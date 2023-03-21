Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge

Restaurant info

The Pheasant is Brookings’ oldest full-service restaurant. Established in 1949, we have been under the same local, family ownership and operation for nearly half a century and three generations! Many of the signature recipes at the Pheasant have been favorites for just as long. The Pheasant started as a small gas station café on the edge of town and has grown with the Brookings community. We are grateful to our customers, old friends and new, for keeping this local legend alive. Our team is proud to be a part of this iconic institution’s history and we embrace a tradition of consistently excellent food and drinks offered with fresh inspiration and local flair in a setting where you can feel at home.

