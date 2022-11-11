  • Home
  Gilbert
  Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Located inside Flying Basset Brewing
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Located inside Flying Basset Brewing

No reviews yet

720 West Ray Road

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Popular Items

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Fries
Italian Hoagie

Appetizers

Southwest Chipotle Pasta Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Chef James limited time pasta salad. Shells mixed with fresh red bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, apple wood smoked bacon, tossed in chipotle aioli

BBQ Pork Sliders

$7.99Out of stock

3 white oak smoked barbecue pork shoulder, dill pickles, and fresh made-to-order coleslaw on toasted King's Hawaiian rolls

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$5.99

6 breaded and fried Mac n cheese bites with a side of homemade ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 beer-battered and deep-fried mozzarella served with a side of house tomato gravy

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.99

1/2lb of battered cheese curds served with a side of homemade ranch dressing

Meatballs (3)

$7.00

A side of 3 meatballs smothered in marinara and topped with melted provolone and parmesan

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Breaded and fried zucchini chips with a side of homemade ranch dressing

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$9.99

Chopped ribeye steak and grilled onions on top of our thin cut crispy fries and smothered in cheese whiz

Philly Pretzel Basket

Philly Pretzel Basket

$9.99

3 butter brushed salted pretzels served with a side of beer cheese

Sandwiches

Prime Dip

$9.99+

Smoked prime ribeye sliced thin, with melted provolone cheese, and grilled onions with a side of au jus and horseradish

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$7.99+Out of stock

Beer brined smoked turkey, Philadelphia cream cheese mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, and gravy made from the turkey drippings on our signature hoagie roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.99

Buttermilk brined fried chicken tossed in *SPICY* Nashville honey hot sauce on our signature hoagie roll, and topped with pickles and coleslaw

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$7.99+

USDA choice grade ribeye steak with grilled onions and choice of cheese on fresh baked signature hoagie roll. *Cooper Sharp American cheese is a fan favorite*

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$7.99+

Chicken thighs marinated in fresh garlic, basil, oregano and Italian parsley. Grilled and chopped with grilled onions and choice of cheese on our fresh baked signature hoagie roll

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$7.99+

Mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and house Italian dressing on our fresh baked signature hoagie roll

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$7.99+

Mix of ground beef, pork, and veal, cooked slow and low in our homemade tomato gravy smothered in provolone and parmesan cheese on our fresh baked signature hoagie roll

Pittsburgh Steak

Pittsburgh Steak

$8.99+

Our classic cheesesteak made with Cooper Sharp American cheese and grilled onions with made to order coleslaw and French fries right on the sandwich! *Fries are not gluten free*

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$8.50+

Grilled chicken thighs smothered in house butter Buffalo sauce, with your choice of bleu cheese dressing or ranch dressing. Topped with lettuce, tomato and pickled red onions on our fresh baked signature hoagie roll

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$8.50+

USDA choice grade ribeye steak, provolone cheese, and grilled onions topped with our homemade tomato gravy

BLT

BLT

$7.99+

Crispy thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on our signature hoagie roll.

BBQ Hoagies

Bbq Brisket

$9.99+

USDA prime grade brisket smoked with oak and pecan wood, topped with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions and made to order coleslaw on our signature hoagie roll.

BBQ Pork Shoulder

BBQ Pork Shoulder

$7.99+Out of stock

Pork shoulder smoked with oak and pecan wood, topped with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions and made to order coleslaw on our signature hoagie roll.

Burgers

1/2lb 80/20 custom brisket/chuck blend beef, cooper sharp american cheese, bassest beer broiled onions, shredded lettuce and Philadelphia cream cheese ranch on a brioche bun. *Served with a side of fries.
Basset Burger

Basset Burger

$15.99

8oz brisket and chuck mixed burger topped with Cooper Sharp American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and homemade buttermilk ranch and served with a side of fries

Octoberfest Burger

Octoberfest Burger

$16.99

8oz brisket and chuck mixed burger topped honey mustard, bacon, fried onion strings, and beer cheese. *Served with a side of fries

Classics

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

1/2lb of marinated, breaded, and fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Order the tenders alone or with a side of fries.

Wings

Wings

$7.99+

Jumbo wings are beer brined in Flying Basset's "Top Dog" for 48 hours, smoked with white oak, and then finished in fryer. Those juicy, yet crispy, wings are then tossed in your choice of sauce with homemade ranch or bleu cheese on the side.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

chopped romaine hearts, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan with a side of Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken thighs tossed in buffalo sauce with pickled red onions, tomato and homemade croutons on a bed of chopped romaine served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine hearts, tomato, pickled red onions, kalamata olives, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons with your choice of dressing

Italian Chop

$12.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.99

1/4 inch crispy coat fries tosed in Himalayan pink salt, coarse black pepper, and granulated garlic *Our fries are not gluten free

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.99

1/4" crispy coated fries smothered in Kraft cheese Whiz

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

One half pound of thick cut panko coated fried onion rings served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing

Coleslaw

$1.99+

Small or large side of fresh made-to-order coleslaw.

Vegetarian/Vegan

Four 100% plant based vegan tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Order the tenders alone or add on a side of fries!
Incogmeato Philly (Plant-based vegan protein)

Incogmeato Philly (Plant-based vegan protein)

$9.99+

100% plant protein from Incogmeato grilled then chopped with grilled onions and choice of cheese on our signature hoagie roll

Dessert

Yesterday's Bread......Pudding

Yesterday's Bread......Pudding

$11.99

Our signature hoagie rolls, dulce de leche, heavy cream, golden raisins, cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream, and a caramel drizzle. preparation time approximately 20min

Nutella Pistachio Cannoli

Nutella Pistachio Cannoli

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00+

Plain vanilla ice cream.

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.99

1 jumbo homemade rice krispy treat

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Jumbo Red Velvet Cookie

Jumbo Red Velvet Cookie

$1.99

Warm jumbo red velvet cookie with white and milk chocolate chips

Dipping Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Mayo

4oz Beer Cheese

$1.99

4oz Cheese Whiz

$1.99

Peppers on the Side

Sd Cherry (Hot) Peppers

$0.50

Sd Banana (Mild) Peppers

$0.50

Sd Roasted Red Bell Peppers

$0.50

Sd Mushrooms

$0.50

Sd Grilled Onions

$0.50

Beverages

12oz Birch Beer

$2.99Out of stock

12 oz Coca Cola

$1.50

12oz Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz Dr. Pepper

$1.50

12oz Sprite

$1.50

12 oz Grapefruit Jarritos

$1.50

12oz Fruit Punch Jarritos

$1.99

1L Orange Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

1L Mexico Coke

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Redbull

$4.99Out of stock

True Leaf Lemon Iced Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Philadelphia style sandwiches, wings, burgers, salads, sides and desserts

720 West Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233

