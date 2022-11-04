- Home
Phayathai
735 Hawkins Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beef Satay
Marinated grilled meat skewers served with peanut sauce (made with coconut milk) and cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified
Chicken Satay
Marinated grilled meat skewers served with peanut sauce (made with coconut milk) and cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified
Curry Puffs
Deep-fried pastry stuffed with chicken, potatoes, onions and curry powder served with cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified
Fish Cakes
Spicy Thai fish cake mixed with chili paste, string beans and lime leaves served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts. **Cannot be modified
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried breaded calamari served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified
Fried Chicken Wings
Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried white tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts on top
Garlic Pork
Marinated strips of pork deep-fried and served with sriracha sauce. **Cannot be modified
Golden Bags
Fried wontons filled with shrimp, chicken, garlic, cilantro and scallions marinated in house brown soy sauce (may contain mushrooms). Served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts.
Mee Krop
Crispy glass noodles topped with shrimp, bean sprouts and scallions served with homemade sweet sauce
Roti with Curry
Crispy Indian flatbread served with yellow curry (made with coconut milk). **Cannot be modified
Shrimp Cakes
Deep-fried shrimp cakes served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts
Shrimp Plate
Grilled shrimp skewers served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp and chopped chicken marinated in house oyster sauce, wrapped and fried. Served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified
Spring Rolls
Deep-fried rolls filled with celery, cabbage, carrots and glass noodles served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified
Summer Rolls
Tofu, bean sprouts, glass noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil and scallions wrapped in steamed rice skin & served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Dumplings
Stuffed with a combination of shrimp, chicken, carrots and bamboo shoots, served with black sour sauce. **Cannot be modified
Vegetable Dumplings
Stuffed with chives, served with black sour sauce. **Cannot be modified
Soups
Tom Yum Soup
Hot & sour soup with red onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. *Mild.
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Tom Jued Soup
Glass noodles, mushrooms, Napa cabbage and tofu in a clear vegetable broth.
Wonton Soup
Wontons filled with shrimp, chicken, garlic, cilantro and scallions marinated in house brown sauce (may contain mushrooms). Served in vegetable broth with spinach.
Salads
Thai House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red cabbage topped with fried tofu. Served with peanut dressing.
Larb Gai
Ground chicken tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes and ground roasted rice in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild
Chicken Ginger Salad
Ground chicken tossed with red onions, scallions, ginger, carrots, tomatoes and peanuts in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild
Beef Salad
Grilled sliced beef tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes and ground roasted rice in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild
Duck Salad
Crispy duck tossed with red onions, scallions, pineapple, carrots, tomatoes and cashews in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild
Som Tam (Papaya Salad)
Thai-style shredded green papaya salad with carrots, tomatoes, string beans and peanuts in a traditional spicy Thai sauce. *Mild
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp tossed with red onions, scallions, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild
Woonsen Salad
Glass noodles with ground chicken, red onions, carrots, tomatoes and scallions in a lime sauce.
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, calamari and mussels tossed with red onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers in a spicy lime sauce. *Mild
Entrees
Bangkok Fish
Steamed striped bass filet with chef’s special lime sauce, green chili, garlic and cilantro. **Spicy
Basil Duck
Crispy roasted duck sauteed with basil, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. *Mild
Basil Fish
Deep-fried striped bass filet topped with onions, bell peppers, chili and basil leaves in a basil sauce. *Mild
Basil Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried whole soft shell crab sautéed with onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Chili Fish
Deep-fried striped bass filet topped with garlic chili sauce. **Spicy
Crab Fried Rice
Traditional Thai fried rice with chunks of crab and eggs, topped with scallions.
Curry Duck
Crispy roasted duck topped with tomatoes, pineapple and bell peppers in a red curry sauce (Made with coconut milk). **Spicy
Curry Salmon
Pan-seared salmon filet with tomatoes and pineapple in a green curry sauce (Made with coconut milk), served over sautéed spinach. **Spicy
Garlic Fish
Deep-fried striped bass filet topped with mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions in a garlic sauce
Garlic Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded, fried and topped with minced scallops and shallots in a garlic sauce, served over sauteed spinach. Served with choice of rice.
Garlic Salmon
Pan-seared salmon filet topped with minced shrimp and shallots in a garlic sauce, served over sautéed spinach
Jumbo Shrimp (Goong Ob)
Jumbo shrimp tossed with ginger, asian black mushrooms, zucchini, napa cabbage and vermicelli noodles. Served in a light brown sauce in a clay pot.
Mango Chicken
Crispy fried chicken served over ripe mango with a homemade sweet and sour sauce
Mango Curry Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp with onions, potatoes, spinach and mango topped with yellow curry sauce (Made with coconut milk).
Mango Duck
Crispy roasted half duck sauteed with ripe mango in a homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Mango Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with ripe mango in a homemade sweet and sour sauce
Panang Fish
Deep-fried whole striped bass topped with Thai Panang curry mixed with coconut milk and lime leaves, served with steamed vegetables. **Spicy
Panang Salmon
Pan-seared salmon filet topped with Thai Panang curry mixed with coconut milk and lime leaves, served over sautéed spinach. **Spicy
Panang Sauce
Your choice of meat or vegetable sauteed and served over steamed broccoli, topped with bell peppers and a Thai panang sauce (Made with coconut milk).
Phayathai Chicken
Fried half cornish hen topped with a sweet and spicy chili sauce. *Mild
Phayathai Fish
Fried striped bass filet topped with onions, chili and pineapple in a red curry sauce. **Spicy
Phayathai Seafood
Sautéed shrimp, calamari, mussels, onions, scallions and bell peppers with special Thai chili sauce. **Spicy
Basil Sauce
Sautéed with basil, onions, mushrooms, chili and bell peppers. *Mild
Broccoli Sauce
Sautéed American broccoli in a brown sauce
Cashew Nut Sauce
Sautéed with cashews, onions, scallions, celery, zucchini, tomatoes and bell peppers
Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions
Ginger Sauce
Sautéed with ginger, onions, scallions, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, Asian black mushrooms and bell peppers
Peanut Sauce
Your choice of meat or vegetable lightly breaded, deep fried and served over steamed broccoli, string beans and carrots topped with a peanut sauce (Made with coconut milk).
Spicy Bamboo Sauce
Sautéed with bamboo, bell peppers and basil in a spicy sauce. **Spicy
String Bean Sauce
Sautéed with chili paste, lime leaves, bell peppers and string beans. **Spicy
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sautéed with cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, pineapple, onions, scallions and bell peppers
Basil Eggplant
Sautéed eggplant with basil and bell peppers. *Mild
Garlic String Beans
String beans sautéed in a brown garlic sauce
Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed broccoli string beans, carrots, zucchini and cabbage in a house sauce.
Pad Ka Nah
Sautéed Chinese broccoli and garlic in a brown sauce
Green Curry
Green curry paste, coconut milk, string beans, carrots, bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers. **Spicy
Jungle Curry
Clear broth, chili paste, eggplant, bamboo shoots, string beans, basil and bell peppers. **Spicy
Massaman Curry
Massaman paste, coconut milk, string beans, carrots, tamarind juice, potatoes, peanuts and onions
Red Curry
Red curry paste, coconut milk, string beans, carrots, bamboo shoots, basil and bell peppers. **Spicy
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, string beans, carrots and onions
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, basil, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. *Mild
Chili Paste Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili paste, eggs, string beans, onions and bell peppers. *Mild
Green Fried Rice
Fried rice with green curry paste, eggs, string beans, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. *Mild
House Special Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp paste, house special sauce, eggs, green peas, carrots and bell peppers
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onions, scallions and curry powder
Red Fried Rice
Fried rice with red curry paste, eggs, string beans, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. *Mild
Thai Fried Rice
Traditional Thai fried rice with eggs, tomatoes and onions
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried flat noodles with eggs, basil, bamboo shoots, string beans, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. *Mild.
Pad Si Eew
Thai country style stir-fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli, eggs and brown sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts
Pad Woonsen
Stir-fried glass noodles with eggs, Asian black mushrooms, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, onions and scallions
Sriracha Noodles
Stir-fried flat noodles with eggs, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy sriracha sauce. *Mild.
BBQ Beef
Grilled marinated flank steak served with tamarind sauce
Lemongrass Beef
Grilled flank steak sliced and topped with a lemongrass sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.
Clear Noodle Soup
Glass noodles with bean sprouts, and scallions in chicken broth
Curry Noodle Soup
Crispy egg noodles with tofu, bean sprouts and red onions in a spicy curry. (Made with coconut milk) *Mild
Goey Si Mee
Crispy egg noodles with bamboo shoots, mushrooms and onions in a house special gravy. (Made with coconut milk)
Radna
Stir-fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli in special brown gravy.
Radna Ki Mao
Stir-fried flat noodles with basil, onions, bamboo shoots, string beans and tomatoes in a spicy brown gravy. *Mild.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Hot and sour soup with rice noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions. *Mild
Sides
White Rice
Brown Rice
Coconut Rice
Thai Sticky Rice
Peanut Sauce
Made with coconut milk.
Crispy Noodles
Cucumber Salad
Roti (Indian Flatbread)
Rice Noodles
Side of Pad Thai Noodles
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Vegetables
Sweet Chili Sauce
Thai Chili Sauce
Thai Chili Flakes
Desserts
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free)
Fried Bananas with Honey
Sliced bananas wrapped and lightly fried. Served with honey and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
Sliced fresh mango served with sweet sticky rice topped with coconut sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
Pumpkin Delight
Seasonal Special. Coconut custard with chunks of pumpkin served inside a freshly steamed little pumpkin and drizzled with caramel sauce (Serves 2). Half portion option available. **Contains eggs.
Steamed Sweet Sticky Rice
Contains coconut milk
Steamed Sweet Sticky Rice with Bananas and Red Beans
**Cannot be modified
Thai Coconut Custard
Coconut custard sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Phayathai prepares authentic Thai dishes from all regions of Thailand. We are one of the few restaurants that can give you a true taste of Thailand and, because we are a scratch kitchen, each of our dishes can be made to order to your precise taste and spice preference. We enable everyone to enjoy true Thai cuisine at an affordable price.
735 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779