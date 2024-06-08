Restaurant info

Phaya Thai Express brings the authentic taste of Thai khao gaeng shops to Portland. Phaya Thai offers a fast-casual dining experience where customers can enjoy a variety of curries, stir-fries, and braises served over rice. With a setup similar to Panda Express or Chipotle, Phaya allows you to pick and choose your favorite Thai dishes for a convenient and delicious meal, whether dining in or taking out. Located on Hawthorne, Phaya Thai is your go-to spot for flavorful, quick, and easy Thai cuisine.