Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Located inside Flying Basset Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Philadelphia style sandwiches, wings, burgers, salads, sides and desserts
Location
720 West Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Taco Santo - Gilbert - 835 S. Gilbert Rd
No Reviews
835 S. Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Desert Monks Brewing Co - 1094 S Gilbert Road
No Reviews
1094 S Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant