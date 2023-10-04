Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Tempe 1900 E 5th St Tempe, AZ 85281
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 2005. Home of Philly style sandwiches.
Location
1900 E. 5th St., - Tempe Food Court, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Genos - 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
No Reviews
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tempe Marketplace
No Reviews
2000 E Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tempe
Floridino's Pizza Muffins - Food Truck
4.7 • 9,027
3330 South Price Road Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant