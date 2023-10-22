ALL DAY FOOD

APPETIZERS

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS
$10.00

Cripsy Fried all-vegeterian spring rolls, with Tofu, cabbage, and carrots, served with a spicy mango habenero sauce

VOODOO SPRING ROLLS
$14.00

3 half cut fried Spring rolls , Stuffed with Crawfish tails, Andouille sausage, roasted corn, Cheese and Bell peppers

WING BASKET
$14.00

6 Wings

SHRIMP BASKET
$14.00

8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp

FISH BASKET
$12.00
SEAFOOD FONDUE
$18.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Cremini mushrooms, and spinach in a cheese sauce, served with garlic crostinis

GUMBEAUX
$14.00

Shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo

SMOKE BOUDIN LINK
$10.00Out of stock

Cajun Smoked Boudin Link served over a bed of homemade dirty rice.

CREOLE DEVILED EGGS
$12.00

3 Hard-boiled deviled eggs with cajun seasonings, green onion topped with a crispy batter-fried gulf shrimp, drizzled with bacon bits.

CUP OF GUMBEAUX
$5.95
BOUDIN EGGROLLS
$14.00Out of stock
SPINACH DIP
$16.00Out of stock

ENTREES

BAYOU CATFISH
$30.00

2 Blackened Catfish fillets, topped with 5 jumbo fried shrimp and a cajun butter sauce sitting over a bed of dirty rice and collard greens.

BLUEBERRY CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
$26.00
Cajun Boudain melt
$22.95
CAJUN SEAFOOD PASTA
$28.00

Blackened Shrimp, Crawfish tails, and Andouille (PORK) sausage in a white-wine cream sauce; served over linguine pasta.

CATFISH POBOY
$21.95
CHARBROILED RIBEYE
$35.00
CHEESE BURGER
$18.00
CHICKEN & WAFFLE
$23.00
CRAWFISH & SHRIMP ETOUFFEE
$26.00
DOUBLE PORK CHOPS
$28.00
FIRE-GRILLED SALMON
$29.00

Blackened Fire-grilled Salmon, served over linguine pasta tossed in a light butter sauce.

RED BEANS AND RICE BOWL
$11.99Out of stock
RED BEANS AND RICE DINNER
$18.99Out of stock
RED VELVET CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
$26.00
SEAFOOD FONDUE POTATO
$25.00
SEAFOOD PLATTER
$29.00
SHRIMP & GRITS
$25.00
THE REDFISH
$33.00
VEEGAN BURGER
$18.00

SALADS

YoDam Salad
$10.00
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
$10.00
SD SALAD
$7.00
SD CAESER
$7.00

SIDES

BROCCOLI & RICE CASSEROLE
$7.00
CAJUN DIRTY RICE
$7.00
COLLARD GREENS
$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
$7.00
GRITS
$7.00
MAC 'N CHEESE
$7.00
MASH POTATOES
$7.00
RED BEANS AND RICE
$7.00
beans no rice
$5.00
STEAMED BROCCOLI
$7.00
STEAMED RICE
$4.00
SWEET CORN BREAD
$7.00
TOASTPOINT
$2.00
YAMS
$7.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING
$10.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$12.00
ICE CREAM VANILLA
$5.00
PEACH COBBLER
$10.00
CREME BRULEE
$12.00

A' LA CARTE

5 GRILLED SHRIMP
$12.00
5 FRIED SHRIMP
$12.00
1 BLACKENED CATFISH
$15.00
1 FRIED CATFISH
$9.99
1 GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
$8.00
1 FRIED CHICKEN BREAST
$8.00
1 BLACKENED REDFISH
$20.00
1 FILLET SALMON
$20.00
6 BUFFET WINGS
$12.00
6 NAKED WINGS
$12.00
1 PORK CHOP
$16.00
CRAWFISH TAILS
$18.00
Chicken Breast Fried
$8.00
Waffle
$8.00
1 Ribeye
$25.00

THURSDAY NIGHT STEAK

RIBEYE SPECIAL
$30.00

ADD ONS

FONDUE SAUCE 6oz w/o CRAWFISH
$3.00
LEMON BUTTER SAUCE 2oz
$1.00
CHEESE SAUCE
$2.00
BOURBON SAUCE
$2.00
Crawfish Fondue Sauce
$7.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACO TUESDAY
$8.00

CHEF SPECIALS

Citrus Turkey Leg
$24.95
Fondoo Turkey
$24.95
Turkey Mac N Cheese
$16.95
YoDam Turkey Leg
$34.95

BRUNCH

A LA' CARTE

1 SAUSAGE LINKS
$7.00
1 WAFFLE
$8.00
2 BACON STRIPS
$4.00
2 EGGS
$6.00
2 PANCAKES
$8.00
ADD ON FRIED LOBSTER TAIL
$20.00
ADD ON GRILLED LOBSTER TAIL
$20.00
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
$10.00
BREAKFAST POTATOES
$6.00
GRITS
$6.00
RED VELVET WAFFLE
$10.00
SWEET CORNBREAD
$7.00
1 Biscuit
$5.00
1 Biscuit with gravy
$8.00Out of stock

DINING DRINKS

BLOODY MARY
$13.00
BRUNCH PUNCH
$13.00
BTL WYCLIFF
$15.00
BUCKET OF BUBBLES ....6
$35.00
JUICE CARAFE
$6.00
BRUNCH MIMOSA
$5.00
JUICE CARAFE FLIGHTS
$8.00
THE GROWN FOLKS MIMOSA
$16.00
BOOZY MIMOSA PITCHER
$35.00

ENTREES

BLUEBERRY CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
$26.00
CATFISH & GRITS
$24.00
CHARBROILED RIB EYE STEAK
$35.00
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
$23.00
CRAWFISH & SHRIMP ETOUFEE
$26.00
FRIED LOBSTER & WAFFLE
$45.00
FRIED PORK CHOP BREAKFAST
$28.00
RED VELVET CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
$26.00
SHRIMP & GRITS
$25.00
GRILLED LOBSTER AND WAFFLE
$45.00
GRILLED PORK CHOP BREAKFAST
$28.00
FRIED CHICKEN GRAVY BISCUITS
$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN AND WAFFLE SANDWICH
$18.00
AVOCADO TOAST BREAKFAST
$12.00
LAMB CHOPS BREAKFAST
$22.95Out of stock
BREAKFAST SAMPLER PLATE
$26.95

Extras

Sauce

extra sauce
$2.00
sauce and crawfish
$5.00

Extra Add ons

Sausage
$4.00
Chicken
$7.00
Crawfish
$12.00

Sip Smoke

Cigars

ALEC BRADLEY BLACK MARK ESTELI
$15.00
BLACK CHERRY
$15.00
CONNECTICUT KREME
$15.00
FLATHEAD 660
$15.00
FLATHEAD V19
$15.00
MIDNIGHT EXPRESS
$15.00
ROCKY PARTEL
$15.00
ROYAL JAMAICA
$15.00

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY DRINK SPECIALS (6pm)

DRINK SPECIALS

TALBOTT CHARDONNAY
$5.00
MAISON NO 9 ROSE
$5.00
LOCATIONS CA CAB BLEND
$5.00
GENTLEMAN JACK WHISKEY SOUR
$8.00
WOODFORD MANHATTAN
$8.00

TEQUILA TUESDAYS

TEQUILA TUESDAY DRINKS

INDUSTRY MARGARITA
$8.00
THE PEOPLE'S MARG
$8.00
KISS MY PEACH
$8.00
THE TEXAS MARGARITA
$8.00
MEXICAN CANDY SHOT
$6.00
ESPOLON SHOT BLANCO
$6.00
EL JIMADOR SHOT BLANCO
$6.00
EL JIMADOR SHOT REPO
$7.00

LOUNGE HOOKAH

WATERMELON BERRY
$25.00
CITRUS ICE
$25.00
STRAWBERRY
$25.00
ICED GRAPE APPLE
$25.00
FRUIT PUNCH
$25.00
APPLE WATERMELON
$25.00
BANANA
$25.00
refills
$15.00

LOUNGE HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH BURGER SLIDERS
$10.00
CHEESE BURGER
$12.00
HH CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$16.00
FRIED CATFISH PO BOY
$12.00
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$10.00
FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY
$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$10.00
SPINACH DIP
$12.00
HH BOUDIN EGG ROLLS
$12.00

LOUNGE DON JULIO THURSDAY

DRINK SPECIALS

1942
$19.42
DON JULIO BLANCO
$8.00

LOUNGE BIRTHDAY DRINKS

SPECIALS

DON JULIO BLANCO
$8.00
JACK DANIELS
$8.00
TITOS
$8.00

PATIO HOOKAH

BERRY
$35.00
ORANGE MINT
$35.00
GRAPE BERRY
$35.00
BLUEBERRY
$35.00
MAGIC LOVE
$35.00
DREAM SCAPE
$35.00
BLUEBERRY MINT
$35.00
PEACH MINT
$35.00
WATERMELON MINT
$35.00

VIP SIGNATURE

V I P LOUNGE DRINKS

THE BLUE TINI
$13.00
THE PURP
$13.00
CP SLUSH
$14.00
DAMON'S DEVIL JUICE
$10.00
HOT DON
$18.00
SPICY PINA
$12.00