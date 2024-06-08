Phaya Thai express 4334 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Phaya Thai Express brings the authentic taste of Thai khao gaeng shops to Portland. Phaya Thai offers a fast-casual dining experience where customers can enjoy a variety of curries, stir-fries, and braises served over rice. With a setup similar to Panda Express or Chipotle, Phaya allows you to pick and choose your favorite Thai dishes for a convenient and delicious meal, whether dining in or taking out. Located on Hawthorne, Phaya Thai is your go-to spot for flavorful, quick, and easy Thai cuisine.
Location
4334 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215