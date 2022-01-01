Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pheasant Tail Tavern 130 Front Street

130 Front Street

Deposit, NY 13754

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

absolute Rasp

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Svedka Citron

$7.00

absolute orange

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$5.50

Strawberry Smirnoff

$5.00

Svedka

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Whipped Pinnacle

$5.00

vanilla pinnacle

$5.00

Ciroc apple

$8.00

grey goose pear

$7.50

absolute citron

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeaters

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Lime

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Goslings Black Seal

$5.50

Malibu

$6.00

malibu watermelon

$6.00

Plantation

$6.50

mt gay

$6.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Avion

$9.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Espolon

$6.50

patron reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.50

Sauza Gold

$5.50

hornitos

$6.50

casamigos reposado

$9.00

Sundays Coconut

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

American Honey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$6.50

Apple Pie moonshine

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

basil hayden rye

$9.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

black velvet carmel

$5.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Black

$6.50

Jim Beam orange

$5.50

jim beam red stag

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Knob creek Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Screwball

$6.00

Seagrams

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

wild turkey honey

$6.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$8.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$6.50

Dimple Pinch

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$5.50

johnnie walker blue

$19.00

Amaretto

$7.00

baileys

$7.00

baileys salted carmel

$7.50

Black Berry Brandy

$6.00

Brandy XO

$6.00

Butter Schnapps

$6.00

Cherry Dr.Mcguillicuddy

$5.50

Christian Brothers Brandy

$5.00

Dr. Menthol

$5.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Godiva

$7.00

Godiva Dark

$7.00

Godiva White

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumple Mintz

$6.50

sambuca

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

limoncello

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Almond Joy

$7.50

appletini

$8.50

B-52

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

berry blitz

$7.00

Berry Gin Fizz

$7.00

Blk N Blu

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Choc Berry Martini

$7.50

Coconut Margarita

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

cranked cosmo

$9.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Dark n' Stormy

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Espresso martini

$8.00

French 75

$7.00

Giggle Juice

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$5.50

Harvest Mule

$7.00

Hot Coco Martini

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Irish coffee

$7.00

Kentucky mule

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

little lady

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mango Margarita

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.00

mermaid marg

$9.00

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Negroni

$7.00

Nightmare Martini

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Orange Krush

$6.00

Orange Pineapple Margarita

$7.00

Paloma

$6.50

pear martini

$8.00

pina colada martini

$7.50

Princess Peach

$7.50

Raspberry lemon drop

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Royal Apple

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On the Beach

$6.50

Strawberry Belini

$7.50

Strawberry Lemondrop

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Sunny Irishman

$7.00

Sweet Poison

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

the allison

$7.50

The Rachel

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Vodka Bomb (tito's)

$9.00

Vodka Bomb (Well)

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

white chocolate martini

$7.00

White Russian

$6.00

watermelon mojito

$7.00

Purple Rain

$7.00

Bomb Pop

$6.50

Pink Punch

$6.50

Orange You Glad

$6.50

Strawberry Paloma

$7.50

Blueberry Orange Smash

$7.00

Spicy Sailor

$6.50

Butterscotch martini

$6.50

Sunny Splash

$7.00

Blueberry Cosmo

$8.00

Strwberry Peaches N Cream

$6.50

Mint Choc Martini

$7.00

Spicy Senorita

$6.50

Lucky Lemon

$7.50

Sour Berry Fizzer

$8.00

Coconut Cloud

$6.50

Coconut Pine Marg

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pom Marg

$9.50

Mixed Shots

$4.00

Coconut Mojito

$6.50

Grasshopper

$6.00

Harvest Mule

$7.00

Apple Pie In A Jar

$6.00

Ps Russian

$6.50

Pb Choc Martini

$7.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$7.00

Devils Punch

$7.00

Chocolate Pumpkin Martini

$7.00

Blue Cucumber Gimlet

$7.50

The Pink Coconut

$7.00

BEER

Angry Orchard BTL

$4.50

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

Coors light BTL

$3.00

Corona BTL

$4.50

Flower Power BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Miller BTL

$3.00

Miller High Life BTL

$4.50

Sam Adams BTL

$5.00

Stella BTL

$6.00

Summer Shandy BTL

$1.50Out of stock

Yuengling BTL

$4.50

Heineken N/A BTL

$4.50

Labatt N/A BTL

$3.50

Oktoberfest

$4.50

Bud light CAN

$3.00

Budweiser CAN

$3.00

Founders CAN

$5.50

Guinness CAN

$5.00

Hazy IPA CAN

$5.50

Mich Ultra CAN

$3.50

White Claw CAN

$4.50

Budlight DFT

$5.00

IPA DFT

$7.00

Brown Ale DFT

$6.00Out of stock

Rainbow Red DFT

$6.00Out of stock

Peace, Love & Ale DFT

$7.00Out of stock

Hop Slaughter

$6.00Out of stock

Whitetail Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Amber Ale

$6.00Out of stock

pbc stout

$6.50Out of stock

DFT Labett Blue

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Watermelon Ipa

$6.00Out of stock

Kentucky Ale DFT

$6.50Out of stock

Lake Road

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Ipa

$6.00Out of stock

Fat Tire DFT

$7.50Out of stock

Juicy Haze

$7.75Out of stock

Summertime Blues

$7.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie DFT

$7.00

Harvest Ipa DFT

$7.00Out of stock

Atomic Pumpkin

$7.50

Sunday Beer

Sun. angry orchard bottle

$2.00

Sun. Coors light bottle

$2.00

Sun. summer shandy bottle

$2.00

Sun. Miller Light bottle

$2.00

Sun. corona bottle

$2.00

Sun. Heineken bottle

$2.00

Sun. miller high life bottle

$2.00

Sun. stella bottle

$2.00

Sun. Yuengling bottle

$2.00

Sun. sam adams bottle

$2.00

Sun. Blue moon bottle

$2.00

Sun. Flower power bottle

$2.00

Sun. Labatt blue bottle

$2.00

Sun. Oktoberfest

$2.00

Sun. Guiness can

$2.00

Sun. fonders can

$2.00

Sun. hazy ipa can

$2.00

Sun. bud light can

$2.00

Sun. mc ultra can

$2.00

Sun. Budweiser can

$2.00

Sun. ipa draft

$2.00

Sun. Bud Light Draft

$2.00

Sun. Pale Ale draft

$2.00Out of stock

Sun. Atomic Pumpkin

$2.00

Sun. Mexican Lager

$2.00Out of stock

Sun. Summertime Blues

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie DFT

$2.00

Voodoo Ranger

$2.00Out of stock

N/A Beer

$2.00

Harvest DFT

$2.00Out of stock

WINE

White Wine Sangria

$8.00

Red Wine Sangria

$8.00

Cabernet sauvingnon

merlot

malbec

Out of stock

pinot noir

red blends

pinot grigio

pino gris

moscato

chardonnay

sauvignon blanc

Prosecco

Reisling

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Raspberry tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

Regular

$2.50

Decaffeinated

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

double espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Double Latte

$6.00

Specialty cocktails

Rusty spinner

$9.00

muddler minnow

$9.00

griffiths gnat

$9.00

prince nymph

$9.00

stimulator

$9.00

tipsy trout

$9.00

zonker

$9.00

royal wulff

$11.00

woolly bugger

$9.00

the old man in the river

$9.00

dry fly

$11.00

Hemmingway martini

$9.00

Black ghost martini

$9.00

Original mule Special

$9.00

Kentucky mule Special

$9.00

Cranberry mule Special

$9.00

fruity mule

$9.00

the river floor

$10.00

London Mule Special

$9.00

Harvest Mule

$7.00

Smores Martini

$6.50

Cranberry Marg

$9.50

Apple Pie In A Jar

$6.00

Ps Russian

$6.50

Brunch Drinks

Apple

$2.50

Tall Apple

$3.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Tall Cran

$3.50

Tomato

$2.50

Tall Tomato

$3.50

Orange

$2.50

Tall Orange

$3.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Tall Pineapple

$3.50

Grape

$2.50

Tall Grape

$3.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Tall Grapefruit

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Man-Mosa

$8.00

Island-Mosa

$7.00

Cos-mosa

$7.00

Morning-mosa

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Rusty Spinner

$9.00

PT Bloody Mary

$9.00

Morning Mule

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Banoffee Pie

$6.00

Irish Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Dirty Mary

$6.00

Hot Lil' Honey

$6.00

Carmel Frap

$6.00

Red Berry Riser

$6.00

Summer Sunrise

$6.00

Grapefruit Mojito

$6.00

Appetizers

crab cake

$13.95

mozzarella sticks

$8.95

bruschetta

$6.95

boneless wings

8 ct wing

$14.00

Potstickers

$8.95

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Side Onion Rings

$5.50

Side Sweet Fries

$5.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Cheesy Fries

$5.50

chicken wing dip

$9.95

Spinach dip

$9.95

Soup and Salad

soup of the day

french onion

$6.95

tomato gorgonzola

Roasted beet salad

Tijuana Ceasar

Tavern Salad

Lemon Arugula Salad

Out of stock

Entrees

burger

$12.95

Oquaga Burger

$14.95

chicken blt

$12.95

crab cake sandwich

$15.95

grilled cheese

$7.95

Grilled Ham and cheese

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

fish and chips

$14.95

mac and cheese

$11.50

penne ala vodka

$14.95

shrimp basket

$11.95

The Rachel

$12.95

Blackened Chicken

$12.95

Specials

Nachos

$11.95Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

Out of stock

Shrimp Po-Boy

$9.95Out of stock

Buffalo chix wrap

$10.95Out of stock

Winter berry salad

Out of stock

chicken spiedie kabobs

$8.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95Out of stock

potato skins

$8.95Out of stock

steamed clams

Out of stock

Duck Blt

$22.95Out of stock

cucumber shrimp

$9.95Out of stock

clam strips

$11.95Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$9.95Out of stock

ahi tuna

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Satay

$6.95Out of stock

Spinach Dip

$10.95Out of stock

Brisket

$12.95Out of stock

peel n eat shrimp

Out of stock

pork taco app

$4.00Out of stock

pork taco dinner

$12.95Out of stock

pork sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Black Bean Salsa

$5.95Out of stock

lobster taquitos

$12.95Out of stock

Cowboy Corn Bites

$10.95Out of stock

Speedie Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Green Chili Quesadilla

Out of stock

waygu slider app

$6.95Out of stock

waygu slider entree

$12.95Out of stock

Ribs

$15.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.95Out of stock

Calamri

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken parm sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Cowboy Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Blue

$12.95Out of stock

Haddock Sammy

$11.95Out of stock

The Rachel

$12.95Out of stock

Open Faced Meatloaf

$12.95Out of stock

ruben

$12.95Out of stock

Apps/sides

pretzel bites

$8.95

crab cake

$13.95Out of stock

Clam Strips

$12.95

mozzarella sticks

$8.95

bruschetta

$6.95

Potstickers

$8.95

Spinach dip

$9.95

Buffalo wing dip

$9.95

chevre crostini

$7.95

poutine

$9.95

8 ct wing

$14.00

1/2# boneless wings

$8.00

1# boneless wings

$15.00

side baked potato

$3.00

side Cheese fries

$5.50

side fries

$3.00

side mashed potatoes

$3.00

side rice

$3.00

side veggies

$4.25

Side Slaw

$1.00

Side Onion Rings`

$5.50

Side Sweet fries

$5.50

Loaf Zucchini Bread

$10.00

Soup and Salad

soup of the day

tomato gorganzola

french onion

$6.95

Roasted beet salad

Tijuana Ceasar

Tavern Salad

Lemon Arugula Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches and Such

Burger

$12.95

Oquaga Burger

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Chicken BLT

$12.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.95

The Rachel

$12.95

Blackened Chicken

$12.95

Fish N Chips

$14.50

Shrimp basket

$11.95

Mac n cheese

$12.50

Entrees

12 oz New York Strip

$25.95

14oz Ribeye

$33.95

Faroe Island Salmon

$24.95

Rainbow Trout

$20.95

Meatloaf

$17.95

Filet Au Poivre

$32.95

Chicken Milanese

$19.95

Lamb Lollipops

$33.95

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Penne Ala Vodka

$14.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.95

Specials

French Dip

$13.95Out of stock

Steak Gordita

$16.95Out of stock

waygu slider app

$6.95Out of stock

Bacon Queso Burger

$14.95

mussle app

$10.95Out of stock

tortellini

$21.95Out of stock

Prime Rib

$28.95Out of stock

nachos

$11.95Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

Out of stock

Rack of Lamb

Out of stock

Shrimp Po-Boy

$9.95Out of stock

porkchops

$18.95Out of stock

tuna tacos

$11.95Out of stock

chicken piccata

$16.95Out of stock

chicken spiedie kabobs

$8.95Out of stock

Winter berry salad

Out of stock

Hot Dog

$6.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Potato Skins

$8.95Out of stock

Clams

$14.95Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$39.95Out of stock

Clams and Linguini

Out of stock

Sea Scallops

$35.99Out of stock

watermelon salad

$5.50Out of stock

cajun cucumber shrimp

$9.95Out of stock

pulled pork sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

calamari

$13.95Out of stock

Monkfish Scampi

$19.95Out of stock

fried cheese ravioli

$9.95Out of stock

Peel and eat shrimp

Out of stock

Chicken Asiago

$20.95Out of stock

teriyaki Skewers

$10.95Out of stock

beef stir fry

$19.95Out of stock

Jerk Swordfish

$28.95Out of stock

Cowboy Corn Bites

$10.95Out of stock

Mushroom Risotto

$8.95Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$9.95Out of stock

ahi tuna nachos

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Satay

$6.95Out of stock

pork taco app

$4.00Out of stock

pork taco dinner

$12.95Out of stock

Ribs

$18.95Out of stock

Black Bean Salsa

$5.95Out of stock

Speedie Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$21.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.95Out of stock

Raspberry Brie

$5.95Out of stock

Lobster Mac

$22.95Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$19.95Out of stock

Pork Chop

$18.95Out of stock

9 Oz Sirloin

$22.95Out of stock

Beer Battered Haddock

$16.95Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$17.95Out of stock

The Rachel

$12.95Out of stock

feta & spinach chix

$19.95Out of stock

ruben

$12.95Out of stock

Jordans Penne Ala Vodka

$19.95Out of stock

grandmas meatloaf

$17.95Out of stock

bacon mac

$13.95Out of stock

Open Faced Meatloaf

$12.95Out of stock

Monte Cristo

$13.95Out of stock

Stuffed Portabellas

$15.95Out of stock

Entrees

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Noodles

$4.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Kids Shrimp

$6.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.50

Apple Granny Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Creme Brulee

$7.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Ice Cream

$4.50

Apple Crisp

$6.95Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.95

Cannoli

$4.95Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$6.95

employee dessert

$4.00

Whole Shortcake

$65.00

Pumpkin Buttercake

$8.95

Oreo Buttercake

$8.95

Sweatshirt

S

$55.00

M

$55.00

L

$55.00

XL

$55.00

XXL

$55.00

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt X Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt XX Large

$20.00

Employee Shirt

Employee shirt S

Employee shirt M

Employee shirt L

Employee shirt XL

Employee shirt XXL

fudr

Olmstead Chicken

$35.00

Pork Porterhouse

$35.00

Vegetarian

$35.00

Eric Linkroum

Buffet

$25.00

Debbie Hulbert

Buffet

$30.00

Jess wheeler

buffet

$27.00

Golf Buffet

Buffet

$17.00

Cateering Event

$840.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Lickin

$15.00

Chew-Bock-A

$15.00

The Oinker

$15.00

Gordon Hamsay

$15.00

The Beauty

$15.00

The Beast

$15.00

The Pilgrim

$15.00

The Gobbler

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 Front Street, Deposit, NY 13754

Directions

