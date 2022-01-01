Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town

1,793 Reviews

$$

23119 Colonial Parkway

Katy, TX 77449

Order Again

Popular Items

Siu Mai (3)
Organic Green Beans
Roti Canai

*Phat Bites

Roti Canai

Roti Canai

$5.00

Malaysian favorite, must try, indian flat bread,curry dip

Roti WIth Curry Chicken Dip

Roti WIth Curry Chicken Dip

$7.00

Indian flat bread with boneless curry chicken dip

One Piece Roti Canai-No Sauce

$2.75
Award Winning Kerabu Prawn (6)

Award Winning Kerabu Prawn (6)

$15.00

Cold jumbo prawns, pickled green papaya, mango, peanuts and toasted black sesame, nyonya tangy light spicy sauce

Satay Skewers Chicken (4)

Satay Skewers Chicken (4)

$10.00

Chicken or beef, cucumber, onion, peanut satay sauce-CHARCOAL GRILLED TO ORDER, approx. 15min.

Satay Skewers Beef (4)

Satay Skewers Beef (4)

$10.00
Satay Skewers Half & Half (4)

Satay Skewers Half & Half (4)

$10.00
Salt and Pepper Calamari

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$16.00

13 spice, lightly battered, sriracha, pepper, onion

Softshell Crab Salad

$18.00

Light battered whale softshell crab + bell pepper + red onion + mango + cucumber + crispy peanut + sweet tangy sauce

*Phat Handcrafted Dim Sum

Handcrafted Dim Sum made in house with the best ingredients
Har Gau (3)

Har Gau (3)

$6.00

Crystal prawn dumpling, house-made mustard

Siu Mai (3)

Siu Mai (3)

$6.00

Shrimp and pork dumpling

Shrimp Siu Mai (3)

Shrimp Siu Mai (3)

$7.00

Shrimp dumpling, house-made chili oil

BBQ Pork Buns (2)

BBQ Pork Buns (2)

$5.00

Steamed buns with BBQ pork

Sticky Rice In Lotus Leaf (2)

Sticky Rice In Lotus Leaf (2)

$6.00

Chicken, Shiitake

Phat Dim Sum Platter

Phat Dim Sum Platter

$18.00

Har Gau (2), Siu Mai (2), Shrimp Siu Mai (2), Sticky RIce In Lotus Leaf (1)

*Chicken

Hainanese Chicken

Hainanese Chicken

$18.00

All natural ABF chicken, poached to perfection, sauce flight trio

Malaysian Chicken Curry

Malaysian Chicken Curry

$19.00

ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, potato, turmeric

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$18.00

Fresh mango, bell pepper, onion in light spicy tangy sauce

Sweet Basil Chicken

$18.00

Basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom

Sambal Chicken

$18.00

*Beef

Sizzling Beef Black Pepper

Sizzling Beef Black Pepper

$22.00

Black angus beef, onion, red and green bell, Green onion.

Award Winning Beef Rendang

Award Winning Beef Rendang

$24.00

Beef banana shank, coconut curry, potato

Basil Beef

$22.00

Sweet basil, green and red bell, onion, mushroom

Sambal Beef

$22.00

*Seafood

Chili Prawn

Chili Prawn

$26.00

Jumbo prawns, torch ginger, diced pepper, sweeet and savory tomato and chili based sauce

Mango Prawn

Mango Prawn

$24.00
Ikan Bakar Golden Promfret

Ikan Bakar Golden Promfret

$38.00

Sambal Calamari

$18.00

*Vegetables

Sizzling Tofu

Sizzling Tofu

$19.00

House-made egg tofu, choice of minced chicken and chopped shrimp sauce or vegetable sauce

Kang Kung

Kang Kung

$17.00

Malaysian classic, stir fried water spinach in belacan sauce

Snow Pea Tips

Snow Pea Tips

$17.00

Malaysian classic, stir fried water spinach in belacan sauce

Curry Vegetable Casserole

$16.00

King mushroom, green bean, eggplant, Tofu

Organic Green Beans

$15.00

Choice of Garlic Stir Fried or Belachan sauce

Ipoh Bean Sprouts

$9.00

Yu Choy

$14.00

*Stir Fried Noodle

Malay Hor Fun

$16.00

Flat noodles,belacan, chicken, tomato, yu choy, tofu, bean sprouts, egg , onion, dry shrimp

CK Teow

CK Teow

$17.00

Flat noodle, shrimp, calamari, sriracha, chinese sausage, bean sprouts, egg, chives in smoky soy sauce

Mee Goreng

Mee Goreng

$16.00

Egg noodle, chicken, shrimp, tomato, onion, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, yu choy, peanuts

Beef Hor Fun

$16.00

Black Angus beef. Flat noodles, soy sauce, onion, bean sprout

Hokkien Mee

Hokkien Mee

$15.00

Thick egg noodle, chicken, shrimp, calamari, yu choy, dark soy

Curry Noodle Soup

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$16.00

Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Jumbo prawns, chicken, bean sprouts, tofu

Curry Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.00

Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Boneless curry chicken, bean sprouts, tofu

Curry Vegetable Noodle Soup

$15.00

Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, tofu, mushroom, yuchoy, tomato, bean sprouts

*Rice

Malaysian Fried Rice

Malaysian Fried Rice

$17.00

ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, belacan, yuchoy, tomato, and topped with fried egg,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

ABF chicken, beef,shrimp,raisin, fresh pineapple,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Sweet Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, mushroom, fresh basil, fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Cantonese Fried Rice

$14.00

ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, lettuce, spring onion, fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Nasi Lemak

Nasi Lemak

$13.00

Coconut fragrant rice, curry chicken, ikan bilis, fried egg, sambal, peanuts,cucumber

Side Order

Coconut Rice

$3.50+

Small Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Large Steamed Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Small Chicken Rice

$3.50

Large Chicken Rice

$6.00

Sambal Belacan 16oz

$14.00

Sambal Belacan 8oz

$8.00

Sambal Belacan 4oz

$5.00

Dessert

Pandan Ice Cream

$7.00

Toasted coconut, milk, sugar, curry

Durian Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Malaysian Durian, milk, sugar

Ube Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Ube (purple yam), milk, sugar

To Go Utensil-Please note that utensils will not be packed with your order unless specified. 2 per entree maximum.

Specify the number of utensil sets your party needs for the meal. *Please note that utensils will not be packed with your order unless specified.

Utensils

*Beverages

Malay Iced MIlk Tea

$5.00

Cold version of the malaysian classsic, imported tea leaves, condensed milk

YELO Lemon Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke De Mexico (500ml)

$4.00

Made with cane sugar

DR. Pepper

$3.00

Made with cane sugar

IBC Cream Soda

$3.00

Made with cane sugar

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Jasmine Hot Tea/Pot

$4.00

From the high mountain Fujian

TURMERIC DEFENSE

TURMERIC DEFENSE

$6.00

Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Carrots and Turmeric

POMEGRANATE ELDERBERRY

POMEGRANATE ELDERBERRY

$6.00

Pomegranates, Blackberries and Elderberry

PINK GUAVA CAMU CAMU

PINK GUAVA CAMU CAMU

$6.00Out of stock

Guava, organic orange, pineapple, grapefruit and camu camu

PASSION DRAGON

$6.00

Passion fruit + dragon fruit + Maca root + Pineapple + Pear

Prickly Pear & Melon

$6.00

Pineapple ginger

$6.00Out of stock

Party Tray ( Half Tray Serve 8-10 People, Full Tray serve 16-20 People )

Roti Canai - Party Tray

Roti Canai - Party Tray

$35.00+

Malaysian favorite, must try, indian flat bread,curry dip

Roti W/ Curry Chicken Dip - Party Tray

$60.00+
Satay Skewers - Party Tray

Satay Skewers - Party Tray

$40.00+

Chicken or beef, cucumber, onion, peanut satay sauce-CHARCOAL GRILLED TO ORDER, approx. 15min.

Salt And Pepper Calamari -Party Tray

Salt And Pepper Calamari -Party Tray

$60.00+

13 spice, lightly battered, siricha, pepper, onion

Hainanese Chicken- Party Tray

Hainanese Chicken- Party Tray

$75.00+

All natural ABF chicken, Poached to perfection, sauce flight trio

Malaysian Chicken Curry- Party Tray

Malaysian Chicken Curry- Party Tray

$80.00+

ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, poato,turmeric

Mango Chicken- Party Tray

Mango Chicken- Party Tray

$70.00+

Fresh mango, bell pepper, onion in light spicy tangy sauce

Sweet Basil Chicken- Party Tray

$70.00+

Basil, onion, bell pepper, mushroom

Sambal Chicken- Party Tray

$70.00+
Sizzling Beef Black Pepper- Party Tray

Sizzling Beef Black Pepper- Party Tray

$80.00+

Black angus beef, onion, red and green bell, Green onion.

Award Winning Beef Rendang- Party Tray

Award Winning Beef Rendang- Party Tray

$95.00+

Beef banana shank, coconut curry, potato

Basil Beef- Party Tray

$75.00+

Sweet basil, green and red bell, onion, mushroom

Sambal Beef- Party Tray

$75.00+
Sizzling Tofu- Party Tray

Sizzling Tofu- Party Tray

$80.00+

IN-HOUSE EGG TOFU Choice of minced chicken and chopped shrimp sauce or vegetables sauce

Curry Vegetable Casserole- Party Tray

$75.00+

King mushroom, Oyster mushroom, shiitake mushroom, green bean, eggplant, Tofu in Malaysian coconut curry

Snow Pea Tips- Party Tray

$75.00+

Choice of Garlic Stir Fried or Belacan sauce

Organic Green Beans- Party Tray

$70.00+

Choice of Garlic Stir Fried or Belacan sauce

Malay Hor Fun- Party Tray

$65.00+

Flat noodles,belacan, chicken, tomato, yu choy, tofu, bean sprouts, egg , onion, dry shrimp

CK Teow - Party Tray

CK Teow - Party Tray

$65.00+

Flat noodle, shrimp, calamari, sriracha, chinese sausage, bean sprouts, egg, chives in smoky soy sauce

Mee Goreng- Party Tray

Mee Goreng- Party Tray

$65.00+

Egg noodle, chicken, shrimp, tomato, onion, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, yu choy, peanuts

Beef Hor Fun- Party Tray

$70.00+

Black Angus beef. Flat noodles, soy sauce, onion, bean sprout

Prawn Flat Noodle- Party Tray

$85.00+

Flat noodles with jumbo shrimp & scrambled egg sauce

Malaysian Fried Rice- Party Tray

Malaysian Fried Rice- Party Tray

$75.00+

ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, belacan, yuchoy, tomato, and topped with fried egg,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Pineapple Fried Rice- Party Tray

$60.00+

ABF chicken, beef,shrimp,raisin, fresh pineapple,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Sweet Basil Fried Rice- Party Tray

$60.00+

ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, mushroom, fresh basil, fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Cantonese Fried Rice- Party Tray

$60.00+

ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, lettuce, spring onion, fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg

Merchandise Section

PHAT Hat

PHAT Hat

$30.00
PHAT "WTF" Shirt

PHAT "WTF" Shirt

$30.00

Wow Tasty Food Shirt

PHAT "Kidnap" Shirt

PHAT "Kidnap" Shirt

$30.00

PHAT PEOPLE ARE HARDER TO KIDNAP

PHAT Cup

PHAT Cup

$20.00

*Bottle Beer

Singha

$6.00

Thailand, 5%, 40 IBU

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$7.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

*Sake

Hana Fuji Apple

$16.00

Hana Lychee

$16.00

Hana White Peach

$16.00

Hana Pineapple

$16.00

*Champagne & Sparkling

Prima Perla Prosecco

$38.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Order online @ phateatery.com

Website

Location

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy, TX 77449

Directions

Phat Eatery image
Banner pic
Phat Eatery image
Main pic

