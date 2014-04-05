Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Phat Bites2 2730 Lebanon Pike suite b
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2730 Lebanon Pike suite b, Nashville, TN 37214
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant