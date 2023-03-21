Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge

700 Reviews

$$

726 Main Ave S

Mailing Address: PO BOX 499, Brookings, SD 57006

Brookings, SD 57006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

I.P.A. Fish & Chips
Prairie Fire Burger
Cafe-Style Hot Roast Beef

Takeout Lunch

Starters

Chislic

$14.00Out of stock

South Dakota’s official state nosh. Six ounces of cubed local lamb meat deep fried, lightly seasoned and served with crackers and is great with bleu cheese dressing.

Seared Sirloin Bites

$14.00

Six ounces of tender Angus top sirloin cubed, sautéed in a savory garlic-Worcestershire reduction and served with a side of mild, creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Pheasant Salad Lettuce Wraps

Pheasant Salad Lettuce Wraps

Our award-winning ring-necked pheasant meat salad with dried cranberries, apple, and crushed roasted pecans. Served with heart of Romaine cups.

Sweetcorn-Sunflower Hummus

$13.00

Corn kernels, chickpeas, and roasted sunflower seeds blended into a smooth dip with garlic, lemon juice, cumin, and smoked paprika. Topped with fresh olive oil, and seeds. Served with Nordic seed crackers, soft pita, and veggies.

Duck Wings

$15.00+

Large duck wing drumettes dusted with truffled sea salt and drizzled with red chili-fused olive oil.

Beef Chislic

$11.00

Salads

Rhubarb-Jerk Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens topped with an all-natural, fire-grilled, jerk spice-rubbed chicken breast, sliced egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of our own honey-rhubarb vinaigrette and freshly baked Cottleston bread.

Café-Style Taco Salad

$13.00+

1950’s Café Mex-Americana. Mixed greens and cheesy seasoned corn tortilla chips, our famous taco beef, shredded cheddar, and ripe grape tomatoes. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Pheasant on the Green

$17.00

Our famous ring-necked pheasant meat salad with dried cranberries, apple, and crushed roasted pecans on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, grape tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan. Herbs de Provence-infused olive oil and fresh red apple balsamic on the side. Cottleston bread.

Classic Chef Salad

$13.00+

Mixed greens topped with lean julienne ham and turkey, sliced egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with a side of your chosen dressing and bread.

Ranch-Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Succulent seasoned jumbo shrimp gently sautéed in olive oil and classic Midwest seasonings, then served over a mix of greens with grated aged parmesan, grape tomatoes, and croutons. Served with a smoked olive oil and lemon white balsamic on the side. Cottleston bread.

Seared Sirloin Salad

$22.00

Top sirloin cubed and sautéed in a savory Worcestershire reduction on a bed of mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, and finished with egg, croutons, grated parmesan, and a side of mild bleu cheese dressing.

Soup, Salad, and Bread

$10.00

A bowl of our soup of the day and a mixed-greens salad with your favorite dressing and fresh Cottleston Bakery bread.

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Burgers

The "Big R"

$13.00

The no-fuss classic all-American Black Angus burger at its best with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Topped with caramelized onions inside a girlled cheese made of melted Swiss and cheddar on marble rye.

Sturdy Post Ranch Lamb Burger

$15.00

Lean local lamb from rural Ward, SD grilled mid-rare with savory seasonings. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and feta-mint aïoli.

South Dakota Bison Burger

$15.00

Grass-fed ground bison grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, and mayo.

Prairie Fire Burger

$13.00

Dusted with warm, zesty seasonings and topped with melted jalapeño-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our secret spicy herb sauce.

Crostini Burger

$16.00

Sautéed, 18-year balsamic-glazed onions and crimini mushrooms with melted aged Swiss cheese on thin, rustic paremsan-crusted toast.

Bacon, Cheddar, & Bleu Burger

$14.00

Featuring crisp strips of smoky bacon, melted aged cheddar cheese and a dollop of mild, creamy American bleu cheese sauce.

PB & JJ Burger

$14.00

A Cajun seasoned burger topped with melted pepper-jack and a dollop of our private-label jalapeño jelly served on a toasted, peanut buttered bun.

Sandwiches

Pheasant Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Our famous ring-necked pheasant salad with apple, dried cranberries, and pecans served with melted Swiss on grilled marble rye.

Prime Rib Dip

$14.00

Our roasted Angus prime rib shaved thin and piled on a fresh, toasted Cottleston Bakery baguette. Served with beef jus.

Loaded Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Our roasted Angus prime rib shaved thin and piled on a fresh, toasted Cottleston Bakery baguette. Loaded with Swiss Cheese and sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with beef jus.

Phezini

$13.00

18-year Balsamic-glazed mushrooms and onions, fresh sliced tomato, and melted Swiss cheese on rustic Parmesan-crusted toast. Served with classic fries or fresh vegetable.

Steak "Sandwich" Platter

$19.00

Our prime grade six-ounce top sirloin flame broiled to your specification served with a side of white griddle toast, slaw, and classic French fries.

The Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and melty Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye iwth a side of Thousand Island dressing.

Cafe-Style Hot Roast Beef

$9.00+

Half Sandwich Combo

$8.00

Platters

I.P.A. Fish & Chips

$19.00+

Large cod loin fillets, dipped in a sweet and savory India Pale Ale batter, served extra crispy. Includes homemade tartar sauce, fries, slaw, and bread.

Steakhouse Garden Veggie Stir Fry

$19.00

Your choice of Angus sirloin or a fire-grilled all-natural chicken breast tossed with stir-fried bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served over a bed of steamed wild and long grain rice.

Liver & Onions

$12.00

Lefse Dog Platter

$12.00

Chicken Breast Strips

$10.00+

Breaded Shrimp

$13.00

Corndog

$7.00

Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Steak "Sandwich" Platter

$19.00

Our prime grade six-ounce top sirloin flame broiled to your specification served with a side of white griddle toast, slaw, and classic French fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Jr. Pork Chop

$8.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$8.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Retail

Other Retail

Pheasant Café Trio Roast by Cherrybean Coffee Co.

$15.00+

Cottleston Baguettes

$3.50

Fresh Mon, Wed, Fri

Cherrybean Harvest Moon Decaf

$13.00+

Coravin Model Two+Pack

$350.00Out of stock

Coravin Capsules 2pk

$20.00Out of stock

Coravin Model Six LE

$399.00

The Wand 4pk

$14.00

Töst

$18.00

All-natural, delicious, dry, sparkling, alcohol-free beverages with white tea, white cranberry, and ginger. 750ml bottle.

Halogi Hot Sauce

$9.99

Delicious, hand-made, small-batch hot sauces. Proudly made in South Dakota.

Coravin Needle

$29.95+

Skin Reverberations

$16.00

Takeout Wine

Red Wine

J. Lohr Pure Paso

J. Lohr Pure Paso

$28.00

"For being a larger production winery, J. Lohr continually produces lush and delicious wines that continue to define the Paso Robles potential. This new blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Malbec begins with strawberry, violet and baking spice on the nose, while the palate’s creamy mouthfeel carries mocha, cappuccino, caramel and black cherry flavors. There’s just enough tannic firmness to the lush profile. Editors’ Choice." -93 Points, Editors’ Choice, Wine Enthusiast

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$50.00

Fruity and rich-tasting, this is filled with concentrated dark plum, boysenberry and cherry compote flavors that are liberally spiced. Peppery hints emerge as well, leading to a finish that lingers with toasty notes. - Wine Spectator

Ratti Battaglione Barbera d'Asti

$25.00

Ratti Ochetti Langh Nebbiolo

$28.00

Ratti Marcenasco Barolo

$48.00

Willamette Valley Whole Cluster PN

$29.00

White Wine

Big Sissy Gorman Winery Chardonnay

$39.99

Diatom Chardonnay

$32.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$30.00

Kokomo Chardonnay

$30.00

Sand Point Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Gryphus Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$45.00

Rose and Sparkling

Astoria Moscato

$19.00
Bieler Pere+Fils Rose

Bieler Pere+Fils Rose

$18.00

The wine naturally is a beautiful balance between red fruit and acid structure, without either element overpowering the other. Savory and citrus notes are framed by a mineral core.

Chloe Rose 1.5L

$20.00

Korta Katarina Sabion

$65.00
Mondoro Asti

Mondoro Asti

$20.00

90 pts Wine & Spirits A light , refreshing Asti, this wine's scents of candied orange peel and pink grapefruit flavors end cleanly. Serve with fresh fruit and cheese or at brunch with a goat cheese salad.

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

$60.00

Piper Heidsieck Brut

$55.00
Rose d'OR Brut Cremant de Bordeaux

Rose d'OR Brut Cremant de Bordeaux

$20.00
Treveri Sparkling Gewürztraminer

Treveri Sparkling Gewürztraminer

$24.00

Notes of lychee jelly, combined with rich tropical fruit, all-spice, nutmeg, and clove are balanced with an underlying acidity for a true expression of the varietal.

Half Bottles

Jarvis Cabernet Sauvignon - 375ml

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Pheasant is Brookings’ oldest full-service restaurant. Established in 1949, we have been under the same local, family ownership and operation for nearly half a century and three generations! Many of the signature recipes at the Pheasant have been favorites for just as long. The Pheasant started as a small gas station café on the edge of town and has grown with the Brookings community. We are grateful to our customers, old friends and new, for keeping this local legend alive. Our team is proud to be a part of this iconic institution’s history and we embrace a tradition of consistently excellent food and drinks offered with fresh inspiration and local flair in a setting where you can feel at home.

Website

Location

726 Main Ave S, Mailing Address: PO BOX 499, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD 57006

Directions

Gallery
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge image
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge image
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Broadwater Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6625 Wentworth Park Dr Wentworth, SD 57075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Brookings
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
review star
No reviews yet
Mankato
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston