

$15.00
Youth Pink T-Shirt (XL)

Youth Pink T-Shirt (XL)

$15.00

Hats

P3/Lulz reversible Bucket Hat

P3/Lulz reversible Bucket Hat

$28.00
P3 Twill Black Hat

P3 Twill Black Hat

$22.00
Silver Embroidered Black P3 Snapback

Silver Embroidered Black P3 Snapback

$18.00
Black Pom Beanie

Black Pom Beanie

$18.00
Army Green Waffle Knit Beanie

Army Green Waffle Knit Beanie

$19.00
Black Waffle Knit Beanie

Black Waffle Knit Beanie

$19.00
Rust Waffle Knit Beanie

Rust Waffle Knit Beanie

$19.00

Jackets

Pink Windbreaker (3XL)

Pink Windbreaker (3XL)

$40.00

Pants

Jogger Sweatpants (L)

Jogger Sweatpants (L)

$30.00
Jogger Sweatpants (XL)

Jogger Sweatpants (XL)

$30.00
Jogger Sweatpants (2XL)

Jogger Sweatpants (2XL)

$30.00

Sweaters

Grey Lightweight Zip-Up (XL)

Grey Lightweight Zip-Up (XL)

$30.00
Grey Lightweight Zip-Up (3XL)

Grey Lightweight Zip-Up (3XL)

$30.00
Gold & Grey Logo Pullover Hoodie (S)

Gold & Grey Logo Pullover Hoodie (S)

$32.00
Embroidered Carhartt Quarter Zip (S)

Embroidered Carhartt Quarter Zip (S)

$60.00
Embroidered Carhartt Quarter Zip (M)

Embroidered Carhartt Quarter Zip (M)

$60.00
Black Nike Performance Quarter Zip (S)

Black Nike Performance Quarter Zip (S)

$60.00
Black Nike Performance Quarter Zip (M)

Black Nike Performance Quarter Zip (M)

$60.00
Black Nike Performance Quarter Zip (L)

Black Nike Performance Quarter Zip (L)

$60.00
Black Minimalist Logo Hoodie (S)

Black Minimalist Logo Hoodie (S)

$34.00
Black Minimalist Logo Hoodie (M)

Black Minimalist Logo Hoodie (M)

$34.00
3d Puff Logo Sweater (S)

3d Puff Logo Sweater (S)

$57.00
3d Puff Logo Sweater (M)

3d Puff Logo Sweater (M)

$57.00
3d Puff Logo Sweater (L)

3d Puff Logo Sweater (L)

$57.00
3d Puff Logo Sweater (XL)

3d Puff Logo Sweater (XL)

$57.00
3d Puff Logo Sweater (2XL)

3d Puff Logo Sweater (2XL)

$57.00
3d Puff Logo Sweater (3XL)

3d Puff Logo Sweater (3XL)

$57.00

T-Shirts

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (S)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (S)

$18.00
Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (M)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (M)

$18.00
Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (L)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (L)

$18.00
Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (XL)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (XL)

$18.00
Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (2XL)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (2XL)

$18.00
Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (3XL)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (3XL)

$18.00
Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (4XL)

Tan Wood Grain T-Shirt (4XL)

$18.00
Baseball T-Shirt (S)

Baseball T-Shirt (S)

$25.00
Baseball T-Shirt (M)

Baseball T-Shirt (M)

$25.00
Baseball T-Shirt (L)

Baseball T-Shirt (L)

$25.00
Baseball T-Shirt (XL)

Baseball T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00
Baseball T-Shirt (2XL)

Baseball T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00
Baseball T-Shirt (3XL)

Baseball T-Shirt (3XL)

$25.00
Can T-Shirt (S)

Can T-Shirt (S)

$18.00
Can T-Shirt (M)

Can T-Shirt (M)

$18.00
Can T-Shirt (L)

Can T-Shirt (L)

$18.00
Can T-Shirt (XL)

Can T-Shirt (XL)

$18.00
Can T-Shirt (2XL)

Can T-Shirt (2XL)

$18.00
Can T-Shirt (3XL)

Can T-Shirt (3XL)

$18.00
Can T-Shirt (4XL)

Can T-Shirt (4XL)

$18.00
Bottle T-Shirt (S)

Bottle T-Shirt (S)

$22.00
Bottle T-Shirt (M)

Bottle T-Shirt (M)

$22.00
Bottle T-Shirt (L)

Bottle T-Shirt (L)

$22.00
Bottle T-Shirt (XL)

Bottle T-Shirt (XL)

$22.00
Bottle T-Shirt (2XL)

Bottle T-Shirt (2XL)

$22.00
Bottle T-Shirt (3XL)

Bottle T-Shirt (3XL)

$22.00
Bottle T-Shirt (4XL)

Bottle T-Shirt (4XL)

$22.00
Bushel of Apples T-Shirt (L)

Bushel of Apples T-Shirt (L)

$15.00
Bushel of Apples T-Shirt (2XL)

Bushel of Apples T-Shirt (2XL)

$15.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (S)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (S)

$17.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (M)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (M)

$17.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (L)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (L)

$17.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (XL)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$17.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$17.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (3XL)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (3XL)

$17.00
Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (4XL)

Black P3 Logo T-Shirt (4XL)

$17.00
Lager T-Shirt (S)

Lager T-Shirt (S)

$22.00
Arabesque T-Shirt (S)

Arabesque T-Shirt (S)

$17.00
Arabesque T-Shirt (M)

Arabesque T-Shirt (M)

$17.00
Arabesque T-Shirt (L)

Arabesque T-Shirt (L)

$17.00
Arabesque T-Shirt (XL)

Arabesque T-Shirt (XL)

$17.00
Arabesque T-Shirt (2XL)

Arabesque T-Shirt (2XL)

$17.00
Arabesque T-Shirt (3XL)

Arabesque T-Shirt (3XL)

$17.00
Kawaii T-Shirt (3XL)

Kawaii T-Shirt (3XL)

$16.00
Kawaii T-Shirt (4XL)

Kawaii T-Shirt (4XL)

$16.00
Carhartt Black Long sleeve (S)

Carhartt Black Long sleeve (S)

$37.00
Carhartt Black Long sleeve (M)

Carhartt Black Long sleeve (M)

$37.00
Carhartt Black Long sleeve (XL)

Carhartt Black Long sleeve (XL)

$37.00
Carhartt Black Long sleeve (2XL)

Carhartt Black Long sleeve (2XL)

$37.00
Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (S)

Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (S)

$37.00
Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (M)

Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (M)

$37.00
Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (XL)

Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (XL)

$37.00
Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (2XL)

Carhartt Grey Long sleeve (2XL)

$37.00

Glassware

2nd Anniversary Glass

2nd Anniversary Glass

$3.00
Arabesque Glass

Arabesque Glass

$12.00
Minutiae Stem

Minutiae Stem

$6.00

6.25oz Stemless Tulip Taster

$5.00

8oz Stemmed Glass

$12.00
17oz Lulz Glass

17oz Lulz Glass

$8.00

16 oz WIlli Becher

$7.00

11.25 oz Willi Becher

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz on-premise glasses (distro)

$6.00

Pressed Glass Coffee Mug

$12.00

Wooden Wings Glass

$12.00

16 oz fest glass (tall)

$10.00

Miscellaneous

12oz Tugboat Coffee Bag

12oz Tugboat Coffee Bag

$14.00
Hummingbird French Press

Hummingbird French Press

$30.00
P3 Yopener

P3 Yopener

$27.00
P3 Tin Tacker

P3 Tin Tacker

$26.00
Lulz Callaway Golf Balls (3 Pack)

Lulz Callaway Golf Balls (3 Pack)

$10.00

P3 Wooden Earrings

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

We genuinely strive to give you beer that is hand-crafted with quality ingredients, by honest people. We want our beer to be a companion for celebrating life’s ordinary to extraordinary moments. Whether you sit down and have a beer with your friends, or you open a beer to celebrate your first child being born, we want to be with you while you enjoy those experiences.

Website

Location

932 Donata Court, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Directions

