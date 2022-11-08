Phat Phat
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving dishes inspired by the culinary scenes across Southeast Asia right in the heart of Schaumburg, Illinois
Location
17 South Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60193
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Schaumburg
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant