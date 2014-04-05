A map showing the location of Phat Bites2 2730 Lebanon Pike suite bView gallery
Phat Bites2 2730 Lebanon Pike suite b

2730 Lebanon Pike suite b

Nashville, TN 37214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sandwiches

BLTremendous

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, with fancy sauce on sourdough

BLTremendous SOLO

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, iceberg lettuce, cheddar, tomato, with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Solo

$10.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Caesar wrap SOLO

$9.00

Caprese SOLO

$9.00

Caprese V.

$12.00

Pesto, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, sunflower seeds, lettuce, tomato, on ciabatta hoagie

Chicken Parm Meal

$14.00

Chicken Parm SOLO

$9.00

Grilled Cheese V.

$10.00

Choice of bread, Choice of cheese

Heroes Everywhere

$12.00

Chicken, goat cheese, cranberry mayo, lettuce, tomato on sourdough

Heroes Everywhere SOLO

$9.00

Hot & Cold Sweats

$13.00

Sliced sirloin, ghost pepper cheese, caramelized onions, bacon mayo, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta hoagie

Hot and cold Sweats SOLO

$10.00

New Reality

$13.00

Sliced Sirloin, swiss cheese, avocado, pesto mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato on a ciabatta hoagie

New Reality SOLO

$10.00

Ninja Bomb

$12.00

Chinese Chicken, granola, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, lettuce, raspberry dressing in a wrap

Ninja Bomb SOLO

$9.00

Phat Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Phat Veggie Wrap SOLO

$9.00

Rueben

$13.00

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, thousand island on sourdough

Rueben SOLO

$10.00

Silencia

$12.00

Chicken, choice of hummus*, Mozzarella, banana peppers, olives, tomato on a ciabatta hoagie

Silencia SOLO

$9.00

Veggie Sandwich V.

$11.50

Choice of hummus*, provolone cheese, banana peppers, olives, cucumber, lettuce, tomato on sourdough

Veggie Sandwich SOLO

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Solo

$7.00

Burgers

4/20

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Nashville Jam, Mixed Greens

4/20 SOLO

$9.00

Black Bean SOLO

$9.00

Black Bean V.

$12.00

Black Bean Patty, Choice of Hummus*, Carrot, Tomato, Lettuce

Pretentious Mullet

$12.00

Bacon, Jalapeño, Chipotle Hummus, Tomato, Lettuce

Pretentious Mullet SOLO

$9.00

Shroom Shroom

$12.00

Swiss, Mushroom, Fancy Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce

Shroom Shroom SOLO

$9.00

Wisconsin Butter

$12.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Fancy Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce

Wisconsin Butter SOLO

$9.00

Phat Entrees

Amigos Tacos Chicken

$11.50

Tacos Steak

$11.50

Choice of 3 Tacos, a Burrito, or a Quesadilla, Choice of Protein*, Black Beans, Rice, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, with a side of Marinated Veggies and Remoulade

Amigos Tacos Tofu

$11.50

Hummus Envy V.

$13.50

Choice of Hummus*, Warm Pita, topped w Pesto, Balsamice, Diced Tomatoes, Olives, Green Peppers, Goat Cheese

Memer's Trashy Noods

$14.00

Choice of Protein*, Sesame Noodles, topped w/Pico, Corn, and Homemade Pesto

Quarantine Mac N' Chz

$14.00

Mac n' Chz topped with Hot/Mild, Chicken, Bacon, Bread Crumbs, and a side of Marinated Veggies

Queen B

$16.00

Sliced Sirloin, Cheesy Mushroom Potatoes, served w/ Chimichurri, and a side of Marinated Veggies

Quesadilla Chicken

$12.00

Quesadilla Steak

$12.00

Quesadilla Tofu

$12.00

The Cure

$14.00

Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Alfredo Pasta topped w/Pesto Chicken

Fish Tacos

$11.50

Taco week fish

$5.00

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Tofu Burrito

$10.00

Salads

Andy's Orbit V.

$13.00

Tofu, Choice of Hummus*, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cashew, Cucumber, Tomato, served on a bed of Mixed Greens, topped w/ Italian Dressing

Julie's Caesar

$13.00

Pesto Chicken, Seared Green Peppers, Tomatoes, served on a bed of Romaine, topped w/ Homemade Caesar Dressing

Ninja Star

$13.00

Chinese Chicken Salad, Granola, Sunflower Seeds, Shredded Carrots ,served on a bed of Iceberg, topped w/ Raspberry Dressing

Universal Love V.

$13.00

Seared Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cucumber, Tomatoes, served on a bed of Mixed Greens, topped w/ Italian Dressing

Breakfast & Brunch

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic on Sourdough

Big Banana

$13.00

Banana Bread French Toast w/ Whole Banana, Fresh Whipped Cream

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Brussel Sprouts, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Spinach, Eggs, Asiago Cheese w/ a side of Remoulade

Breakfast Quesadilla Chicken

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla Steak

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla Bacon

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos Tofu

$11.00

Choice of Protein*, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Egg, Black Beans, Potatoes, Cheddar, Avocado (Available as Quesadilla or Burrito)

Breakfast Tacos Chicken

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos Steak

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos Bacon

$11.00

Granny's Hug

$13.00

Biscuits w/ Eggs, Cheddar, Fried Chicken topped w/ Bacon Gravy

Omelette

$13.00

Served w/ Potatoes and Fruit

Parfait

$8.00

Vanilla Yogurt, Cashews, Fruit, Granola

Phat Daddy

$16.00

Seared Steak, Toast, Jam, Potatoes, Eggs, and Fruit

Scrambled Eggs

$11.00

W/ Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeño, and Toast

Smoking a Phatty

$11.00

A Toasted Bagel topped w/ Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Olives

VooDoo Mama

$13.00

A Biscuit w/ Eggs, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Fried Chicken topped w/ Chorizo Gravy

Chzcake Waffle

$14.00

A Homemade Waffle w/ Fresh Whipped Cream and Berries

Breakfast Burrito Steak

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito Chicken

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito Tofu

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$10.00

Kids Menu

Aladdin

$6.50

Grilled Chz w/ Potato Salad

Chicken Little

$6.50

Mac n Chz w/ Chicken Breast Slices

She-Ra

$6.50

House Salad w/ Chicken and Side of Ranch

Spongebob

$6.50

Burger w/ side of Mac n' Chz

Sides

Broccoli Salad 2 LB

$17.00

Broccoli Salad Half LB

$4.50

Broccoli Salad LB

$8.50

Broccoli Salad Side

$3.50

Chinese Chicken - 2 LB

$17.00

2 lbs

Chinese Chicken - Half LB

$4.50

1/2 lbs

Chinese Chicken - LB

$8.50

1 lbs

Chinese Chicken - Side

$3.50

Side

Chips

$2.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Hummus 1 LB

$8.00

Hummus 1/2 LB

$5.50

Hummus w/ Pita

$4.50

Chipotle, Garlic, Sweeet Chili, Pesto

Loaded Potatoes - Half Lb

$4.00

1/2 lbs

Loaded Potatoes - Lb

$7.00

1 lbs

Loaded Potatoes - Side

$3.50

Side

Long Life Salad - Half Lb

$5.00

1/2 lbs

Long Life Salad - Lb

$8.50

1 lbs

Long Life Salad - Side

$4.00

Side

Mac N' Chz side

$3.50

1 lbs

Marinated Veggies - Half Lb

$4.00

1/2 lbs

Marinated Veggies - Lb

$7.00

1 lbs

Marinated Veggies - Side

$3.00

Side

Pasta Alfredo - Half Lb

$4.00

1/2 lbs

Pasta Alfredo - Lb

$7.00

1 lbs

Pasta Alfredo - Side

$3.00

Side

Sesame Noodles - Half Lb

$4.00

1/2 lbs

Sesame Noodles - Lb

$7.00

1 lbs

Sesame Noodles - Side

$3.00

Side

Skillet Potatoes Side

$3.00

Soup of the Day - Half Lb

$5.00

1/2 lbs

Soup of the Day - Lb

$9.00

1 lbs

Soup of the Day - Side

$3.00

Side

Mac n cheese LB

$7.00

Dessert

Banana Bread

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Rice Krispie

$5.00

Chocolate Rice Krispie

$5.00

Fruit Loop Rice Krispie

$5.00

Coconut Sunflower Rice Krispie

$5.00

Dressings/Extras

2 OZ Ranch

$0.75

4 OZ Ranch

$1.50

2 0Z Raspberry Vin

$0.75

4 OZ Raspberry Vin

$1.50

2 0Z Italian Vin

$0.75

4 OZ Italian Vin

$1.50

2 OZ Caesar

$0.75

4 OZ Caesar

$1.50

Specials

French Dip SOLO

$10.00

French Dip Meal

$13.00

Bbq Plate

$10.00

Tacos Special

$10.00

Fish tacos

$10.00

Crispy Pork Tacos

$10.00

Salsa & Queso Combo

$10.00

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

Brussels

$9.00

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

Veggie Lasagna

$14.00

Classc Beef Lasagna

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Nutrl

$8.00

Well Vodka DBL

$17.00

Tito's DBL

$20.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tattersall

$10.00

Uncle Vals

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$14.00

Tattersall DBL

$20.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

Well Rum

$7.00

El Dorado 3

$10.00

Well Rum DBL

$14.00

El Dorado 3 DBL

$20.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

El Destilador

$9.00

Abre Ojos

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$14.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$18.00

El Destilador DBL

$16.00

Abre Ojos DBL

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

BSB

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Moonshine

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$14.00

BSB DBL

$24.00

Crown Royal DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Jack Honey DBL

$20.00

Jack Fire DBL

$20.00

Bushmills DBL

$20.00

Old Forester DBL

$24.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Viking Blod

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Bailey's DBL

$16.00

Viking Blod DBL

$18.00

Kahlua DBL

$16.00

Amaro

$8.00

Fernet

$12.00

Orange Cream

$10.00

Beer

Craft Can

$7.00

Craft Draft

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

N/A Can

$7.00

Outlaw Lager

$5.00

Phat Beer 16oz

$4.00

Tecate Can

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Wine

Glass Red Wine

$7.00

Glass White Wine

$7.00

Mimosa glass

$8.00

BRUNCH MIMOSA

$6.00

Corkage

$15.00

NA Beverages

Bai

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bubble Tea

$5.00

Can

$2.00

Kombucha

$4.25

Coconut Water

$5.00

Fruit Tea

$3.50

Glass Soda

$3.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

well soda

$2.00

Thai Tea

$5.50

Recess

$3.50

Culturepop

$2.50

Water bottle

$2.00

Coffee Menu

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50

Iced coffee

$4.00

Mocha Pump

$0.50

Caramel Pump

$0.50

Specialty Latte

$5.50

Specialty Iced coffee

$5.50

Happy Hour

Wine 2 for 1

$7.00

Well Liquor 2 for 1

$7.00

Phat beer 2 for 1

$4.00

Craft draft 2 for 1

$7.00

cocktail list

Scuttled Shipreck

$12.00

Winter Dream

$12.00

McGregors Green Tea

$12.00

Phat 75

$14.00

Well LIT

$14.00

Top Shelf LIT

$20.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2730 Lebanon Pike suite b, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
