Popular Items

French Fries

French Fries

$6.55

1/2 lb of crispy coated shoestring fries *Our fries are NOT gluten free

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.55

Small bed of chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, pickled red onion, homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan with your choice of dressing on the side

Pittsburgh Steak

Pittsburgh Steak

Thin slice ribeye, Cooper Sharp American cheese, grilled onions, made-to-order coleslaw, and crispy fries all on our signature hoagie roll


Sides

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.95

Sea salt kettle chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

6 battered and fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of homemade tomato gravy

Mac & Cheese Wedges

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.95

6 battered and fried mac and cheese bites served with a side of homemade ranch

French Fries

French Fries

$6.55

1/2 lb of crispy coated shoestring fries *Our fries are NOT gluten free

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Hoagie

Pork shoulder smoked with oak and pecan wood, topped with barbecue sauce, pickled red onions, and made to order coleslaw on our signature hoagie roll.

Breakfast Philly

Breakfast Philly

$4.55Out of stock

3 large eggs scrambled, melted Cooper Sharp American cheese, and crispy fries on our 6" hoagie roll. *Our fries are NOT gluten free*

Turkey Hoagie

Smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and mayo on our signature hoagie roll.

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

Beer brined smoked turkey, Philadelphia cream cheese mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, and gravy made from the turkey drippings on our signature hoagie roll.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

Thin sliced USDA select grade ribeye with your choice of cheese and grilled onions on our signature hoagie roll

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

Italian cold cuts (Mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami), provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, and house Italian dressing on our signature hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

Out of stock

Marinated, baked and then grilled chicken thighs, your choice of cheese, and grilled onions on our signature hoagie roll

BLT

BLT

Applewood smoked bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, beefsteak tomatoes, and homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Pittsburgh Steak

Pittsburgh Steak

Thin slice ribeye, Cooper Sharp American cheese, grilled onions, made-to-order coleslaw, and crispy fries all on our signature hoagie roll

Beyond Philly (Plant-based vegan protein)

Beyond Philly (Plant-based vegan protein)

100% plant protein Beyond patty grilled then chopped with your choice of cheese and grilled onions on our signature hoagie roll

Classics

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$13.95

1/2lb homemade marinated, battered, and fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and a side of French Fries

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

Jumbo wings beer brined in Flying Basset's "Top Dog" for 48 hours, smoked, and then finished in the fryer. Tossed in your choice of wing sauce and a side of dipping sauce.

Salads

Italian Chop

Italian Chop

$15.95

Mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami, parmesan, pickled red onions, tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, kalamata olives, and house made croutons on a bed of chopped romaine served with a side of house Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Bed of chopped romaine hearts topped with shaved parmesan and homemade croutons with a side of creamy Caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.55

Small bed of chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, pickled red onion, homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan with your choice of dressing on the side

Desserts

Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.95
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.55Out of stock

1 jumbo chocolate chip cookie

Bacon Rice Krispy

Bacon Rice Krispy

$4.95Out of stock

Sweet, salty, and savory homemade rice krispy treat with thick cut crispy bacon chopped up inside.

Extra Sauce

Side Homemade Ranch 2oz

$0.55

Side Cheese Whiz 4oz

$1.95

Side Marinara 4oz

$1.95

Side Buffalo 2oz

$0.55

Side BBQ 2oz

$0.55

Side Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.55

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing 2oz

$0.55

Side Italian Dressing 2oz

$0.55

Side Mayo 2oz

$0.45

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Mustard 2oz

$0.25

Pepper Sides

Cherry (hot) Peppers 2oz

$0.55

Banana (mild) Peppers 2oz

$0.55

Roasted Red (sweet) Peppers 2oz

$0.55

Mushrooms 2oz

$0.55

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.45

Unsweetened True Leaf Iced Tea

$2.55

12 oz Soda Can

$1.55
Mexico Coke

Mexico Coke

$3.95

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.55
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.55

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$3.95