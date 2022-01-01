  • Home
Phelps Hillside Resort 5751 Hillside Resort Tr.

No reviews yet

2474 S Shore Rd

Phelps, WI 54554

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese curds

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$12.00+

Onion Tanglers

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Waffle Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baker

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Nachos Blanco

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Deep Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Drunken Clams

$20.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Keeweenaw Walleye Fingers

$13.00

Tex-Mex

Nachos Blanco

$14.00

Tavern Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Burgers

Hillside Burger

$13.00

Barnyard Burger

$15.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Diablo Burger

$14.00

Smokin’ Bleu Burger

$14.00

From The Grill

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00+

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lac Vieux Desert Dip

$17.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Fish & Chips 🐠

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Entrees

Pan Fried Walleye

$25.00+

Deep Fried Walleye

$25.00

Char Grilled Salmon

$33.00

Broasted Chicken

$14.00+

Hillside Fish Platter

$27.00

Dry Aged NY Strip

$33.00

Dry Aged Ribeye

$36.00

Duck á l’ Orange

$37.00

Soup/Salad

Dinner Salad

$13.00

A.Y.C.E Salad buffet

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Pasta

Northwoods Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cajun Alfredo

$18.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Soda

Friday Fish Fry

Cod Fry

$18.00

Perch Fry

$18.00

Bluegill Fry

$18.00

Nightly Specials

Prime Rib

$38.00+

Thursday Italian Special

$18.00

Sunday Chicken Dinner

$14.00+

Sunday Chicken Extra Piece

Steakhouse Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Carbonara

$19.00+

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Stuffed Cod

$22.00

Dessert

Nightly Special Desert

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Hillside has been a Phelps tradition since it was established in 1912! Hillside Resort is often regarded as the best kept secret in the Northwoods!

2474 S Shore Rd, Phelps, WI 54554

