Thai

phat thai

review star

No reviews yet

343 Main St

Carbondale, CO 81623

Order Again

Popular Items

FRESH SPRING ROLLS WITH TOFU
PHAT THAI WITH SHRIMP & TOFU
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Club Soda

Drinking Vinegars

$3.00

Thai Tea

$3.00

RMS- Blackberry

$3.00

RMS- Birch Beer

$3.00

RMS-Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cran & soda

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kah Fe

$4.00

Thai Tea refill

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Shirley Temple Refill

Roy Rogers

$2.00

SOUPS, SMALL PLATES online

TOM YUM GUNG

$7.00

SOUP OF SHRIMP, GINGER, CHILIES, LEMONGRASS, MUSHROOMS, KAFFIR LIME LEAF

TOM KHA KAI

$8.00

CHICKEN COCONUT SOUP WITH GALANGAL, MUSHROOMS, CHILI JAM

COCONUT PUMPKIN SOUP

$9.00

ROASTED SHALLOTS, LIME, CORIANDER

KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN SLIDERS

$10.00

PICKLED VEG, KEWPIE MAYO

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

NAM PLA, LIME, THAI HERBS

EDAMAME

$4.00

SALTED

EDAMAME XO

$5.00

STEAMED BUNS AKA SALAPAO- PORK

$10.00Out of stock

THAI STYLE STEAMED BUNS WITH SRIRACHA & HOISIN

STEAMED BUNS AKA SALAPAO-MUSHROOM

$10.00Out of stock

THAI STYLE STEAMED BUNS WITH SRIRACHA & HOISIN

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$9.00

MINCED CHICKEN, ROASTED SHALLOT CHILI DRESSING, SESAME

FRESH SPRING ROLLS WITH TOFU

$7.00

MINT & CELLOPHANE NOODLES, HERBS; SWEET CHILI SAUCE (V)

CHICKEN SATE

$9.00

ROASTED PEANUT SAUCE

CRISP SPRING ROLLS WITH CHICKEN

$10.00

CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, ROASTED GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE

SIMPLE SALAD

$8.00

ASIAN GREENS AND HERBS, ROASTED PEANUTS, THAI VINAIGRETTE

SOM TOM LAO

$11.00

SPICY GREEN PAPAYA SALAD: GREEN BEANS, TOMATO, DRIED SHRIMPS, PEANUTS, CHILIES, TAMARIND;

VIETNAMESE SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$11.00

GREEN CABBAGE, MINT, BASIL, CHILIES | NAM PLA, LIME, CRISP SHALLOTS, TOASTED PEANUTS

LARGE PLATES online

MAMA PHAT

$19.00

EGG NOODLES, GROUND PORK, CABBAGE, CORIANDER, NAM PLA, OYSTER; SPROUTS, CRISPY SHALLOT

KIMCHI RAMEN

$18.00

EGG NOODLES, TOFU, EGG, CABBAGE, SHIITAKES, SHALLOTS, GARLIC, SOY; CILANTRO & GREEN ONION

LAKSA WITH SHRIMP

$19.00

RICE NOODLES, LEMONGRASS, GINGER, CHILIES & GARLIC; COCONUT, YELLOW CURRY; ROASTED CASHEWS

PHAT THAI WITH SHRIMP & TOFU

$19.00

THIN RICE NOODLES, PEANUTS, EGG, DRIED SHRIMP & TURNIPS, TAMARIND, SPROUTS & GREEN ONION

PHAT SI IEW

$15.00

WIDE RICE NOODLES, CHINESE BROCCOLI, EGG, SPROUTS; OYSTER AND SOY, CRISPY SHALLOTS

BAHMI GORENG

$14.00

*SPICY* UDON NOODLES, SNOW PEAS, EGG, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, LIME, CHILIES, SOY, CHILE GARLIC SAUCE

FRIED RICE WITH EGG, PINEAPPLE & ASPARAGUS

$14.00

CHILIES, SHALLOT, GARLIC, SOY, OYSTER, SPROUTS, BOK CHOY, GREEN ONION

KAENG KIEW WAN

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* SPICY GREEN CURRY OF CHICKEN, BROCCOLINI, THAI BASIL; COCONUT, BASIL

SPICY JUNGLE CURRY WITH CRISP TOFU

$17.00

*SPICY*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* MARKET VEGETABLES; TAMARI, THAI BASIL

RED DUCK CURRY

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* GAI LAN, KABOCHA, KAFFIR LIME, COCONUT, THAI BASIL

MASSAMAN LAMB CURRY

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* LAMB CURRY WITH CARDAMOM, PEANUTS, GALANGAL, RED CHILIES, LEMONGRASS, SWEET POTATO, COCONUT

PANAENG CURRY

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* STIR FRY OF MARKET VEGETABLES RICE WINE, KAFFIR LIME, ROASTED PEANUTS, TOPPED WITH A SALMON FILET COOKED MEDIUM

NONYA SHRIMP & PINEAPPLE CURRY

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* BOK CHOY, SWEET POTATO, CHERRY TOMATO | SAMBAL BELECAN

WATERFALL BEEF

$19.00

CHILIES, LIME, MINT, STICKY RICE, FRESH ASIAN VEGETABLES

PHAT THAI SALMON BOWL

$19.00

BROWN RICE, MARKET VEGETABLES, SESAME, SOY, GINGER, RICE VINEGAR

SPICY CHICKEN BASIL

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* CHINESE BROCCOLI, THAI CHILIES, THAI BASIL, FRIED EGG BLACK SOY & OYSTER

SPICY DUCK

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* THAI CHILIES, SWEET PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS & GAI LAN, SRIRACHA CHILI SAUCE

CRISP TOFU DUMPLINGS IN COCONUT BROTH

$18.00

MARKET VEGGIES&SPROUTS, YELLOW BEAN & SOY

BEEF & CASHEW STIR FRY

$19.00

*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* SHROOMS, GAI LAN, SHALLOTS, CHILIES OYSTER SAUCE, SOY, LIME, CRISP GARLIC

ANGUS BEEF SHORT RIB “XO”

$21.00

SWEET PEPPERS, SNO PEAS, MUSHROOMS, CRISP GARLIC, COCONUT, CORIANDER

BBQ SLOW ROASTED BERKSHIRE PORK

$20.00

PORK SHOULDER, FIVE SPICE, SWEET SOY HOUSEMADE KIMCHI, EGG FRIED RICE; CRISP SHALLOTS

FRIED CHICKEN…THAI STYLE

$21.00

½ NATURAL CHICKEN, SWEET CHILI, LIME & GARLIC , CHOICE OF 2 SIDES

SIDES online

COCONUT RICE

$3.00

BROWN RICE

$2.00

STICKY RICE

$2.00

JASMINE RICE

$1.50

HOUSEMADE KIMCHI

$4.00

CUCUMBER SLAW

$4.00

ROASTED KABOCHA, YELLOW BEAN, CASHEW

$5.00

NONYA GREEN BEANS, YELLOW CURRY, COCONUT

$7.00

$2.50Out of stock

KIDS online

KIDS RICE

$3.50

LIGHTLY SEASONED JASMINE RICE WITH OPTIONAL ADD INS

KIDS NOODLES

$3.50

LIGHTLY SEASONED UDON NOODLES WITH OPTIONAL ADD INS

DESSERTS online

COCONUT BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

CASHEW BROWNIE

$6.00

SWEET COCONUT RICE

$6.00

COCONUT SORBET

$4.00

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to phat thai. Ours isn't a traditional thai restaurant... We simply try to serve good food and drink. This is our homage, our adoration, and our inspiration – this is our joint in SE Asia – our version anyways.

343 Main St, Carbondale, CO 81623

