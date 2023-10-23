NA BEV

COKE
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
DR. PEPPER
$3.00
ROOT BEER
$3.00
SPRITE
$3.00
UNSWEETENED TEA
$3.00
SWEET TEA
$3.00
LEMONADE
$3.00

DINNER

STARTERS

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
$16.95

Jumbo shrimp are baked in a sauce flavored with lots of spice, garlic, lemon juice, and green onions. Served with crusty French bread.

House-cut Rosemary Fries
$5.95

House-cut fries, with crisp onions. Fried with fresh rosemary.

Bayou Bang Chicken
$9.95

Chicken bites, dredged in cornstarch, fried, fried and tossed in our sweet and spicy Bayou Bang sauce.

Gator Bites
$16.95Out of stock

Fried alligator bites served with our signature Phatty sauce.

Bayou Bang Shrimp
Bayou Bang Shrimp
$15.95

10 Shrimp dredged in cornstarch and fried. Tossed in our sweet and spicy Bayou Bang sauce.

Coconut Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp
$16.95

Jumbo shrimp battered and tossed in coconut, deep friend and served with a sweet and spicy chili sauce.

GRILLED CRAB CAKES
$22.95

JUMBO LUMP CRAB W/ RED PEPPERS AND ONION, GRILLED TO PERFECTION AND TOPPED WITH A LEMON BUTTER CAPER SAUCE

BREAD & BUTTER

Assortment of breads and flavored butters.

SOUPS

Seafood and Bacon Bisque
$15.00+Out of stock
Shrimp and Corn Bisque
$8.00+

Rich and creamy corn bisque with grilled shrimp.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
$8.00+

Rich, dark roux with chicken and Andouille sausage served with rice. Bowl comes with potato salad and toasted French bread.

SALADS

House Salad
$8.00+
CAESAR
$8.00+

MIXED GREENS TOSSED WITH HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN AND CROUTONS

BURRATA
$16.00

MIXED GREENS, BURRATA CHEESE, GRAPEFRUIT, CRUSHED PISTACHIOS, AND SHAVED MANCHEGO CHEESE WITH AN APPLE CIDER GASTRIQUE

CAPRESE
$15.00

FRESH MOZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, FRESH GREENS, AND A SWEET BALSAMIC REDUCTION

SANDWICHES

Shrimp Tacos
$17.95

Shrimp dusted in corn starch and fried, tossed in our Bayou Bang sauce, house slaw, avocado, pickled veggies, and cilantro.

French Dip Burger
$17.95

1/2 pound of our burger blend, caramelized onions, Provolone, and mayo grilled on a Ciabatta bun, served with horseradish cream and au jus.

Shrimp or Catfish PoBoy
$18.95

Fried shrimp or catfish, romaine, and tomatoes. Served on a New Orleans Gambino's French bread and topped with our creamy dill sauce.

THE BASIC
$15.95

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. MAKE IT A CHEESEBURGER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE CHOOSE FROM AMERICAN, WHITE CHEDDAR, PEPPERJACK, PROVOLONE, $1

SNOOP DOG
$16.95

1/2 pound of our burger blend, minced onions, shredded greens, American cheese, pickles, and fry sauce served on a brioche bun.

LAND

16 oz bone in rib eye
$49.95

16 oz bone in rib eye

8 oz prime filet
$39.95

8 oz prime filet

8 oz sirloin
$29.95

8 oz grilled sirloin

SIDES

Cheesy Corn Grits
$4.95
Biscuits
$2.50
Southern Green Beans
$4.95
Dirty Rice
$5.95
House-cut Rosemary Fries
$5.95
Garlic Whipped Potatoes
$4.95
Praline Sweet Potatoes
$5.95
Rice Pilaf
$4.95
Side Potato Salad
$2.50

SEA

Seafood Platter
$34.95
Shrimp Platter
$26.95
Grilled Snapper with Crab Beurre Blanc
$32.95
HULI SHRIMP
$28.95
FISH & CHIPS
$20.95Out of stock

Tempura battered white fish, fried and drizzled with Apple Cider gastrique, with fresh dill along side house-made tartar sauce.

ONE POT CAJUN DISHES

Blackened Chicken or Shrimp And Andouille Pasta
$24.95Out of stock
Shrimp and Grits
$23.95
Kitchen Sink Jambalaya
$23.95

Jambalaya is a Louisiana staple. Smothered pork, chicken, Andouille sausage, and shrimp with onions, peppers and celery steamed with rice. This is a spicy dish with tons of flavor.

Shrimp or Crawfish Etouffee
$25.95

Etouffee means "smothered". Seafood is smothered in a creamy gravy and served over rice.

DESSERTS

PINEAPPLE CREME BRULEE
$10.00
TIRAMISU
$6.00Out of stock
BREAD PUDDING
$7.00
KEY LIME PIE
$7.00
LEMON ICEBOX PIE
$7.00
Apple Crisp
$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER
$8.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA
$7.00
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
$8.00

3 fried chicken strips, choice of fries or applesauce.

Private Party

Shrimp and Grits with Andouille
$22.95
Shrimp and Grits NO Andouille
$22.95
Chicken Pasta with Andouille
$22.95
Chicken Pasta NO Andouille
$22.95

Specials

Blackberry Burger
$17.95
Woah Burger
$16.95
Phatty Melt
$15.95

1/2 pound of our Signature burger blend, on buttery artisan bread with onions and American cheese