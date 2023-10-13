Food Menu

Bento

Crispy Chicken Bento

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, housemade lime aioli, rice and sauteed zucchini.

Hawaiian Pork Bento

$11.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pineapple, scallion, kewpie mayo, rice and sauteed zucchini.

Oven-Roasted Chicken Bento (GF)

$11.00

De-boned honey-tomato roasted chicken, rice and sauteed zucchini. Choice of teriyaki or sweet chili sauce.

Orange Chicken Bento

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, housemade zesty orange-peel sauce, scallion, sesame, rice and zucchini.

Korean Beef Bento (Galbi)

$15.00

Korean style grilled marinated short ribs, kimchi, scalion, sesame, rice and sauteed zucchini.

Vegan Bento

$10.00

Avocado, sauteed zucchini, OTA tofu, Gochujang(Korean chili paste), sesame, nori and rice. (Add soft-boiled egg $2)

Larb Poke Tuna Bento (GF)

$13.00

Ahi tuna, sesame, shallot, scallion, crushed roasted brown rice powder, arugula, peppermint, rice and spicy Thai lime vinaigrette.

Gyudon (Japanese Beef Bowl)

$14.00

Thin sliced rib eye beef, ginger, onion, scallion, sesame, pickled ginger and raw quail egg.

Add Utensils

Add Gratuity

$1.00

Desserts

Roti

$7.00

Pan fried indian dough, drizzled with condensed milk.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.75

Brookies

$3.75Out of stock

Matcha Mixed Berry Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Orange Earl Gray Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Lemon cookie with earl grey frosting

$3.75Out of stock

FRESH PRODUCE

AVOCADO (1)

$3.00

LIME (1)

$1.00

ORANGE (1)

$1.00

RED ONION (1)

$1.00

TOMATO (1)

$1.00

YELLOW ONION (1)

$1.00

Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and housemade lime aioli dressing.

Larb Gai Tod

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shallot, scallion, crushed roasted brown rice powder, rice and spicy Thai lime vinaigrette.

Sandwich

Miyagi Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, housemade lime aioli, pub buns & potato chips.

Samurai Sandwich

$12.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, sauteed zucchini, tomato, kewpie mayo, pub buns & potato chips.

Seasonal Specials

Yuki's edible garden

$14.00

Shoyu Poke

$16.00

Sides&Extras

Teriyaki Chicken Dumplings (9)

$7.00

Chicken Dumplings (5)

$3.50

Chicken Karaage Poppers

$7.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Takoyaki (5)

$8.00

Okonomi Fries

$8.00

Side Regular Fries

$4.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$4.00

Rice (white)

$2.00

Rice (Brown)

$2.00

Side of Tomato

$2.00

Side of Pineapple

$2.00

Soft-boiled egg

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Sauce

Side Meat

$6.00

side of fries

$4.00

yelp dumpling (3)

Fresh Flowers

Seasonal fresh flowers

FRESH CUT BOUQUET (EA)

$17.00

Happy Hour

HAPPY HOUR (Food)

HH TERIYAKI CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

$5.00

HH FRIED TOFU

$4.00

HH CHICKEN KARAAGE POPPERS

$5.00

HH TAKOYAKI (4)

$5.00

HH LARB POKE TUNA

$8.00

HH LARB GAI TOD

$7.00

Happy Hour (Drinks)

HH DRAFT Ft. George IPA

$6.00

HH DRAFT APPLE CIDER

$6.00

HH DRAFT Goodlife Lager

$6.00

HH starburst IPA

$7.00

HH BREAKSIDE PILS

$6.00

HH PUB Beer

$2.00

HH Mango Daze Pale

$4.00

HH Fuzztail

$4.00

HH Breakside IPA

$4.00

HH Ninkasi Ginger Mule can

$5.00

HH Blueberry Lemon Sour

$4.00

HH Yuzu IPA can

$5.00

HH Wine House White

$7.00

HH Wine House Red

$7.00

HH Wine Local Red

$11.00

HH Wine Local White

$11.00

HH Well Gin

$4.00

HH Well Vodka

$4.00

HH Well Tequila

$4.00

HH Well Whiskey

$4.00

HH Rosé Can

$8.00

Beer Menu

Canned Beers

Ecliptic Jasmine Lager

$6.00

Breakside IPA

$6.00

Occidental Japanese Lager

$5.00

FUZZTAIL HEFE

$5.00

HARD KOMBUCHA

$6.00

MANGO DAZE PALE ALE

$5.00

NINKASI GINGER MULE

$6.00

PUB Beer

$3.00

Yuzu IPA can

$5.00

Avid Pine/Mango Cider

$5.00

Blueberry\Lem Sour

$6.00

Raspberry Sour

$5.00

HH Ecliptic Jasmine Lager

$5.00

HH Breakside IPA

$5.00

HH FUZZTAIL HEFE

$4.00

HH Hard Kombucha

$5.00

HH Mango Daze

$4.00

HH NINKASI Ginger Mule

$5.00

HH Pub Beer

$2.00

HH Yuzu IPA CAN

$4.00

HH AVID Pine/Mango Cider

$4.00

HH Occidental

$5.00

HH Blue\Lem Sour

$5.00

HH Rasp Sour

$4.00

Bottled Beers

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

House Red GLS

$8.00

Local Red GLS

$12.00

Local Red BTL

$32.00

HH House Red

$7.00

HH Local Red

$11.00

White Wine

House White GLS

$8.00

Local White GLS

$12.00

Local White BTL

$32.00

HH House White

$7.00

HH Local White

$11.00

Rosé

Rosé in can

$9.00

HH Can Rosé

$8.00

Champagne

House Brut

$7.00

HH Brut

$6.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee (12oz)

$3.00

Drip Coffee (16oz)

$3.75

Po'Man's Mocha (12oz)

$4.00

Po'Man's Mocha (16oz)

$5.00

Steven Smith Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Monochrome coffee

$6.00

Chai Tea

$5.00

Housemade fizz

Peach-elderflower

$5.00

Lychee-ginger

$5.00

Blueberry-Lime

$5.00

Honey Limeade

$5.00

Other Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (16oz)

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice (16oz)

$7.00

Coconut water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Lemon Ginger CBD Elixir

$5.00

Grape CBD Elixir

$5.00

Passion Orange CBD Elixir

$5.00

Mexican coke

$3.00

LIQUID DEATH

$2.50

Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

The Viking Brew

$11.00

Siam Mojito

$10.00

House Bloody Mary

$12.00

Unusual Negroni

$10.00

Siberian Monk Whiskey

$10.00

Gumnan Mike's Jasmine Toddy

$10.00

Lychee Sonic

$10.00

Kyoto Fog

$10.00

Pineapple Basil-Rita

$12.00

Portland Summer Garden

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Harukaze

$11.00

Lemon Drop (mono)

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Manhattan (BR)

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini (mono)

$10.00

Whiskey sour

$10.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver (mono)

$8.00

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

White Russian

smoked apple tonic

$12.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

HH Well Vodka

$4.00

Monopolowa

$8.00

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Monopolowa DBL

$16.00

Belvedere DBL

Chopin DBL

Ciroc DBL

Firefly DBL

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

Jeremiah Weed DBL

Ketel One DBL

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

HH Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Aviation

$8.00

Freeland Spirits

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

Bombay Saphire DBL

Gordons DBL

Hendricks DBL

Tanqueray DBL

Aviation DBL

$16.00

Freeland Spirits DBL

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum (silver)

$5.00

Well Rum (silver)

$5.00

HH Rum

$4.00

Sailor's Jerry

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Rum (silver) DBL

$10.00

Well Rum (silver) DBL

$10.00

Sailor's Jerry DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

Captain Morgan DBL

Gosling'S DBL

Meyers DBL

Meyers Silver DBL

Mount Gay DBL

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

HH Well Tequila

$4.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Gold

$11.00

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$22.00

Herradura Gold DBL

$22.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

Cuervo Silver DBL

Don Julio Anejo DBL

Patron Anejo DBL

Patron Café DBL

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

Patron Reposado DBL

Patron Silver DBL

Patron Xo Café DBL

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

HH Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jameson

$9.00

Henessy

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$18.00

Henessy DBL

$22.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$18.00

Bulliet Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

Jim Beam DBL

Knob Creek DBL

$20.00

Makers 46 DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

Wild Turkey DBL

Woodford Reserve DBL

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

Well Scotch DBL

Chivas Regal DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

Dewars 12Yr DBL

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

St Germain

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$19.00

Hoodie

$38.00

Tote Bag

$7.00