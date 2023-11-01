Restaurant info

Welcome to our Buddha-inspired banh mi restaurant, where the vibrant flavors of Vietnam meet the philosophy of mindful eating. We believe that food should not only satisfy our taste buds but also nourish our bodies and promote overall well-being. At the heart of our concept is a commitment to using fresh ingredients to create banh mi sandwiches that are not only delicious but also health-conscious. We carefully select ingredients that are bursting with flavor and packed with nutrients, ensuring that every bite is a celebration of both taste and well-being. #EatInPeace