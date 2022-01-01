Pheasant Tail Tavern 130 Front Street
No reviews yet
130 Front Street
Deposit, NY 13754
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
$4.00
Absolut
$6.00
absolute Rasp
$6.00
Absolut Peppar
$6.00
Svedka Citron
$7.00
absolute orange
$7.00
Absolut Vanilla
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Ketel One
$6.50
Smirnoff Red White & Berry
$5.50
Strawberry Smirnoff
$5.00
Svedka
$5.00
Titos
$6.00
Whipped Pinnacle
$5.00
vanilla pinnacle
$5.00
Ciroc apple
$8.00
grey goose pear
$7.50
absolute citron
$6.00
Well Gin
$4.00
Beefeaters
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$6.50
Tanqueray
$6.50
Well Rum
$4.00
Bacardi
$5.50
Bacardi Lime
$5.50
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Goslings Black Seal
$5.50
Malibu
$6.00
malibu watermelon
$6.00
Plantation
$6.50
mt gay
$6.00
Well Tequila
$4.00
Avion
$9.00
Cabo Wabo
$8.00
Espolon
$6.50
patron reposado
$9.00
Patron Silver
$8.50
Sauza Gold
$5.50
hornitos
$6.50
casamigos reposado
$9.00
Sundays Coconut
$7.50
Well Whiskey
$4.00
American Honey
$6.00
Angels Envy
$6.50
Apple Pie moonshine
$6.00
Basil Hayden
$8.00
basil hayden rye
$9.00
Black Velvet
$5.00
black velvet carmel
$5.00
Crown
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.50
Elijah Craig
$7.00
Evan Williams
$5.00
Fireball
$5.50
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jim Beam
$5.50
Jim Beam Black
$6.50
Jim Beam orange
$5.50
jim beam red stag
$5.50
Knob Creek
$7.50
Knob creek Rye
$8.00
Makers Mark
$7.00
Screwball
$6.00
Seagrams
$5.50
Wild Turkey
$7.00
wild turkey honey
$6.00
Basil Hayden Toast
$8.00
Well Scotch
$4.00
Dewars
$6.50
Dimple Pinch
$8.00
Glenlivet 12
$8.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00
Old Grand Dad
$5.50
johnnie walker blue
$19.00
Amaretto
$7.00
baileys
$7.00
baileys salted carmel
$7.50
Black Berry Brandy
$6.00
Brandy XO
$6.00
Butter Schnapps
$6.00
Cherry Dr.Mcguillicuddy
$5.50
Christian Brothers Brandy
$5.00
Dr. Menthol
$5.50
Frangelico
$6.50
Godiva
$7.00
Godiva Dark
$7.00
Godiva White
$7.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.50
Rumchata
$6.50
Rumple Mintz
$6.50
sambuca
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$7.00
limoncello
$6.00
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Almond Joy
$7.50
appletini
$8.50
B-52
$7.00
Bay Breeze
$6.00
berry blitz
$7.00
Berry Gin Fizz
$7.00
Blk N Blu
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
$6.00
Choc Berry Martini
$7.50
Coconut Margarita
$7.50
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
cranked cosmo
$9.00
Daiquiri
$6.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Dark n' Stormy
$7.00
Dirty Shirley
$6.00
Espresso martini
$8.00
French 75
$7.00
Giggle Juice
$7.00
Gimlet
$6.00
Greyhound
$5.50
Harvest Mule
$7.00
Hot Coco Martini
Hot Toddy
$6.00
Irish coffee
$7.00
Kentucky mule
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
little lady
$6.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
Mango Margarita
$7.00
Manhattan
$6.00
Margarita
$6.50
Martini
$6.00
mermaid marg
$9.00
Mojito
$6.50
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Negroni
$7.00
Nightmare Martini
$6.00
Old Fashioned
$6.50
Orange Krush
$6.00
Orange Pineapple Margarita
$7.00
Paloma
$6.50
pear martini
$8.00
pina colada martini
$7.50
Princess Peach
$7.50
Raspberry lemon drop
$7.00
Rob Roy
$7.00
Royal Apple
$7.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Sex On the Beach
$6.50
Strawberry Belini
$7.50
Strawberry Lemondrop
$7.00
Strawberry Margarita
$7.00
Sunny Irishman
$7.00
Sweet Poison
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
the allison
$7.50
The Rachel
$7.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Vodka Bomb (tito's)
$9.00
Vodka Bomb (Well)
$7.00
Whiskey Smash
$7.50
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
white chocolate martini
$7.00
White Russian
$6.00
watermelon mojito
$7.00
Purple Rain
$7.00
Bomb Pop
$6.50
Pink Punch
$6.50
Orange You Glad
$6.50
Strawberry Paloma
$7.50
Blueberry Orange Smash
$7.00
Spicy Sailor
$6.50
Butterscotch martini
$6.50
Sunny Splash
$7.00
Blueberry Cosmo
$8.00
Strwberry Peaches N Cream
$6.50
Mint Choc Martini
$7.00
Spicy Senorita
$6.50
Lucky Lemon
$7.50
Sour Berry Fizzer
$8.00
Coconut Cloud
$6.50
Coconut Pine Marg
$6.50
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
Pom Marg
$9.50
Mixed Shots
$4.00
Coconut Mojito
$6.50
Grasshopper
$6.00
Harvest Mule
$7.00
Apple Pie In A Jar
$6.00
Ps Russian
$6.50
Pb Choc Martini
$7.00
Apple Cider Mimosa
$7.00
Devils Punch
$7.00
Chocolate Pumpkin Martini
$7.00
Blue Cucumber Gimlet
$7.50
The Pink Coconut
$7.00
BEER
Angry Orchard BTL
$4.50
Blue Moon BTL
$5.00
Coors light BTL
$3.00
Corona BTL
$4.50
Flower Power BTL
$5.00
Heineken BTL
$4.50
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Miller BTL
$3.00
Miller High Life BTL
$4.50
Sam Adams BTL
$5.00
Stella BTL
$6.00
Summer Shandy BTL
$1.50Out of stock
Yuengling BTL
$4.50
Heineken N/A BTL
$4.50
Labatt N/A BTL
$3.50
Oktoberfest
$4.50
Bud light CAN
$3.00
Budweiser CAN
$3.00
Founders CAN
$5.50
Guinness CAN
$5.00
Hazy IPA CAN
$5.50
Mich Ultra CAN
$3.50
White Claw CAN
$4.50
Budlight DFT
$5.00
IPA DFT
$7.00
Brown Ale DFT
$6.00Out of stock
Rainbow Red DFT
$6.00Out of stock
Peace, Love & Ale DFT
$7.00Out of stock
Hop Slaughter
$6.00Out of stock
Whitetail Pale Ale
$6.00Out of stock
Amber Ale
$6.00Out of stock
pbc stout
$6.50Out of stock
DFT Labett Blue
$6.00Out of stock
Mexican Lager
$6.00Out of stock
Watermelon Ipa
$6.00Out of stock
Kentucky Ale DFT
$6.50Out of stock
Lake Road
$7.00Out of stock
Pineapple Ipa
$6.00Out of stock
Fat Tire DFT
$7.50Out of stock
Juicy Haze
$7.75Out of stock
Summertime Blues
$7.00Out of stock
Voodoo Ranger
$9.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie DFT
$7.00
Harvest Ipa DFT
$7.00Out of stock
Atomic Pumpkin
$7.50
Sunday Beer
Sun. angry orchard bottle
$2.00
Sun. Coors light bottle
$2.00
Sun. summer shandy bottle
$2.00
Sun. Miller Light bottle
$2.00
Sun. corona bottle
$2.00
Sun. Heineken bottle
$2.00
Sun. miller high life bottle
$2.00
Sun. stella bottle
$2.00
Sun. Yuengling bottle
$2.00
Sun. sam adams bottle
$2.00
Sun. Blue moon bottle
$2.00
Sun. Flower power bottle
$2.00
Sun. Labatt blue bottle
$2.00
Sun. Oktoberfest
$2.00
Sun. Guiness can
$2.00
Sun. fonders can
$2.00
Sun. hazy ipa can
$2.00
Sun. bud light can
$2.00
Sun. mc ultra can
$2.00
Sun. Budweiser can
$2.00
Sun. ipa draft
$2.00
Sun. Bud Light Draft
$2.00
Sun. Pale Ale draft
$2.00Out of stock
Sun. Atomic Pumpkin
$2.00
Sun. Mexican Lager
$2.00Out of stock
Sun. Summertime Blues
$2.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie DFT
$2.00
Voodoo Ranger
$2.00Out of stock
N/A Beer
$2.00
Harvest DFT
$2.00Out of stock
WINE
Soda
Coffee
Coffee
Specialty cocktails
Rusty spinner
$9.00
muddler minnow
$9.00
griffiths gnat
$9.00
prince nymph
$9.00
stimulator
$9.00
tipsy trout
$9.00
zonker
$9.00
royal wulff
$11.00
woolly bugger
$9.00
the old man in the river
$9.00
dry fly
$11.00
Hemmingway martini
$9.00
Black ghost martini
$9.00
Original mule Special
$9.00
Kentucky mule Special
$9.00
Cranberry mule Special
$9.00
fruity mule
$9.00
the river floor
$10.00
London Mule Special
$9.00
Harvest Mule
$7.00
Smores Martini
$6.50
Cranberry Marg
$9.50
Apple Pie In A Jar
$6.00
Ps Russian
$6.50
Brunch Drinks
Apple
$2.50
Tall Apple
$3.50
Cranberry
$2.50
Tall Cran
$3.50
Tomato
$2.50
Tall Tomato
$3.50
Orange
$2.50
Tall Orange
$3.50
Pineapple
$2.50
Tall Pineapple
$3.50
Grape
$2.50
Tall Grape
$3.50
Grapefruit
$2.50
Tall Grapefruit
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Classic Mimosa
$6.00
Man-Mosa
$8.00
Island-Mosa
$7.00
Cos-mosa
$7.00
Morning-mosa
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$8.00
Rusty Spinner
$9.00
PT Bloody Mary
$9.00
Morning Mule
$7.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.00
Banoffee Pie
$6.00
Irish Pancake Breakfast
$7.00
Dirty Mary
$6.00
Hot Lil' Honey
$6.00
Carmel Frap
$6.00
Red Berry Riser
$6.00
Summer Sunrise
$6.00
Grapefruit Mojito
$6.00
Appetizers
Soup and Salad
Entrees
Specials
Nachos
$11.95Out of stock
BBQ Shrimp
Out of stock
Shrimp Po-Boy
$9.95Out of stock
Buffalo chix wrap
$10.95Out of stock
Winter berry salad
Out of stock
chicken spiedie kabobs
$8.95Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.95Out of stock
potato skins
$8.95Out of stock
steamed clams
Out of stock
Duck Blt
$22.95Out of stock
cucumber shrimp
$9.95Out of stock
clam strips
$11.95Out of stock
Caprese Salad
$9.95Out of stock
ahi tuna
$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Satay
$6.95Out of stock
Spinach Dip
$10.95Out of stock
Brisket
$12.95Out of stock
peel n eat shrimp
Out of stock
pork taco app
$4.00Out of stock
pork taco dinner
$12.95Out of stock
pork sandwich
$11.95Out of stock
Black Bean Salsa
$5.95Out of stock
lobster taquitos
$12.95Out of stock
Cowboy Corn Bites
$10.95Out of stock
Speedie Sub
$10.95Out of stock
Green Chili Quesadilla
Out of stock
waygu slider app
$6.95Out of stock
waygu slider entree
$12.95Out of stock
Ribs
$15.95Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$11.95Out of stock
Calamri
$13.95Out of stock
Chicken parm sandwich
$13.95Out of stock
Cowboy Burger
$14.95Out of stock
Chicken Cordon Blue
$12.95Out of stock
Haddock Sammy
$11.95Out of stock
The Rachel
$12.95Out of stock
Open Faced Meatloaf
$12.95Out of stock
ruben
$12.95Out of stock
Apps/sides
pretzel bites
$8.95
crab cake
$13.95Out of stock
Clam Strips
$12.95
mozzarella sticks
$8.95
bruschetta
$6.95
Potstickers
$8.95
Spinach dip
$9.95
Buffalo wing dip
$9.95
chevre crostini
$7.95
poutine
$9.95
8 ct wing
$14.00
1/2# boneless wings
$8.00
1# boneless wings
$15.00
side baked potato
$3.00
side Cheese fries
$5.50
side fries
$3.00
side mashed potatoes
$3.00
side rice
$3.00
side veggies
$4.25
Side Slaw
$1.00
Side Onion Rings`
$5.50
Side Sweet fries
$5.50
Loaf Zucchini Bread
$10.00
Soup and Salad
Sandwiches and Such
Entrees
Specials
French Dip
$13.95Out of stock
Steak Gordita
$16.95Out of stock
waygu slider app
$6.95Out of stock
Bacon Queso Burger
$14.95
mussle app
$10.95Out of stock
tortellini
$21.95Out of stock
Prime Rib
$28.95Out of stock
nachos
$11.95Out of stock
BBQ Shrimp
Out of stock
Rack of Lamb
Out of stock
Shrimp Po-Boy
$9.95Out of stock
porkchops
$18.95Out of stock
tuna tacos
$11.95Out of stock
chicken piccata
$16.95Out of stock
chicken spiedie kabobs
$8.95Out of stock
Winter berry salad
Out of stock
Hot Dog
$6.95Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.95Out of stock
Potato Skins
$8.95Out of stock
Clams
$14.95Out of stock
Surf and Turf
$39.95Out of stock
Clams and Linguini
Out of stock
Sea Scallops
$35.99Out of stock
watermelon salad
$5.50Out of stock
cajun cucumber shrimp
$9.95Out of stock
pulled pork sandwich
$11.95Out of stock
calamari
$13.95Out of stock
Monkfish Scampi
$19.95Out of stock
fried cheese ravioli
$9.95Out of stock
Peel and eat shrimp
Out of stock
Chicken Asiago
$20.95Out of stock
teriyaki Skewers
$10.95Out of stock
beef stir fry
$19.95Out of stock
Jerk Swordfish
$28.95Out of stock
Cowboy Corn Bites
$10.95Out of stock
Mushroom Risotto
$8.95Out of stock
Caprese Salad
$9.95Out of stock
ahi tuna nachos
$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Satay
$6.95Out of stock
pork taco app
$4.00Out of stock
pork taco dinner
$12.95Out of stock
Ribs
$18.95Out of stock
Black Bean Salsa
$5.95Out of stock
Speedie Sub
$10.95Out of stock
Sesame Crusted Ahi
$21.95Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
$11.95Out of stock
Raspberry Brie
$5.95Out of stock
Lobster Mac
$22.95Out of stock
Beef Stroganoff
$19.95Out of stock
Pork Chop
$18.95Out of stock
9 Oz Sirloin
$22.95Out of stock
Beer Battered Haddock
$16.95Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$17.95Out of stock
The Rachel
$12.95Out of stock
feta & spinach chix
$19.95Out of stock
ruben
$12.95Out of stock
Jordans Penne Ala Vodka
$19.95Out of stock
grandmas meatloaf
$17.95Out of stock
bacon mac
$13.95Out of stock
Open Faced Meatloaf
$12.95Out of stock
Monte Cristo
$13.95Out of stock
Stuffed Portabellas
$15.95Out of stock
Dessert
Cheesecake
$5.50
Apple Granny Pie
$5.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Pie
$7.95
Creme Brulee
$7.95
Chocolate Lava Cake
$6.50
Ice Cream
$4.50
Apple Crisp
$6.95Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake
$8.95
Cannoli
$4.95Out of stock
Brownie Sundae
$6.95
employee dessert
$4.00
Whole Shortcake
$65.00
Pumpkin Buttercake
$8.95
Oreo Buttercake
$8.95
Golf Buffet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 Front Street, Deposit, NY 13754
Gallery
