Thai

Phayathai

review star

No reviews yet

735 Hawkins Avenue

Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea
Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles

Appetizers

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$10.95

Marinated grilled meat skewers served with peanut sauce (made with coconut milk) and cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Marinated grilled meat skewers served with peanut sauce (made with coconut milk) and cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$7.95

Deep-fried pastry stuffed with chicken, potatoes, onions and curry powder served with cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified

Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$9.95

Spicy Thai fish cake mixed with chili paste, string beans and lime leaves served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts. **Cannot be modified

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Deep-fried breaded calamari served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.95

Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$6.50

Deep-fried white tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts on top

Garlic Pork

Garlic Pork

$7.95

Marinated strips of pork deep-fried and served with sriracha sauce. **Cannot be modified

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$6.95

Fried wontons filled with shrimp, chicken, garlic, cilantro and scallions marinated in house brown soy sauce (may contain mushrooms). Served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts.

Mee Krop

Mee Krop

$8.95

Crispy glass noodles topped with shrimp, bean sprouts and scallions served with homemade sweet sauce

Roti with Curry

Roti with Curry

$8.95

Crispy Indian flatbread served with yellow curry (made with coconut milk). **Cannot be modified

Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

$11.95

Deep-fried shrimp cakes served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$12.95

Grilled shrimp skewers served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$6.95

Shrimp and chopped chicken marinated in house oyster sauce, wrapped and fried. Served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Deep-fried rolls filled with celery, cabbage, carrots and glass noodles served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$8.95

Tofu, bean sprouts, glass noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil and scallions wrapped in steamed rice skin & served with sweet chili sauce

Thai Dumplings

Thai Dumplings

$6.95

Stuffed with a combination of shrimp, chicken, carrots and bamboo shoots, served with black sour sauce. **Cannot be modified

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.95

Stuffed with chives, served with black sour sauce. **Cannot be modified

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Hot & sour soup with red onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. *Mild.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$6.95

Coconut soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Tom Jued Soup

Tom Jued Soup

$6.95

Glass noodles, mushrooms, Napa cabbage and tofu in a clear vegetable broth.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Wontons filled with shrimp, chicken, garlic, cilantro and scallions marinated in house brown sauce (may contain mushrooms). Served in vegetable broth with spinach.

Salads

Thai House Salad

Thai House Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red cabbage topped with fried tofu. Served with peanut dressing.

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$9.95

Ground chicken tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes and ground roasted rice in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild

Chicken Ginger Salad

Chicken Ginger Salad

$9.95

Ground chicken tossed with red onions, scallions, ginger, carrots, tomatoes and peanuts in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$13.95

Grilled sliced beef tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes and ground roasted rice in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild

Duck Salad

Duck Salad

$15.95

Crispy duck tossed with red onions, scallions, pineapple, carrots, tomatoes and cashews in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild

Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

$8.95

Thai-style shredded green papaya salad with carrots, tomatoes, string beans and peanuts in a traditional spicy Thai sauce. *Mild

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Grilled shrimp tossed with red onions, scallions, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild

Woonsen Salad

Woonsen Salad

$9.95

Glass noodles with ground chicken, red onions, carrots, tomatoes and scallions in a lime sauce.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$15.95

Shrimp, calamari and mussels tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild

Entrees

Bangkok Fish

Bangkok Fish

$28.95

Steamed striped bass filet with chef’s special lime sauce, green chili, garlic and cilantro. **Spicy

Basil Duck

Basil Duck

$25.95

Crispy roasted duck sauteed with basil, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. *Mild

Basil Fish

Basil Fish

$28.95

Deep-fried striped bass filet topped with onions, bell peppers, chili and basil leaves in a basil sauce. *Mild

Basil Soft Shell Crab

Basil Soft Shell Crab

$25.95

Deep-fried whole soft shell crab sautéed with onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Chili Fish

Chili Fish

$28.95

Deep-fried striped bass filet topped with garlic chili sauce. **Spicy

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$20.95

Traditional Thai fried rice with chunks of crab and eggs, topped with scallions.

Curry Duck

Curry Duck

$25.95

Crispy roasted duck topped with tomatoes, pineapple and bell peppers in a red curry sauce (Made with coconut milk). **Spicy

Curry Salmon

Curry Salmon

$19.95

Pan-seared salmon filet with tomatoes and pineapple in a green curry sauce (Made with coconut milk), served over sautéed spinach. **Spicy

Garlic Fish

Garlic Fish

$28.95

Deep-fried striped bass filet topped with mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions in a garlic sauce

Garlic Jumbo Shrimp

Garlic Jumbo Shrimp

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded, fried and topped with minced scallops and shallots in a garlic sauce, served over sauteed spinach. Served with choice of rice.

Garlic Salmon

Garlic Salmon

$19.95

Pan-seared salmon filet topped with minced shrimp and shallots in a garlic sauce, served over sautéed spinach

Jumbo Shrimp (Goong Ob)

Jumbo Shrimp (Goong Ob)

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp tossed with ginger, asian black mushrooms, zucchini, napa cabbage and vermicelli noodles. Served in a light brown sauce in a clay pot.

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$19.95

Crispy fried chicken served over ripe mango with a homemade sweet and sour sauce

Mango Curry Shrimp

Mango Curry Shrimp

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp with onions, potatoes, spinach and mango topped with yellow curry sauce (Made with coconut milk).

Mango Duck

Mango Duck

$25.95

Crispy roasted half duck sauteed with ripe mango in a homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with ripe mango in a homemade sweet and sour sauce

Panang Fish

Panang Fish

$28.95

Deep-fried whole striped bass topped with Thai Panang curry mixed with coconut milk and lime leaves, served with steamed vegetables. **Spicy

Panang Salmon

Panang Salmon

$19.95

Pan-seared salmon filet topped with Thai Panang curry mixed with coconut milk and lime leaves, served over sautéed spinach. **Spicy

Panang Sauce

Panang Sauce

$15.95

Your choice of meat or vegetable sauteed and served over steamed broccoli, topped with bell peppers and a Thai panang sauce (Made with coconut milk).

Phayathai Chicken

Phayathai Chicken

$19.95

Fried half cornish hen topped with a sweet and spicy chili sauce. *Mild

Phayathai Fish

Phayathai Fish

$28.95

Fried striped bass filet topped with onions, chili and pineapple in a red curry sauce. **Spicy

Phayathai Seafood

Phayathai Seafood

$20.95

Sautéed shrimp, calamari, mussels, onions, scallions and bell peppers with special Thai chili sauce. **Spicy

Basil Sauce

Basil Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with basil, onions, mushrooms, chili and bell peppers. *Mild

Broccoli Sauce

Broccoli Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed American broccoli in a brown sauce

Cashew Nut Sauce

Cashew Nut Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with cashews, onions, scallions, celery, zucchini, tomatoes and bell peppers

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions

Ginger Sauce

Ginger Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with ginger, onions, scallions, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, Asian black mushrooms and bell peppers

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$15.95

Your choice of meat or vegetable lightly breaded, deep fried and served over steamed broccoli, string beans and carrots topped with a peanut sauce (Made with coconut milk).

Spicy Bamboo Sauce

Spicy Bamboo Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with bamboo, bell peppers and basil in a spicy sauce. **Spicy

String Bean Sauce

String Bean Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with chili paste, lime leaves, bell peppers and string beans. **Spicy

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$13.95

Sautéed with cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, pineapple, onions, scallions and bell peppers

Basil Eggplant

Basil Eggplant

$13.95

Sautéed eggplant with basil and bell peppers. *Mild

Garlic String Beans

Garlic String Beans

$13.95

String beans sautéed in a brown garlic sauce

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Sautéed broccoli string beans, carrots, zucchini and cabbage in a house sauce.

Pad Ka Nah

Pad Ka Nah

$13.95

Sautéed Chinese broccoli and garlic in a brown sauce

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Green curry paste, coconut milk, string beans, carrots, bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers. **Spicy

Jungle Curry

Jungle Curry

$14.95

Clear broth, chili paste, eggplant, bamboo shoots, string beans, basil and bell peppers. **Spicy

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Massaman paste, coconut milk, string beans, carrots, tamarind juice, potatoes, peanuts and onions

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Red curry paste, coconut milk, string beans, carrots, bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers. **Spicy

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, string beans, carrots and onions

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with eggs, basil, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. *Mild

Chili Paste Fried Rice

Chili Paste Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with chili paste, eggs, string beans, onions and bell peppers. *Mild

Green Fried Rice

Green Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with green curry paste, eggs, string beans, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. *Mild

House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with shrimp paste, house special sauce, eggs, green peas, carrots and bell peppers

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onions, scallions and curry powder

Red Fried Rice

Red Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with red curry paste, eggs, string beans, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. *Mild

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Traditional Thai fried rice with eggs, tomatoes and onions

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with eggs, basil, bamboo shoots, string beans, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. *Mild.

Pad Si Eew

Pad Si Eew

$13.95

Thai country style stir-fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli, eggs and brown sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Stir-fried noodles with eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$13.95

Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs, Asian black mushrooms, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, onions and scallions

Sriracha Noodles

Sriracha Noodles

$13.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with eggs, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy sriracha sauce. *Mild.

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$17.95

Grilled marinated flank steak served with tamarind sauce

Lemongrass Beef

Lemongrass Beef

$17.95

Grilled flank steak sliced and topped with a lemongrass sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.

Clear Noodle Soup

Clear Noodle Soup

$12.95

Glass noodles with bean sprouts, and scallions in chicken broth

Curry Noodle Soup

Curry Noodle Soup

$12.95

Crispy egg noodles with tofu, bean sprouts and red onions in a spicy curry. (Made with coconut milk) *Mild

Goey Si Mee

Goey Si Mee

$12.95

Crispy egg noodles with bamboo shoots, mushrooms and onions in a house special gravy. (Made with coconut milk)

Radna

Radna

$12.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli in special brown gravy.

Radna Ki Mao

Radna Ki Mao

$12.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with basil, onions, bamboo shoots, string beans and tomatoes in a spicy brown gravy. *Mild.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.95

Hot and sour soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions. *Mild

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Thai Sticky Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Made with coconut milk.

Crispy Noodles

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Roti (Indian Flatbread)

$5.50

Rice Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Thai Chili Sauce

Thai Chili Flakes

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free)

$6.95
Fried Bananas with Honey

Fried Bananas with Honey

$5.95

Sliced bananas wrapped and lightly fried. Served with honey and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.95

Sliced fresh mango served with sweet sticky rice topped with coconut sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

Pumpkin Delight

Pumpkin Delight

$14.95

Seasonal Special. Coconut custard with chunks of pumpkin served inside a freshly steamed little pumpkin and drizzled with caramel sauce (Serves 2). Half portion option available. **Contains eggs.

Steamed Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Contains coconut milk

Steamed Sweet Sticky Rice with Bananas and Red Beans

$6.95

**Cannot be modified

Thai Coconut Custard

Thai Coconut Custard

$6.95

Coconut custard sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

Coffee/Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Alcoholic

Thai Singha

$6.50

Thai Leo

$6.50

Thai Chang

$6.50

Amstel Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Stella

$6.50
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Phayathai prepares authentic Thai dishes from all regions of Thailand. We are one of the few restaurants that can give you a true taste of Thailand and, because we are a scratch kitchen, each of our dishes can be made to order to your precise taste and spice preference. We enable everyone to enjoy true Thai cuisine at an affordable price.

735 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

