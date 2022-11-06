Phat Belly Deli and Bakery
102 Marrows Road
Newark, DE 19713
Early Morning Breakfast
2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Choose Bagel or Roll. Add American or Provolone Cheese and add your choice of Scrapple, Ham, Bacon, or Sausage.
Steak and Egg Sandwich
Egg White Breakfast Sandwich
Dress up your breakfast with: Bagel & Butter or with Cream Cheese, Donut, Muffin, Choice of Scrapple, Ham, Bacon, or Sausage. Don't forget our outstanding Breakfast Potatoes.
Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Wrap is served on a large tortilla wrap with scrambled eggs, choice of breakfast meat, and choice of cheese.
Hashbrowns
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with Butter
Kaiser Roll with Butter
Bakery Muffin
Crumb Cake
Donut Single
Breakfast Pastries
Beverages
Signature Subs and Sandwiches
Robert DiNero Lg Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham it up with this supersonic star sub. Built with Deli Deluxe Ham and rounded out with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, or Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. 12", Sub Roll.
Pauly Walnuts Lg Bl. Forest Turkey Sub
New York's Pauly Walnuts knows deli. We serve the best in town. Hickory Smoked, Black Forest Turkey takes the starring role in this sub. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. You have a winner. 12" Sub Roll.
Hank Voit Lg Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub
Like this tough guy actor, our London Broil Roast Beef Sub is no slouch. A hefty portion of this flavorful Beef stands up to our favorite cheddar cheese. You'll be back for this one again and again. 12" Sub roll.
Tony Soprano Lg Prosciutto, Cappa, Pepperoni, Genoa & Provolone Sub
Our Serious Sub! Prosciutto, "GabaGool", Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, and Provolone Cheese. 12" Sub roll.
Lady Gaga Hot CB & Past w/ Honey Mustard on Rye
A New York Superstar. Hot Corned Beef and Pastrami Sandwich served with Honey Mustard on Jewish Style Rye Bread
Martin Sheen Hot CB w/ Honey Must on Rye
This NY original is a true star. Our Hot Corned Beef, flash steamed and piled high, served with honey mustard on Jewish Style Rye Bread.
Bugsy Seigel Hot Pastrami w/ Honey Must on Rye
Our Hot Pastrami is packed with NY Deli flavor. Coated with Spices and slow smoked, This Pastrami served with honey mustard will wake up your taste buds like nothing else. Served on Jewish Style Rye Bread.
J-Lo OG Turkey & Past w/ Honey Must on Rye
This Roasted Turkey and Pastrami Sandwich lives up to it's name. A handful of a sandwich served with honey mustard on Jewish Style Rye Bread.
Al Pacino Lg Cappa, Sopressata, Genoa & Mozz Sub
An awesome performer. Hot Capicola, Sopressata, Genoa Salami and Mozzarella Cheese. 12" Sub roll
Sylvester Stallone Lg Ham, Bl Forest Turk & Colby Sub
A box office hit. Deluxe Deli Ham combined with Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey and Colby Cheese. 12" Sub Roll.
Christina Aguilera Lg Amer, Ched, Swiss & Prov Cheese Sub
A unique approach. Our cheesiest sandwich combines American Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone Cheese served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. 12" Sub roll,
Mike Tyson Lg Roast Beef, Bl Forest Turk & Colby Ranch Dr Sub
A powerhouse star slugger. London Broil Roast Beef and Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey with Colby Cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. 12" Sub roll.
Combo Platters
Deluxe Hamburger
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Your choice of American Cheese or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle..
NY Style Reuben: CB, Past or Turkey
Served on Rye Bread, Choose Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey. Served with Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese. Grilled to perfection and served up with pickle.
Chicken Breast Cutlet, Grilled or Breaded
Choose Grilled or Breaded and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Chicken Breast Parmesan, Grilled or Breaded
Italian Style Smothered in our Red Gravy and Melted Cheese.
Tuna Salad
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Chicken Salad
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Liverwurst
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Deluxe Deli Ham
Add American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Roast Turkey
Add American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Roast Beef
Add American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
BLT
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.
Club Sandwich
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Or Roast Beef and Served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle.
Grilled Cheese
Made the traditional way. American Cheese on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread, grilled to crunchy, melty goodness.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Our yummy Grilled Cheese Sandwich with sliced ripe tomato added.
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Our yummy Grilled Cheese Sandwich made better with Bacon.
Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato
The ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich with ripe tomato slices and crisp bacon.
Cold Subs & Sandwiches
American Sub Large
12" Sub Roll. Ham, Cooked Salami, Pepper Ham and American Cheese.
American Sub Small
Italian Sub Large
12" Sub Roll. Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone Cheese.
Italian Sub Small
Cheese Sub Large
12" Sub Roll. American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese.
Cheese Sub Small
Tuna Salad Sub Large
12" Sub Roll. Our Premium Tuna Salad (Cheese upon request).
Tuna Salad Sub Small
Chicken Salad Sub Large
12" Sub Roll. Our Signature Chicken Salad (Cheese upon request).
Chicken Salad Sub Small
BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Mayo served on White, Wheat or Rye Bread or Toast
Club Sandwich, Turkey, Roast Beef or Ham
This Classic Triple Decker Club Sandwich boasts three slices of bread, Turkey, Ham or Roast Beef, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Choose White, Wheat or Rye, Bread or Toast.
Hot Steaks & Subs
Cheese Steak Large
12" Sub Roll. No matter where Cheese Steaks became famous, Our Cheese Steaks are second to none! Choose Provolone or Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Steak Small
Pizza Cheese Steak Large
12" Sub Roll. Our delicious Cheese Steak smothered in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Pizza Cheese Steak Small
Chicken Cheese Steak Large
12" Sub Roll. Just like our awesome Cheese Steak only made with Chicken.
Chicken Cheese Steak Small
Chicken Cheese Steak Pizzaiola Large
12" Sub Roll. Our Chicken Cheese Steak topped with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak Pizzaiola Small
Chicken Cutlet, Grilled or Breaded Large
12" Sub Roll. We do these Grilled or Hand Breaded, your choice. Tender, Juicy and Scrumptious.
Chicken Cutlet, Grilled or Breaded Small
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Large
12" Sub Roll. Choose either our Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet, dressed out with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Small
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Large
12" Sub Roll. Our Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet Coated with Spicy Buffalo Sauce and topped off with Lettuce, Tomato and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing .
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Small
Meatballs Large
12" Sub Roll. Our Meatballs are freshly made, oven browned and finished in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from). It's hard to beat Nona's. But, we come close.
Meatballs Small
Meatballs Parmesan Large
12" Sub Roll. Our freshly made Meatball Sub, smothered in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and finished with melted Mozzarella cheese.
Meatballs Parmesan Small
Italian Style Sausage Large
12" Sub Roll. Delicious Italian Style Sweet Sausage Sub. Always a Deli Favorite.
Italian Style Sausage Small
Italian Style Sausage Parmesan Large
12" Sub Roll. Our Flavorful Italian Style Sausage Sub, smothered in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and finished with melted Mozzarella cheese.
Italian Style Sausage Parmesan Small
Sausage, Peppers & Onions, Natural Juices Large
12" Sub Roll. The finest Italian Style Sweet Sausage combined with sliced Bell Peppers and Onions. Slow cooked in Natural Juices. Simply delicious.
Sausage, Peppers & Onions, Natural Juices Small
Sandwich Extras
Pepperoni or Bacon
Extra American Cheese
Extra Swiss Cheese
Extra Provolone Cheese
Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Extra Cheddar Cheese
Sharp Provolone Cheese
No Cheese
Sweet Peppers
Hot Peppers
Green Peppers Raw
Red peppers Raw
Onions Raw
Onions Sauteed
Peppers and Onions Sauteed
Lettuce
Tomatoes
It's A Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Our juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion. Large Tortilla Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Our grilled chicken breast coated in our signature buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing. Large Tortilla Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Our London Broil Roast Beef with lettuce, tomato and onion. Large Tortilla Wrap
Roast Turkey Wrap
Roast Turkey with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
Deluxe Ham Wrap
Our Deli Deluxe Ham with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna Salad served with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our delicious Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
On The Side
Waffle Fries
Cheese Fries
Our Waffle Fries topped with melted American cheese.
Pizza Fries
Waffle Fries topped with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Fried Mozzarella
Golden fried and served with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from).
Onion Rings
These steakhouse quality onion rings are the real deal.
Jalapeno Pepper Poppers
Served with cool ranch dressing.
Pasta Salad
This flavorful vinegar based Pasta Salad will keep you coming back for more.
Potato Salad
Always delicious.
Cole Slaw
A creamy shredded style slaw.
Macaroni Salad
Traditional deli style mayonnaise based salad.
Tomato Pie
Deli Meats & Cheeses
1lb Deluxe Deli
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Deluxe Deli Ham
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Roast Beef London Broil
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Roast Beef London Broil
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb NY Style Corned Beef
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb NY Style Corned Beef
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb. Pastrami
1/2lb. Pastrami
1lb Oven Gold Turkey
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Oven Gold Turkey
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Liverwurst
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Liverwurst
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Bologna
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Bologna
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Mortadella
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Mortadella
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Proscuitto
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Proscuitto
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Genoa Salami
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Genoa Salami
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Sandwich Pepperoni
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Sandwich Pepperoni
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Sopressata
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Sopressata
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Hot Capocollo
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Hot Capocollo
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Sweet Capocollo
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Sweet Capocollo
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb White American Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb White American Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Yellow American Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Yellow American Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Swiss Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Swiss Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Mozzarella Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Mozzarella Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Provolone Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Provolone Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Vermont White Cheddar Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Vermont White Cheddar Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1lb Colby Jack Cheese
Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
1/2lb Colby Jack Cheese
Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head
Beverages and Dairy
Espresso Shot
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Espresso Double Shot
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Cappuccino
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Cafe' Americano
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Flat White
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Caffe' Latte
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Macchiato
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Cafe' Mocha
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Extra Shot Of Espresso - Additional
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Coffee Brewed
Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee
Premium Hot Chocolate
Cold Brew Coffee
Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee
Iced Coffee
Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee
Iced Decaf
Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee
Iced Espresso
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Iced Flat White
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Iced Caffe' Latte
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Iced Macchiato
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Iced Cafe' Mocha
Featuring Lavazza Espresso
Tea Hot
Iced Tea by Bucks County Coffee
Bucks County Coffee Retail Bags`
Juice
Beverages from Our Cooler
Tropicana
Milk Pint
Chocolate Milk Pint
Beverages from Our Cooler
Milk Quart
Milk Gallon
Half & Half Quart
Nesquik Chocolate
Nesquik Strawberry
Beverages from Our Cooler
Bottled Water 16oz
Beverages from Our Cooler
Butter 16oz
Beverages from Our Cooler
Power Ade
Coke
Coke Diet
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper Diet
Sprite
Gold Peak Tea
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink
Seagram's Ginger Ale
Bakery Lineup
Apple Fritters
Bagels Each
Bagels Half Dozen
Bagels Dozen
Black & White Cookies Each
Individually Wrapped
Bundt Cakes Mini Lemon or Chocolate Each Limited Time Only
Individually Wrapped
Cannoli
Cinnamon Rolls
Croissant Chocolate
Croissant Plain
Crumb Cake Each
Donuts Each
Donuts Half Dozen
Donuts Dozen
Donut Holes 4
Donut Holes Cup
Muffins Each
Turnover Apple
Turnover Blueberry
Turnover Cherry
Parfait Cups
Pies Holiday
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Bringing The NY Style Deli, Bakery and Full-Service Cafe experience to Newark, DE
102 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713
