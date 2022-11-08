Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phat Phat

17 South Roselle Rd.

Schaumburg, IL 60193

Sheng Jian Bao ( 6 Pcs )
Fr Hk Mee With Chicken
Shanghai Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

Limited Edition

Fuji Apple Bao

Fuji Apple Bao

$8.88Out of stock

Chef Recommendation

Salt and Spicy Eggplant

Salt and Spicy Eggplant

$9.75

Garlic, red chili, tempura, teriyaki

Chocolate Bao ( 3 Pcs )

Chocolate Bao ( 3 Pcs )

$6.00

58% cacao French imported chocolate, butter, milk

Phat Phat Chicken

Phat Phat Chicken

$13.95

Tempura, white sesame, vinegar

Fried Cruller with Beef

Fried Cruller with Beef

$17.50

Broccoli, shiitake, soy, garlic

Singapore Malaysia Specialty

Nyonya Acar

Nyonya Acar

$8.00

Pickle vinegar, peanut, galangal, lemon grass

Seared Turnip

Seared Turnip

$10.50

XO sauce, eggs, bean sprout

Sambal Belacan String Beans

Sambal Belacan String Beans

$12.50

Dried Shrimp, shiitake, fish sauce, lemon

Indonesia Speciality

Rempeyek

Rempeyek

$7.00

Deep fried savoury Indonesian-Javanise cracker

Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

$19.00

Rice,Lemongrass, lime leaves, ginger, coconut

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$11.00

Indonesian fried rice, chicken, egg, chili

Ayam Geprek

Ayam Geprek

$15.00

Rice,Indonesian crispy crushed fried chicken

Soup & Appetizer

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.25

Chicken, Monk fruit chicken stock, green onions

Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.75

Chicken broth, tofu, shiitake

Szechuan Wings

Szechuan Wings

$13.50

Chili bean sauce, shaoxing, scallion

Tofu Tots

Tofu Tots

$9.50

Salted Egg , Tofu

Garlic Chicken Wings

Garlic Chicken Wings

$12.50

Red chili, tempura, green onions

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Green onions, Cilantro,ginger.

Garlic Cucumber

Garlic Cucumber

$5.75

Garlic, Sesame

Soup Dumplings

Shanghai Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

Shanghai Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

$6.00

Pork, vinegar

Orange Chicken Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

Orange Chicken Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

$6.00

Chicken, plum, orange

Sheng Jian Bao ( 6 Pcs )

Sheng Jian Bao ( 6 Pcs )

$7.75

Pork, black sesame, scallions

Beef Stew Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

Beef Stew Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

$7.50

Beef, Ginger, Star Anise, Cinnamon

Lemon Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

Lemon Xiao Long Bao ( 4 Pcs )

$6.00

Chicken, plum, lemon

Dimsum

Siew Mai ( 4 Pcs )

Siew Mai ( 4 Pcs )

$5.75

Mix of chicken, shrimp,shiitake

Har Gao ( 4 Pcs )

Har Gao ( 4 Pcs )

$5.75

Shrimp, sesame, shallot

Cha Siew Pao ( 3 Pcs )

Cha Siew Pao ( 3 Pcs )

$5.75

Steamed BBQ Pork Bun

Gao Zi ( 3 Pcs )

Gao Zi ( 3 Pcs )

$5.75

Pork Dumpling in Sweet Vinegar Sauce

Fong Zhao

Fong Zhao

$5.75

Steamed chicken feet with black bean sauce

Crispy Wonton ( 4 Pcs )

Crispy Wonton ( 4 Pcs )

$6.50

Shrimp, sesame, shallot

Spring Roll ( 4 Pcs )

Spring Roll ( 4 Pcs )

$4.50

Carrots, wood ear mushrooms, sesame oil

Sichuan Wontons ( 8 Pcs )

Sichuan Wontons ( 8 Pcs )

$6.75

Chicken, black vinegar, chili

Chicken Dumplings ( 4 Pcs )

Chicken Dumplings ( 4 Pcs )

$5.50

Steamed / Pan Fried

Vegetable Dumplings ( 4 Pcs )

Vegetable Dumplings ( 4 Pcs )

$5.50

Steamed / Pan Fried

Pork Dumplings ( 4 Pcs )

Pork Dumplings ( 4 Pcs )

$5.50

Steamed / Pan Fried

Share Plates

Beef Claypot with Radish

Beef Claypot with Radish

$17.50

Dark soy , cardamom, ctar anise

Crisp Fish With Egg Floss

Crisp Fish With Egg Floss

$14.75

Fish fillet , egg floss, chili, green onions

Green Bean

Green Bean

$12.50

Ebi,minced beef , soy, sesame oil

Black Pepper Beef

Black Pepper Beef

$22.75

Mixed peppers, onions, dark soy

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$0.75

Complimentary for each share plate item ordered

Dry Chili Chicken

Dry Chili Chicken

$15.00

Thai chili, crispy garlic, red chili

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

Teriyaki, onion, eggs

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.95

Dry chili, peanuts, dark soy

Snow Pea Leaves

$12.50Out of stock

Garlic two-way, ginger

Crispy Shrimp with Szechuan sauce

Crispy Shrimp with Szechuan sauce

$15.25

Chili bean sauce, shaoxing, scallion

Gailan

$10.00Out of stock

Ginger, shaoxing

Hotplate Tofu

Hotplate Tofu

$15.75

Egg tofu, ground pork, shiitake

Seafood Claypot with Tofu

Seafood Claypot with Tofu

$15.75

Fish fillet, Shrimp, calamari, Shiitake

Sweet and Sour Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork

$15.50

Mixed peppers, plum, lemon

Noodles

Fr HK Mee Seafood and X.O. Sauce

Fr HK Mee Seafood and X.O. Sauce

$16.50

Shrimp, Fish fillet , Calamari, Egg, X.O.Sauce

Fr Hk Mee Vegetables

Fr Hk Mee Vegetables

$10.00

Mixed Peppers, cabbage, bean sprout, soy

Fr Hk Mee With Beef

Fr Hk Mee With Beef

$16.25

Mixed peppers, bean sprout, soy, eggs

Fr Hk Mee With Chicken

Fr Hk Mee With Chicken

$11.25

Mixed peppers, bean sprout, soy, eggs

Spicy Kwetiaw W/ Beef

Spicy Kwetiaw W/ Beef

$16.25

Flat rice noodles, special chili sauce, oyster, soy

Stir Fried Kwetiaw W/ Chicken

Stir Fried Kwetiaw W/ Chicken

$12.50

Flat rice noodles, oyster, soy

Stir Fried Kwetiaw W/ Shrimp

Stir Fried Kwetiaw W/ Shrimp

$14.00

Flat rice noodles, oyster, soy

Vegan Stir Fried Kwe Tiaw

Vegan Stir Fried Kwe Tiaw

$11.00
Wonton Noodles Bowl

Wonton Noodles Bowl

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Rice

Su Chao Fan

Su Chao Fan

$9.00

Red rice, snow peas, carrots

Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$10.50

Shrimp, Fish fillet, eggs,green onions

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Minced beef, peas, eggs

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

Shrimp, eggs,green onions

X.O. Chicken Fried Rice

X.O. Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Eggs, onion, ebi, bean sprout

SD Chili Oil 12 oz

$7.00

Dessert

Golden Sesame Balls ( 4 Pcs )

Golden Sesame Balls ( 4 Pcs )

$4.50

Lotus paste, sesame seeds

Mango Sago

Mango Sago

$6.00

Fresh Mango,milk,coconut

Salted Egg Bao ( 3 Pcs )

Salted Egg Bao ( 3 Pcs )

$6.00

Egg yolk with custard bun

Cocktails

Hibiscus Flower

$11.00

Hibiscus Infused Union Mezcal, D.OM. Benedictine, Punt E Mes, Fresh Lemon Juice

East Meets West Old Fashioned

$11.00

Iwai Tradition Japanese Whiskey, Old Forester, Imperial Simple Syrup, Jamaican #1 Bitters

Szechuan Mule

$10.00

Prairie State Organic Cucumber Vodka, Szechuan Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Singapore Sling

$11.00

Prairie State Organic Gin, D.O.M. Benedictine, Heering Cherry Liqueur, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Club Soda

Mango Margaritha

$10.00

Lychee Margaritha

$10.00

Sake

Hakutsuru Saké

$11.00

Maki Sake

$10.00

Beer

Sapporo sm

$7.00

(Japan) 4.9% ABV

Singha

$7.00

(Thailand) 5.0% ABV

Sol

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Sapporo lg

$12.00

Asahi

$7.00Out of stock

Tsing Tao

$7.50Out of stock

Truly Lemon Tea

$6.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

La Grow

$9.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Shirly Temple

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Fentiman's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving dishes inspired by the culinary scenes across Southeast Asia right in the heart of Schaumburg, Illinois

