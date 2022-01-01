Restaurant header imageView gallery
Phil & Jim Steaks & Hoagies

2905 Edgmont Avenue

Brookhaven, PA 19015

Popular Items

SMALL CHEESE STEAK
FRENCH FRIES
LARGE CHEESE STEAK

STEAKS

Small Steaks are 12" and Large Steaks are 18".

SMALL STEAK

$11.50

SMALL CHEESE STEAK

$11.95

SMALL PIZZA STEAK

$12.95

SMALL CHICKEN STEAK

$11.50

SMALL CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$11.95

SMALL BUFFALO CHIC CH STEAK

$11.50

SMALL CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK

$11.50

SMALL SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE & PROVOLONE

$10.95

LARGE STEAK

$20.95

LARGE CHEESE STEAK

$21.95

LARGE PIZZA STEAK

$22.95

LARGE CHICKEN STEAK

$20.95

LARGE CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$21.95

LARGE BUFFALO CHICK CH STEAK

$19.50

LARGE CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK

$19.50

LARGE SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$17.95

LARGE SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE & PROVOLONE

$18.95

HOAGIES

All Hoagies Include Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickles. Small Hoagies are 12" and Large Hoagies are 18".

SMALL ITALIAN SPECIAL

$11.95

SMALL HAM & CHEESE

$10.95

SMALL TURKEY

$12.95

SMALL ROAST BEEF

$12.95

SMALL TUNA

$10.95

SMALL NIGERIAN

$12.95

SMALL MIXED CHEESE HOAGIE

$10.95

SMALL PROSCIUTTO & PROVOLONE

$12.95

LARGE ITALIAN SPECIAL

$20.95

LARGE HAM & CHEESE

$19.95

LARGE TURKEY

$21.95

LARGE ROAST BEEF

$21.95

LARGE TUNA

$19.95

LARGE NIGERIAN

$21.95

LARGE MIXED CHEESE HOAGIE

$19.95

LARGE PROSCIUTTO & PROVOLONE

$21.95

WHITE BREAD ITALIAN SPECIAL

$8.95

WHITE BREAD HAM & CHEESE

$8.95

WHITE BREAD TURKEY

$8.95

WHITE BREAD ROAST BEEF

$9.95

WHITE BREAD TUNA

$8.95

WHITE BREAD NIGERIAN

$7.95

WHITE BREAD MIXED CHEESE

$7.95

WHITE BREAD PROSCIUTTO

$7.95

BURGERS

BURGER

$5.50

CHEESE BURGER

$5.95

DOUBLE BURGER

$7.95

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$8.95

BURGER HOAGIE ROLL

$5.95

CHEESE BURGER HOAGIE ROLL

$6.95

DOUBLE BURGER HOAGIE ROLL

$8.95

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER HOAGIE ROLL

$9.95

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.95

ONION RINGS

$5.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.95

CHICKEN FINGERS W/ FRIES

$10.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.95

HOT SAUSAGE

$3.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Please note due to the large variety of chips, drinks, and snacks we offer, these items can be added to your order when you pick it up. Come in and enjoy!

2905 Edgmont Avenue, Brookhaven, PA 19015

