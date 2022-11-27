Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Phatties Bake Shop
4143 Voltair ave

4143 Voltair ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pumpkin spice scone w ginger drizzle
Pumpkin spice cake
Phattie’s signature cupcake of the month

Regular Pastries

Everything Bagel

$6.00

Jalapeño cheddar Bagel

$6.00

V/GF Pastries

Jumbo crispy carrot cake

Jumbo crispy carrot cake

$7.00
Pumpkin spice cake

Pumpkin spice cake

$6.50
Banana Loaf

Banana Loaf

$5.50
Phattie's signature cupcake of the month

Phattie’s signature cupcake of the month

$5.00
Pumpkin spice scone w ginger drizzle

Pumpkin spice scone w ginger drizzle

$6.00

Only offered Friday- Monday

Chia seed pudding

Chia seed pudding

$6.50
Cranberry scone w orange drizzle

Cranberry scone w orange drizzle

$6.00
Blueberry donut lemon glaze

Blueberry donut lemon glaze

$5.00
Maple donut with bourbon butter and bacon

Maple donut with bourbon butter and bacon

$5.00

Chocolate donut with matcha glaze

$5.00

Hostesss xl chocolate cake

$7.00
Strawberry sprinkles donut

Strawberry sprinkles donut

$5.00
Peanut butter chocolate donut

Peanut butter chocolate donut

$5.00

Chocolate chip cookie

$5.00

Banana Donut

$5.00
6 pack Holliday cupcakes

6 pack Holliday cupcakes

$24.00

Pls order a day in advance. Base is chocolate cake

Xl peanut butter cookie

$5.00

Single pink stripe box

$1.00

Basic Drinks

Americano

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Double Shot

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Teas

Ceylon Sonata

$3.50

Earl Grey Lavender

$3.50

Assam Melody

$3.50

Gun Powder Green

$3.50

Milk Oolong

$3.50

Rooibos Vanilla Chai

$3.50

Blood Orange

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Dragon Fruit Dream

$4.50

Ceylon Sonata

$4.50

Purple Paypayaberry

$4.50

Specialty Drinks

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel

$5.75

Chagachino

$6.50

Chai Tea

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Golden

$5.50

Killer Keto

$7.00

Latte

$5.00

Lavender

$6.50

Lavender Matcha

$7.00

London Fog

$6.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha

$6.50

Mermaid Matcha

$7.00

Mocha

$6.50

Salted Maple bourbon

$6.50

Vanilla

$6.50

Pepperment mocha

$7.00

Hazzlenut

$6.50

Cinnamon oat foam

$7.00

Ube oat foam

$7.00

Mud wtr

$7.50

Cortado

$5.00

Pumpkin spice latte

$7.00

Brown sugar latte

$7.00

Specialty Iced Drinks

Iced Oat Horchata Latte

$5.75

Iced Oat Horchata Macha

$7.00

Iced Caramel PB Cold Brew

$6.50

Vegan Gluten Free 6 in cake

. All Orders need to be plased 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker
Basic Vanilla 3 tier 6 inch

Basic Vanilla 3 tier 6 inch

$60.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Strawberry Dream 3 Tier 6 inch

Strawberry Dream 3 Tier 6 inch

$69.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Red Velvate 3 tier 6 inch

Red Velvate 3 tier 6 inch

$69.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

XXX Chocolate Raspberry

XXX Chocolate Raspberry

$79.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$69.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Lemon Poppyseed

$65.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Rainbow Pride

Rainbow Pride

$149.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Funfetti Phatties Cake

Funfetti Phatties Cake

$79.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Chocolate blueberry coconut bliss cake

Chocolate blueberry coconut bliss cake

$69.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Phatties featured Cake

Phatties featured Cake

$69.00

All Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance. Phattie Cakes are not customizable and we do not write on cakes. earliest pick up is 10 am Unless you pay the convenience early pick up fee. All tips go to baker

Vegan gluten-free cupcakes

Orders need to be put in by 5am of that day

6 pack vanilla

$22.00

6 pack chocolate

$22.00

6 pack mix chocolate/vanilla

$23.00

6 pack lemon poppy seed cupcakes

$24.00

Vegan Gluten Free

8 strawberry cream scone

$39.00

8 Blueberry Scones

$39.00

Dozen vanilla cupcakes

$45.00

Dozen bourbon chocolate donut with maple bacon

$49.00

Dozen banana nut loaf

$59.00

12 pack Bakers choice

$59.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Vegan, gluten free, regular pastries

Location

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Phatties Bake Shop image
Phatties Bake Shop image
Phatties Bake Shop image

