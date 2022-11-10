Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phattra Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

426 Main Street

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Order Again

Popular Items

Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Pad Thai
Thai Spring Rolls

APPETIZERS

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Thai Spring Rolls

$8.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with glass noodle and mixed vegetables served with sweet peach sauce

Golden Curry Puff

$9.95

Baked puff pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, carrot, red onion and curry powder

Steamed Dumpling

$8.95

Steamed ravioli stuffed with shrimp and herbs, served with house dipping sauce

Tofu Tod

$8.95

Fried soft tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanut

Roti Thai style

$10.95

Thai puff bread served with Thai chicken Massaman curry for dipping

Shrimp Filo

$10.95

Shrimp wrapped in filo noodles served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Lightly breaded fried calamari with sweet chili sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$12.95

Lightly battered soft shell crab stopped with mango tangy sauce

Spare ribs Thai style

$13.95

Lean, meaty pork ribs covered with gourmet Thai barbeque sauce

Phattra Thai Mixed Appetizers for 2

$17.95

Combination of appetizers: Chicken satay, Thai spring rolls, and golden curry puff

SALADS

Grilled Beef Salad

$12.95

Tossed with cucumber, garlic, tomato, red onion, celery, chili paste, lime juice and Thai condiments

Green Papaya Salad

$10.95

Tossed with shrimp, garlic, tomato, green beans and lime juice

Thai Salad

$8.95

With romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, bean curd, red onion, and bean sprout with peanut dressing

Crispy Duck Salad

$12.95

Sliced crispy duck tossed with julienned apple, carrots, mushrooms, red onion, Thai chili paste, lime juice, ground peanut and Thai condiments

SOUPS

Wild Mushroom Soup

$7.95

Combination of Trio mushrooms in double clarified broth.

Tom Yum Koong

$7.95

Spicy sweet and sour shrimp soup with lemon grass and mushroom

Tom Ka Kai

$7.95

A combination of coconut milk, lemongrass, galanga and chicken with mushroom

Tofu Soup

$7.95

Soft tofu and mixed vegetables in a clear broth soup

ENTREES

Pad Kra Pao

$14.95

Sautéed with chili pepper, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, string bean and fresh Thai basil

Pad Ginger

$14.95

Sautéed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, scallion carrot and celery

Pad Cashew

$14.95

Stir-fried with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, scallion, asparagus and carrot

Pad Prik Khing

$14.95

Sautéed with string beans, onion, bell pepper, prik khing curry paste

Pad Kra Tiem Prik Thai

$14.95

Sautéed with garlic and black pepper served over broccoli

Pad Preaw Wan

$14.95

Thai-style sweet & sour with tomato, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, and green onion in tomato-tamarind sauce

THAI CURRY

Green Curry

$14.95

With coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Red Curry

$14.95

With coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Panang Currry

$14.95

With coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, carrot, and onion

Massaman Currry

$14.95

With coconut milk, peanut, onion and potato

NOODLES

Pad Thai

$13.95

Sautéed rice noodles with egg, bean curd, spring onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Sautéed flat rice noodles with egg and Asian broccoli in sweet brown sauce

Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$13.95

Sautéed flat rice noodles with egg, string bean, onion, bell pepper, Thai basil, mushrooms

Lard Nar

$14.95

Pan fried noodles topped with Asian Broccoli in brown gravy sauce

FRIED RICE

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Sautéed with tomato, onion, egg, and scallion

Drunken Fried Rice

$13.95

Sautéed with egg, fresh Thai basil, onion, mushrooms, string bean and bell pepper

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Sautéed with egg, cashew nut, pineapple, onion and tomatoes

DUCK

Duck Honey

$24.95

Roasted boneless half-duck with honey ginger sauce with baby bok choy

Bangkok Duck

$24.95

Crispy boneless half-duck topped with panang curry, fresh pineapple, asparagus, and tomato

Basil Duck

$24.95

Crispy boneless half-duck topped with Thai basil, chili, garlic, mushroom, string bean onion, and bell pepper

Green Curry Duck

$24.95

Crispy boneless half-duck topped with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Duck Siam

$24.95

Crispy roasted boneless half-duck with asparagus, cashew, onion, carrot, scallion and bell pepper

Duck Tamarind

$24.95

Roasted boneless half-duck served with tamarind sauce and baby bok choy

FISH (“PLA”)

Pla Basil

$26.95

Choice of fish topped with Thai basil, chili, garlic, onion, and mushroom, bell pepper and string bean

Pla Green Curry

$26.95

Choice of fish topped with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Pla Lard Prik

$26.95

Choice of fish topped with sweet chili sauce and broccoli

Pla Kra Tiem Prik Thai

$26.95

Choice of fish topped with garlic, and mushroom soy sauce, served with broccoli

Pla Tamarind

$26.95

Choice of fish topped with sweet and sour tamarind sauce

GRILL

Grilled Beef

$19.95

Served with grilled mixed vegetables and black sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$24.95

Served with grilled mixed vegetables and black sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf

Grilled Salmon

$26.95

Served with grilled mixed vegetables and black sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf

Grilled Squid

$24.95

Served with grilled mixed vegetables and black sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf

Grilled Seafood Combination(Shrimp, squid and salmon)

$34.95

Served with grilled mixed vegetables and black sticky rice wrapped in banana leaf

PHATTRA SPECIALS

Roadside Noodles (Thai Style)

$14.95

Stir-fried fresh noodles with chicken, egg and preserved cabbage serve with Thai Sriracha

Sautéed Noodle Phuket style

$15.95

Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with Thai curry Powder and chicken

Soft Shell Crab Love (Garlic sauce)

$24.95

Two lightly battered soft shell crab serve with garlic sauce.

Soft Shell Crab Love (Hot pepper basil sauce)

$24.95

Two lightly battered soft shell crab serve with hot pepper basil sauce

Goong Pra Ram

$24.95

Grilled jumbo shrimps served with broccoli topped fried shallots, and peanut sauce

Chu Chee Jumbo Shrimp

$24.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp with Choo Chee Red Curry

Pad Jungle Frank Steak

$23.95

Sautéed Frank Steak with chili, green peppercorn, roasted garlic, bell pepper, fresh Thai basil, young coconut, and eggplant

KIDS

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$9.95

Hot Dogs with French Fries

$8.95

French Fries

$5.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Roti Bread

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50+

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Lunch Specials

Pad Kra Pao L

$11.99

Sautéed with chili pepper, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, string bean and fresh Thai basil

Pad Ginger L

$11.99

Sautéed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, scallion carrot and celery

Pad Cashew L

$11.99

Stir-fried with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, scallion, asparagus and carrot

Pad Prik Khing L

$11.99

Sautéed with string beans, onion, bell pepper, prik khing curry paste

PAD PRIK THAI L

$11.99

PAD PREAW WAN L

$11.99

Green Curry L

$11.99

With coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Red Curry L

$11.99

With coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, bell pepper, and Thai basil

Panang Curry L

$11.99

With coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, carrot, and onion

Massaman Curry L

$11.99

With coconut milk, peanut, onion and potato

Pad Thai L

$11.99

Sautéed rice noodles with egg, bean curd, spring onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts

Pad See Ew L

$11.99

Sautéed flat rice noodles with egg and Asian broccoli in sweet brown sauce

PAD KEE MAO (DRUNKEN NODDLE) L

$11.99

Lard Nar L

$12.99

Pan fried noodles topped with Asian Broccoli in brown gravy sauce

Thai Fried Rice L

$11.99

Sautéed with tomato, onion, egg, and scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice L

$11.99

Sautéed with egg, cashew nut, pineapple, onion and tomatoes

KEE MAO FRIED RICE L

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our chefs specialize in authentic and delicious food. The staff at Phattra Thai Restaurant is devoted to serving customers mouthwatering dishes that feature the highest quality ingredients available. Chu Chee Jumbo Shrimp Curry, Red Curry and Massaman Curry are all prepared quickly and delivered to you right away. Phattra Thai Restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients around, ensuring that every dish is of the highest possible quality. Not sure what you're in the mood for? Try one of our specialties including Green Curry, Panang Curry, and more.

426 Main Street, Metuchen, NJ 08840

