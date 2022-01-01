Phelps Hillside Resort 5751 Hillside Resort Tr.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Hillside has been a Phelps tradition since it was established in 1912! Hillside Resort is often regarded as the best kept secret in the Northwoods!
2474 S Shore Rd, Phelps, WI 54554
