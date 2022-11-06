A map showing the location of Phat Belly Deli and BakeryView gallery

Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

102 Marrows Road

Newark, DE 19713

Early Morning Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Choose Bagel or Roll. Add American or Provolone Cheese and add your choice of Scrapple, Ham, Bacon, or Sausage.

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Egg White Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Dress up your breakfast with: Bagel & Butter or with Cream Cheese, Donut, Muffin, Choice of Scrapple, Ham, Bacon, or Sausage. Don't forget our outstanding Breakfast Potatoes.

Breakfast Wrap

$8.99

Breakfast Wrap is served on a large tortilla wrap with scrambled eggs, choice of breakfast meat, and choice of cheese.

Hashbrowns

$0.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.49

Bagel with Butter

$1.99

Kaiser Roll with Butter

$1.99

Bakery Muffin

$2.29

Crumb Cake

$2.49

Donut Single

$1.59

Breakfast Pastries

Donuts

$1.69

Mini Bundt Cake Red Velvet

$2.49

Mini Bundt Cake Lemon

$2.29

Mini Bundt Cake Chocolate

$2.29

Crumb Cake

$2.49

Muffins

$2.29

Turnovers

$149.00

Croissant Plain

$1.99

Croissant Chocolate

$2.49

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.49

Apple Fritters

$2.99

Beverages

Juice

$1.99

Tropicana

$2.29

Water

$1.29

Milk

$1.49

Milk Chocolate

$1.49

Nesquik Chocolate

$1.99

Nesquik Strawberry

$1.99

Brewed Coffee

$2.25

Tea Hot

$2.45

Espresso Shot

$2.25

Double Espresso

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.45

Latte

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.45

Cafe Mocha

$425.00

Signature Subs and Sandwiches

Robert DiNero Lg Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham it up with this supersonic star sub. Built with Deli Deluxe Ham and rounded out with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, or Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. 12", Sub Roll.

Pauly Walnuts Lg Bl. Forest Turkey Sub

$10.99

New York's Pauly Walnuts knows deli. We serve the best in town. Hickory Smoked, Black Forest Turkey takes the starring role in this sub. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. You have a winner. 12" Sub Roll.

Hank Voit Lg Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub

$10.99

Like this tough guy actor, our London Broil Roast Beef Sub is no slouch. A hefty portion of this flavorful Beef stands up to our favorite cheddar cheese. You'll be back for this one again and again. 12" Sub roll.

Tony Soprano Lg Prosciutto, Cappa, Pepperoni, Genoa & Provolone Sub

$11.99

Our Serious Sub! Prosciutto, "GabaGool", Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, and Provolone Cheese. 12" Sub roll.

Lady Gaga Hot CB & Past w/ Honey Mustard on Rye

$11.99

A New York Superstar. Hot Corned Beef and Pastrami Sandwich served with Honey Mustard on Jewish Style Rye Bread

Martin Sheen Hot CB w/ Honey Must on Rye

$10.99

This NY original is a true star. Our Hot Corned Beef, flash steamed and piled high, served with honey mustard on Jewish Style Rye Bread.

Bugsy Seigel Hot Pastrami w/ Honey Must on Rye

$10.99

Our Hot Pastrami is packed with NY Deli flavor. Coated with Spices and slow smoked, This Pastrami served with honey mustard will wake up your taste buds like nothing else. Served on Jewish Style Rye Bread.

J-Lo OG Turkey & Past w/ Honey Must on Rye

$11.99

This Roasted Turkey and Pastrami Sandwich lives up to it's name. A handful of a sandwich served with honey mustard on Jewish Style Rye Bread.

Al Pacino Lg Cappa, Sopressata, Genoa & Mozz Sub

$11.99

An awesome performer. Hot Capicola, Sopressata, Genoa Salami and Mozzarella Cheese. 12" Sub roll

Sylvester Stallone Lg Ham, Bl Forest Turk & Colby Sub

$10.99

A box office hit. Deluxe Deli Ham combined with Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey and Colby Cheese. 12" Sub Roll.

Christina Aguilera Lg Amer, Ched, Swiss & Prov Cheese Sub

$9.99

A unique approach. Our cheesiest sandwich combines American Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone Cheese served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. 12" Sub roll,

Mike Tyson Lg Roast Beef, Bl Forest Turk & Colby Ranch Dr Sub

$11.99

A powerhouse star slugger. London Broil Roast Beef and Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey with Colby Cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. 12" Sub roll.

Combo Platters

Deluxe Hamburger

$8.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.99

Your choice of American Cheese or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle..

NY Style Reuben: CB, Past or Turkey

$12.99

Served on Rye Bread, Choose Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey. Served with Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese. Grilled to perfection and served up with pickle.

Chicken Breast Cutlet, Grilled or Breaded

$8.99

Choose Grilled or Breaded and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Chicken Breast Parmesan, Grilled or Breaded

$9.99

Italian Style Smothered in our Red Gravy and Melted Cheese.

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Liverwurst

$7.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Deluxe Deli Ham

$9.49

Add American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Roast Turkey

$10.99

Add American, Swiss or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Roast Beef

$10.99

Add American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

BLT

$8.49

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle.

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Choice of Turkey, Ham, Or Roast Beef and Served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Made the traditional way. American Cheese on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread, grilled to crunchy, melty goodness.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$7.99

Our yummy Grilled Cheese Sandwich with sliced ripe tomato added.

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$8.49

Our yummy Grilled Cheese Sandwich made better with Bacon.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

$8.99

The ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich with ripe tomato slices and crisp bacon.

Cold Subs & Sandwiches

American Sub Large

$8.49

12" Sub Roll. Ham, Cooked Salami, Pepper Ham and American Cheese.

American Sub Small

$6.99

Italian Sub Large

$8.99

12" Sub Roll. Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone Cheese.

Italian Sub Small

$6.99

Cheese Sub Large

$6.99

12" Sub Roll. American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese.

Cheese Sub Small

$5.49

Tuna Salad Sub Large

$8.99

12" Sub Roll. Our Premium Tuna Salad (Cheese upon request).

Tuna Salad Sub Small

$6.99

Chicken Salad Sub Large

$9.29

12" Sub Roll. Our Signature Chicken Salad (Cheese upon request).

Chicken Salad Sub Small

$7.49

BLT

$6.49

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Mayo served on White, Wheat or Rye Bread or Toast

Club Sandwich, Turkey, Roast Beef or Ham

$8.99

This Classic Triple Decker Club Sandwich boasts three slices of bread, Turkey, Ham or Roast Beef, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Choose White, Wheat or Rye, Bread or Toast.

Hot Steaks & Subs

Cheese Steak Large

$11.99

12" Sub Roll. No matter where Cheese Steaks became famous, Our Cheese Steaks are second to none! Choose Provolone or Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Steak Small

$9.49

Pizza Cheese Steak Large

$12.99

12" Sub Roll. Our delicious Cheese Steak smothered in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Pizza Cheese Steak Small

$10.49

Chicken Cheese Steak Large

$9.99

12" Sub Roll. Just like our awesome Cheese Steak only made with Chicken.

Chicken Cheese Steak Small

$7.49

Chicken Cheese Steak Pizzaiola Large

$10.99

12" Sub Roll. Our Chicken Cheese Steak topped with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak Pizzaiola Small

$7.49

Chicken Cutlet, Grilled or Breaded Large

$10.49

12" Sub Roll. We do these Grilled or Hand Breaded, your choice. Tender, Juicy and Scrumptious.

Chicken Cutlet, Grilled or Breaded Small

$8.29

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Large

$11.49

12" Sub Roll. Choose either our Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet, dressed out with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Small

$9.29

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Large

$10.99

12" Sub Roll. Our Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet Coated with Spicy Buffalo Sauce and topped off with Lettuce, Tomato and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing .

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Small

$8.49

Meatballs Large

$10.49

12" Sub Roll. Our Meatballs are freshly made, oven browned and finished in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from). It's hard to beat Nona's. But, we come close.

Meatballs Small

$8.29

Meatballs Parmesan Large

$11.49

12" Sub Roll. Our freshly made Meatball Sub, smothered in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and finished with melted Mozzarella cheese.

Meatballs Parmesan Small

$9.29

Italian Style Sausage Large

$9.99

12" Sub Roll. Delicious Italian Style Sweet Sausage Sub. Always a Deli Favorite.

Italian Style Sausage Small

$7.49

Italian Style Sausage Parmesan Large

$10.99

12" Sub Roll. Our Flavorful Italian Style Sausage Sub, smothered in our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and finished with melted Mozzarella cheese.

Italian Style Sausage Parmesan Small

$8.49

Sausage, Peppers & Onions, Natural Juices Large

$10.99

12" Sub Roll. The finest Italian Style Sweet Sausage combined with sliced Bell Peppers and Onions. Slow cooked in Natural Juices. Simply delicious.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions, Natural Juices Small

$8.49

Sandwich Extras

Pepperoni or Bacon

$2.00

Extra American Cheese

$0.75

Extra Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Extra Provolone Cheese

$0.75

Extra Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Sharp Provolone Cheese

$1.25

No Cheese

Sweet Peppers

Hot Peppers

Green Peppers Raw

Red peppers Raw

Onions Raw

Onions Sauteed

Peppers and Onions Sauteed

Lettuce

Tomatoes

It's A Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Our juicy grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion. Large Tortilla Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Our grilled chicken breast coated in our signature buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing. Large Tortilla Wrap

Roast Beef Wrap

$11.99

Our London Broil Roast Beef with lettuce, tomato and onion. Large Tortilla Wrap

Roast Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Roast Turkey with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap

Deluxe Ham Wrap

$10.49

Our Deli Deluxe Ham with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Tuna Salad served with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.49

Our delicious Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap

On The Side

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Our Waffle Fries topped with melted American cheese.

Pizza Fries

$7.49

Waffle Fries topped with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from) and melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Fried Mozzarella

$6.99

Golden fried and served with our Red Gravy (or Sauce depending where you're from).

Onion Rings

$5.99

These steakhouse quality onion rings are the real deal.

Jalapeno Pepper Poppers

$4.99

Served with cool ranch dressing.

Pasta Salad

$2.25

This flavorful vinegar based Pasta Salad will keep you coming back for more.

Potato Salad

$2.25

Always delicious.

Cole Slaw

$2.25

A creamy shredded style slaw.

Macaroni Salad

$2.25

Traditional deli style mayonnaise based salad.

Tomato Pie

Whole Tomato Pie

$11.99

Daily Special - 2 Slices and Can of Soda

$5.99

Slice of Tomato Pie

$2.99

Family Special - 2 Whole Pies plus a 2 liter Soda

$23.99

Phat Belly Special - Whole Pie and 6 Fried Mozzarella

$29.99

Deli Meats & Cheeses

1lb Deluxe Deli

$9.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Deluxe Deli Ham

$5.00

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Roast Beef London Broil

$14.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Roast Beef London Broil

$7.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb NY Style Corned Beef

$14.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb NY Style Corned Beef

$7.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb. Pastrami

$14.99

1/2lb. Pastrami

$7.50

1lb Oven Gold Turkey

$9.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Oven Gold Turkey

$5.00

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey

$11.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Hickory Smoked Black Forest Turkey

$6.00

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Liverwurst

$6.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Liverwurst

$3.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Bologna

$6.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Bologna

$3.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Mortadella

$10.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Mortadella

$5.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Proscuitto

$14.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Proscuitto

$7.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Genoa Salami

$8.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Genoa Salami

$4.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Sandwich Pepperoni

$7.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Sandwich Pepperoni

$3.74

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Sopressata

$14.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Sopressata

$7.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Hot Capocollo

$16.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Hot Capocollo

$8.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Sweet Capocollo

$16.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Sweet Capocollo

$8.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb White American Cheese

$6.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb White American Cheese

$3.24

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Yellow American Cheese

$6.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Yellow American Cheese

$3.24

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Swiss Cheese

$7.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Swiss Cheese

$3.74

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Mozzarella Cheese

$6.99

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Mozzarella Cheese

$3.50

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Provolone Cheese

$7.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Provolone Cheese

$3.74

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Vermont White Cheddar Cheese

$8.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Vermont White Cheddar Cheese

$4.24

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1lb Colby Jack Cheese

$7.49

Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

1/2lb Colby Jack Cheese

$3.74

Half Pound - Exclusively Boars Head

Beverages and Dairy

Espresso Shot

$2.25

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Espresso Double Shot

$2.75

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.45

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Cafe' Americano

$2.75

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Flat White

$4.25

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Caffe' Latte

$4.25

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Macchiato

$4.45

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Cafe' Mocha

$4.25

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Extra Shot Of Espresso - Additional

$2.25

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Coffee Brewed

$2.25

Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee

Premium Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75

Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee

Iced Decaf

$2.95

Featuring Bucks County Gourmet Coffee

Iced Espresso

$2.95

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Iced Flat White

$4.75

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Iced Caffe' Latte

$4.25

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Iced Macchiato

$4.45

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Iced Cafe' Mocha

$4.45

Featuring Lavazza Espresso

Tea Hot

$2.95

Iced Tea by Bucks County Coffee

Bucks County Coffee Retail Bags`

$12.99

Juice

$1.99

Beverages from Our Cooler

Tropicana

$2.29

Milk Pint

$1.49

Chocolate Milk Pint

$1.49

Beverages from Our Cooler

Milk Quart

$2.29

Milk Gallon

$5.49

Half & Half Quart

$3.49

Nesquik Chocolate

$2.29

Nesquik Strawberry

$2.29

Beverages from Our Cooler

Bottled Water 16oz

$1.49

Beverages from Our Cooler

Butter 16oz

$6.49

Beverages from Our Cooler

Power Ade

$1.99

Coke

$2.49

Coke Diet

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper Diet

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Gold Peak Tea

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Minute Maid Pink

$2.49

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.49

Bakery Lineup

Apple Fritters

$2.99

Bagels Each

$1.99

Bagels Half Dozen

$10.99

Bagels Dozen

$19.99

Black & White Cookies Each

$1.99

Individually Wrapped

Bundt Cakes Mini Lemon or Chocolate Each Limited Time Only

$2.29

Individually Wrapped

Cannoli

$3.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.49

Croissant Chocolate

$2.49

Croissant Plain

$1.99

Crumb Cake Each

$2.49

Donuts Each

$1.59

Donuts Half Dozen

$6.99

Donuts Dozen

$13.99

Donut Holes 4

$1.00

Donut Holes Cup

$2.49

Muffins Each

$2.29

Turnover Apple

$1.49

Turnover Blueberry

$1.49

Turnover Cherry

$1.49

Parfait Cups

$4.99

Pies Holiday

Peach Pie

$9.99

Apple Pie

$9.99

Cherry Pie

$9.99

Blueberry Pie

$9.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$9.99

Pumpkin Pie

$9.99

Catering

Open Key Catering

Delivery

$10.00

Large Catering Tray with Lid

$4.49

Large Catering Bowl with Lid

$4.49

Plastic Serving Utensils

$2.29

Per Piece

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing The NY Style Deli, Bakery and Full-Service Cafe experience to Newark, DE

Website

Location

102 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

