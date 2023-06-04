Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery
Southern

Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
1701 Webster Street

review star

No reviews yet

1701 Webster Street sute F

HOUSTON, TX 77003

Popular Items

DOUBLE PORK CHOPS

$28.00

WING BASKET

$14.00

6 Wings

ALL DAY FOOD

APPETIZERS

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

$10.00

Cripsy Fried all-vegeterian spring rolls, with Tofu, cabbage, and carrots, served with a spicy mango habenero sauce

VOODOO SPRING ROLLS

$14.00

3 half cut fried Spring rolls , Stuffed with Crawfish tails, Andouille sausage, roasted corn, Cheese and Bell peppers

WING BASKET

$14.00

6 Wings

SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp

FISH BASKET

$12.00

SEAFOOD FONDUE

$18.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Cremini mushrooms, and spinach in a cheese sauce, served with garlic crostinis

GUMBEAUX

$14.00

Shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo

SMOKE BOUDIN LINK

$10.00

Cajun Smoked Boudin Link served over a bed of homemade dirty rice.

CREOLE DEVILED EGGS

$12.00

3 Hard-boiled deviled eggs with cajun seasonings, green onion topped with a crispy batter-fried gulf shrimp, drizzled with bacon bits.

BOUDIN BALL (SPECIAL)

$14.00Out of stock

ENTREES

BAYOU CATFISH

$30.00

2 Blackened Catfish fillets, topped with 5 jumbo fried shrimp and a cajun butter sauce sitting over a bed of dirty rice and collard greens.

FIRE-GRILLED SALMON

$29.00Out of stock

Blackened Fire-grilled Salmon, served over linguine pasta tossed in a light butter sauce.

CAJUN SEAFOOD PASTA

$28.00

Blackened Shrimp, Crawfish tails, and Andouille (PORK) sausage in a white-wine cream sauce; served over linguine pasta.

THE REDFISH

$33.00

DOUBLE PORK CHOPS

$28.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$25.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$23.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$29.00

1/2 CHICKEN

$28.00Out of stock

CHARBROILED RIBEYE

$35.00

CHICKEN & SHRIMP JAMBALAY

$24.00

CRAWFISH & SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

$26.00

SEAFOOD FONDUE POTATO

$25.00

SALADS

SHONJOHN GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

SD SALAD

$7.00

SD CAESER

$7.00

SIDES

COLLARD GREENS

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

MASH POTATOES

$7.00

MAC 'N CHEESE

$7.00

TOASTPOINT

$2.00

CAJUN DIRTY RICE

$7.00

SWEET CORN BREAD

$7.00

BROCCOLI & RICE CASSEROLE

$7.00

YAMS

$7.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$7.00

GRITS

$7.00

STEAMED RICE

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

ICE CREAM RUM RAISIN

$10.00

ICE CREAM VANILLA

$5.00

PEACH COBBLER

$10.00

A' LA CARTE

5 GRILLED SHRIMP

$12.00

5 FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

1 BLACKENED CATFISH

$15.00

1 FRIED CATFISH

$15.00

1 GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

1 FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

1 BLACKENED REDFISH

$20.00

1 FILLET SALMON

$20.00

6 BUFFET WINGS

$12.00

6 NAKED WINGS

$12.00

1 PORK CHOP

$16.00

CRAWFISH TAILS

$18.00

Chicken Breast Fried

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

1 Ribeye

$25.00

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

NY STEAK SPECIAL

$36.00Out of stock

BRAISED LAMB SHANK

$38.00Out of stock

RIBEYE SPECIAL

$30.00

ADD ONS

FONDUE SAUCE 6oz w/o CRAWFISH

$3.00

LEMON BUTTER SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

BOURBON SAUCE

$2.00

Crawfish Fondue Sauce

$7.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACO TUESDAY

$8.00

CHEF SPECIALS

STUFFED CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$22.00

SAFFRON LOBSTER RISOTTO

$30.00

Extras

Sauce

extra sauce

$2.00

sauce and crawfish

$5.00

Extra Add ons

Sausage

$4.00

Chicken

$7.00

Crawfish

$12.00

Sip Smoke

Cigars

ALEC BRADLEY BLACK MARK ESTELI

$15.00

BLACK CHERRY

$12.00Out of stock

CONNECTICUT KREME

$15.00Out of stock

FLATHEAD 660

$15.00

FLATHEAD V19

$15.00

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS

$15.00

ROCKY PARTEL

$15.00

ROYAL JAMAICA

$15.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACOS

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$9.00

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Catfish Tacos

$8.00

TEQUILA TUESDAYS

TEQUILA TUESDAY DRINKS

INDUSTRY MARGARITA

$8.00

THE PEOPLE'S MARG

$8.00

KISS MY PEACH

$8.00

THE TEXAS MARGARITA

$8.00

MEXICAN CANDY SHOT

$6.00

ESPOLON SHOT BLANCO

$6.00

EL JIMADOR SHOT BLANCO

$6.00

EL JIMADOR SHOT REPO

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1701 Webster Street sute F, HOUSTON, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar image
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar image

Map
