Phat Jawns 39 Fort Dix Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Phat Jawns specializes in serving mouthwatering Fat Sandwiches, chicken wings, and a variety of appetizers. Proudly serving the American legion hall Post 294 in Pemberton, Phat Jawns offers a unique menu featuring oversized sandwiches, delectable sides, and a range of sauces to cater to diverse tastes.
Location
39 Fort Dix Rd, Pemberton, NJ 08068
Gallery