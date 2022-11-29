Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Seafood
Burgers

Phatz Chick-N-Shack

No reviews yet

412 N Us1

Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10pc. Buffalo Combo
6pc. Buffalo Combo
3pc. Tender Combo

Starters

Phatz Southwest Eggrolls

Phatz Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Phatz Sampler

$16.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00
Garbage Fries

Garbage Fries

$10.00

Phatz Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Boss Hog Fries

$10.00

Side of Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Beef Nachos

$12.00

Phatz Ultimate Nachos

$16.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, & Onions,

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Ham, Turkey, and 1 Egg

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and 2 Tenders

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and 6 Shrimp

Phatz Salad

$13.00

Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions,

Side Salad

$4.00

Buffalo Wings

6pc. Buffalo Wings

6pc. Buffalo Wings

$8.00

10pc. Buffalo Wings

$13.00

15pc. Buffalo Wings

$20.00

25pc. Buffalo Wings

$32.00

30pc. Buffalo Wings

$39.00

50pc. Buffalo WIngs

$62.00

100pc. Buffalo Wings

$120.00

(1) WHOLE WING

$3.50

(1) TENDER

$3.00

Seafood Combos

Fish Sandwich Combo

$13.00

8pc. Plump-N-Juicy Shrimp

$13.00

12pc. Plump-N-Juicy Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$17.00

Fish & Chicken Combo

$17.00

Seafood Combo

$17.00

Chicken Combos

6pc. Buffalo Combo

$12.00

10pc. Buffalo Combo

$17.00

15pc. Buffalo Combo

$23.00

3pc. Tender Combo

$12.00

5pc. Tender Combo

$15.00

3pc. Whole Wing Combo

$12.00

5pc. Whole Wing Combo

$15.00

Daily Double Combo

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Phatz Shack Waffles

Chicken-N-Waffles

$14.00
Tender-N-Waffles

Tender-N-Waffles

$14.00
Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$7.00
Oreo Waffle

Oreo Waffle

$9.00
Fruity Pebbles Waffle

Fruity Pebbles Waffle

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Waffle

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00+

Dirty Rice

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Rolls

$0.50

ADD CELERY (3)

$1.00

Half Pan Dirty Rice

$45.00

Full Pan Dirty Rice

$75.00

Full Pan Coleslaw

$55.00

Half Pan Coleslaw

$33.00

Half Pan French Fries

$35.00

Full Pan French Fries

$55.00

Full Pan Salad

$50.00

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Corn Nuggets

$4.00+

Okra

$4.00+

Small Garbage Fry

$4.00

Small Onion Rings

$4.00

Dipping Sauce

Ranch

$0.75+

Blue Cheese

$0.75+

Fingerlickin

$0.75+

Honey Mustard

$0.75+

Bbq(Gold)

$0.75+

Bbq

$0.75+

Honey

$0.75+

Buffalo(Hot)

$0.75+

Buffalo(Mild)

$0.75+

Bottle Fl

$7.00

Italian

$1.00

French

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Kids Combo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

5pc. Boneless Wings

$6.50

2pc. Tenders

$6.50

Fountain Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Fruit Punch & Lemonade Mix

$2.50

Tea & Lemonade Mix

$2.50

Fruit Punch & Tea

$2.50

Triple Threat

$2.50

Sweet & Unsweet Tea Mix

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Water

Kids Drink

$1.00

Refills

$1.00

Wine

Merlot

$6.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$6.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

White Zin

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

Moscato

$6.00

Daiquiris

Mango Tango

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Pina Colda

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00

Watermelon

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer

Lime Seltzer

$3.50

Black Cherry Seltzer

$3.50

Strawberry Seltzer

$3.50

Mango Seltzer

$3.50

Burgers & Dogs

Phatz Burger

$7.00

Greedy Burger

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Chubby Deluxe Burger

$8.00

Greedy Azz Burger

$14.00

Philly Burger

$10.00

Mac Attack Burger

$10.00

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$10.00

Boss Hog Burger

$10.00

Blazin Burger

$10.00

O.G. Dog

$7.00

Dirty Dog

$8.00

Greedy Dog

$8.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Cereal Killa

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Butterfinger

$8.00

Cookie Monster

$8.00

Customize Your Own Shake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

Scoops

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoops

$6.50

Splits

$8.50

Waffle Cone

$4.00

Kiddie Cone

$3.00

Kitchen Sink

$22.00

Waffle A La Mode

$13.00

Waffle A La Mode Fruity Pebble

$13.00

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

ADD ON'S

SPRINKLES

$0.50

M&M

$0.50

OREO'S

$0.50

BUTTERFINGER

$0.50

GUMMIE BEARS

$0.50

REESES

$0.50

SNICKERS

$0.50

HERSEY'S

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

412 N Us1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Directions

