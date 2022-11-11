Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phat Guys 725 N Main Suite 105-B

725 N Main Suite 105-B

Taylor, AZ 85939

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef
Chicken
Kids grilled cheese-meal

Sandwiches

Beef

$12.00

Chicken

$12.00

Chips

$1.50

Drink

$1.50

Ultra Phatty Beef

$16.00

Double Beef

Ultra Phatty Chicken

$16.00

Double Chicken

Ultra Phatty Beef and Chicken

$16.00

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Meat Only- Beef

$9.00

Meat Only- Chicken

$9.00

Meal Of The Week

$11.00

Phatty Challenge

$100.00

Coleslaw (side)

$1.50

Wrap-Beef

$12.00

Wrap-Chicken

$12.00

Wrap Ultra-Beef

$16.00

Wrap Ultra-Chicken

$16.00

Wrap Ultra - B&C

$16.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

Burger

$10.00

Au Jus

$0.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Retail Items

Adult Shirt

$20.00

Child Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

Salad Bar

Salad

$9.00

Salad with Beef

$13.00

Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal Beef

$7.00

Kids Meal Chicken

$7.00

Kids grilled cheese-meal

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

725 N Main Suite 105-B, Taylor, AZ 85939

Directions

