Southern
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar 1701 Webster Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
1701 Webster Street sute F, HOUSTON, TX 77003
